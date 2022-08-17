IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude for IBPS PO 2022 Prelims that will be conducted for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 6432 Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks. The examination will be in two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in the Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for the Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS PO Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from the participating banks (as mentioned below), to conduct the recruitment process as mentioned above, once a year. This system of Common Recruitment Process- Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination, Common Interview, and provisional allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in Participating Banks has the approval of the appropriate authorities.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th, 16th, 22nd October 2022 (Tentative) Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process of IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 consists of - Online Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round. The selection of candidates for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 will be done through this three-tiered process.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam will be conducted online in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The exam will contain questions from three subjects and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. Have a look at the exam pattern for the prelims exam here:

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 30 30 20 Minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

Syllabus: Data Interpretation-Table, Bar, Pie Chart Number Series, Simplification and Approximation, Quadratic Equations, Speed, Distance & Time, Work, Mixtures & Allegations, Averages, Ratio & proportion, Algebra Equations, Permutations & Combinations, Percentages, Simple & Compound Interest, Pipes and Cistern, Boats & Streams, Clocks, Age Problems, Profit, Loss & Discount, Mensuration – Cylinder, Cone, Sphere, Number Systems, Sequence & Series, Probability

Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics Expected Number of Questions in 2022 Data Interpretation 10 - 15 Number System 3 -5 Simple Interest 1 -2 Simplification/Approximation 3 - 5 Profit and Loss 1 - 2 Age Problems 3 - 5 Sequence and Number series 3 - 5 Time, Work, Speed and Distance 3 -5 Ratio and Proportion, Percentage 3 -5 Quadratic Equation 3 -5 Mensuration (Cylinder, Cone, Sphere) 1 -2 Permutation, Combination & Probability 3 - 5

IBPS PO Prelims Quant: Number of Questions asked in 2021

Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Data Interpretation (Caselet, Bar, Tabular, Pie) 11-15 Easy-Moderate Arithmetic 10-12 Easy-Moderate Quadratic Equation 6 Easy-Moderate Missing Number Series 5-6 Easy-Moderate Approximation 5 Moderate Total 35 Moderate

Top 7 Tips: How to prepare for IBPS PO Quantitative Aptitude?

The Quantitative Aptitude section in the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims is an important section that carries 35 marks. Candidates will be asked 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Quantitative Aptitude. There is a sectional timing of 20 minutes. The Quantitative Aptitude section of the IBPS PO Prelims is based on mathematical calculations to test the problem-solving skills and numerical ability of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop basic mathematical knowledge along with fast calculation skills. With regular practice, one can score high marks in the Quantitative Aptitude section in the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims.

Candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims exam on 4th & 11th December 2021 shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the Quantitative Aptitude section was ‘Moderate‘ and they were able to make 18 to 22 good attempts.

Check out top 7 tips to prepare Quantitative Aptitude:

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare the Quantitative Aptitude section of the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims. Set aside ample time to practice the Quantitative Aptitude section to improve your solving speed. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

2. Mark your strong and weak areas

Quantitative Aptitude is the most scoring section in the IBPS PO Prelims if one is prepared well. Assess your strong and weak areas so that you do get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too many lengthy calculations. Study different types of questions through previous years’ question papers. The best strategy for attempting Numerical Ability is to start with Data Interpretation, Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Average, Time &Work, Profit & Loss, and Quadratic Equation.

3. Master Mathematics basics, theoretical concepts, formulas, equations

Quantitative Aptitude is one of the lengthiest and time-consuming sections of the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish 35 questions in the allotted time of 20 minutes. For this, one needs to practice Mathematics basics, theoretical concepts, formulas, and equations to solve quickly yet correctly. Develop faster calculations skills, become proficient in basic Mathematics. Practice squares upto 30, cubes upto 25, square root, cube root, tables upto 25, basic percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents, and BODMAS.

4. Regularly solve at least 10 Mathematics questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 Mathematics questions from different topics mentioned in the Quantitative Aptitude Section of the IBPS PO Prelims. Some of the important topics are Data Interpretation (Tabular, Pie, Line, Bar Graph, Caselet), Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Quadratic Equation, Data Sufficiency, Quantity based problems, Arithmetic Problems. This will brush up your basics, increase your speed, enhance accuracy, and evaluate your performance overall.

5. Quantitative Aptitude Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

We have shared the important topic and topics-wise expected number of questions in the Quantitative Aptitude section in the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims to help you score better. Practice BODMAS to solve questions from Simplification/Approximation. Practice table chart, bar graph, pie chart, line graph to increase calculation speed while solving Data Interpretation questions. Practice factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Practice Data Sufficiency is an important topic in the IBPS PO Prelims. Practice basic arithmetic to score well in Number Series and Arithmetic Questions.

6. Practice Quantitative Aptitude quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

One should take a mock test before starting the preparation to assess the current performance and the areas to work on. Once the preparation is underway, one should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS PO Prelims. The Quantitative Aptitude section is allotted 20 minutes for 35 questions. Attempt Quantitative Aptitude quizzes to assess your performance, master basic Mathematics, and increase calculation speed.

7. Penalty for Wrong Answers, Avoid Guesswork

Candidates need to qualify in all three sections by obtaining minimum cut-off marks that will be decided by the IBPS. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer and there will be no penalty for questions left unanswered. The IBPS PO Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

