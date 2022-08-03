IBPS PO 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile, Career Growth, Vacancies

IBPS PO 2022 Application Started on 2nd August 2022. Check IBPS PO Salary after the 11th Bipartite Agreement for Probationary Officer in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Salary 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 6432 Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks. The examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS PO Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from the participating banks (as mentioned below), to conduct the recruitment process as mentioned above, once a year. This system of Common Recruitment Process- Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination, Common Interview and provisional allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in Participating Banks has the approval of the appropriate authorities.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th, 16th, 22nd October 2022 (Tentative) Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS PO Participating Banks 2022

Bank of Baroda Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Canara Bank Central Bank of India Indian Bank Indian Overseas Bank Punjab National Bank Punjab & Sind Bank UCO Bank Union Bank of India

IBPS PO Vacancy 2022

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies

IBPS PO Salary 2022 After 11th Bipartite Settlement

The IBPS PO Salary has been revised on the basis of the 11th Bipartite Settlement Agreement in November 2020. The basic pay has been revised to Rs 36,000.

IBPS PO Salary Structure in India Basic Pay Rs. 36,000 (Increment in 4 stages) Special Allowance Rs. 5,904 Dearness Allowance Rs. 8,593.20 CCA Rs. 1,400 Learning Allowance Rs. 600 DA Others Rs. 1,552.50 Housing Rent Allowance Rs. 3,240 Gross Salary Rs. 57,289.70 Deduction (Tax & NPS) Rs. 4,659.32 Net Salary Rs. 52,630.38

IBPS PO Salary 2022: Allowances & Perks

IBPS PO Allowances IBPS PO Basic Pay Rs 36,000/- (Increment in 4 stages) House Rent Allowances 7%-9% of the basic pay Dearness Allowance 23.87% of the Basic Pay (Varies based on inflation rates) City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) 3% or 4%(depending on the place of posting) Special Allowance 7.75% of the basic pay

Apart from the allowances mentioned above, bank PO salary also includes travel allowances, leased accommodation, medical reimbursement, pension scheme, medical aid, etc.

IBPS PO Job Profile 2022

An IBPS PO Officer in the participating banks will have following roles and responsibilities:

Monitor and regulate day-to-day branch activities such as accounting, billing, finance, revenue collection, etc

Manage public relations and bring new business opportunities to branch

Address customer related issues & grievances

Handle loans related queries and activities

Approve & monitor daily transactions of branch & customers

Multitask and verify the work done by clerks whenever required

Being aware of the policies and decisions made by the management to implement them for smooth functioning of the branch.

IBPS PO Promotion Policy 2022: Career Growth

Middle Manager – Middle Management Grade Scale 2 Senior Manager – Middle Management Grade Scale 3 Chief Manager – Senior Management Grade Scale 4 Assistant General Manager – Senior Management Grade Scale 5 Deputy General Manager – Top Management Grade Scale 6 General Manager – Top Management Grade Scale 7 Executive Director Chairman and Managing Director

IBPS PO Application Form 2022 (Active)