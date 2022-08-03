IBPS PO 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile, Career Growth, Vacancies

IBPS PO 2022 Application Started on 2nd August 2022. Check IBPS PO Salary after the 11th Bipartite Agreement for Probationary Officer in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Salary 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 6432 Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks. The examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS PO Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from the participating banks (as mentioned below), to conduct the recruitment process as mentioned above, once a year. This system of Common Recruitment Process- Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination, Common Interview and provisional allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in Participating Banks has the approval of the appropriate authorities.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

October 2022

Online Prelims Exam

15th, 16th, 22nd October 2022 (Tentative)

Prelims Exam Result

November 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

November 2022

Online Mains Exam

26th November 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Result

December 2022

Interview Admit Card Download

January/ February 2023

Interview

January/ February 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS PO Participating Banks 2022

  1. Bank of Baroda
  2. Bank of India
  3. Bank of Maharashtra
  4. Canara Bank
  5. Central Bank of India
  6. Indian Bank
  7. Indian Overseas Bank
  8. Punjab National Bank
  9. Punjab & Sind Bank
  10. UCO Bank
  11. Union Bank of India

IBPS PO Vacancy 2022

IBPS PO Vacancy 2022

IBPS PO Salary 2022 After 11th Bipartite Settlement

The IBPS PO Salary has been revised on the basis of the 11th Bipartite Settlement Agreement in November 2020. The basic pay has been revised to Rs 36,000.

IBPS PO Salary Structure in India

Basic Pay

Rs. 36,000 (Increment in 4 stages)

Special Allowance

Rs. 5,904

Dearness Allowance

Rs. 8,593.20

CCA

Rs. 1,400

Learning Allowance

Rs. 600

DA Others

Rs. 1,552.50

Housing Rent Allowance

Rs. 3,240

Gross Salary

Rs. 57,289.70

Deduction (Tax & NPS)

Rs. 4,659.32

Net Salary

Rs. 52,630.38

IBPS PO Salary 2022: Allowances & Perks

IBPS PO Allowances

IBPS PO Basic Pay

Rs 36,000/- (Increment in 4 stages)

House Rent Allowances

7%-9% of the basic pay

Dearness Allowance

23.87% of the Basic Pay (Varies based on inflation rates)

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

3% or 4%(depending on the place of posting)

Special Allowance

7.75% of the basic pay

Apart from the allowances mentioned above, bank PO salary also includes travel allowances, leased accommodation, medical reimbursement, pension scheme, medical aid, etc.

IBPS PO Job Profile 2022

An IBPS PO Officer in the participating banks will have following roles and responsibilities:

  • Monitor and regulate day-to-day branch activities such as accounting, billing, finance, revenue collection, etc
  • Manage public relations and bring new business opportunities to branch
  • Address customer related issues & grievances
  • Handle loans related queries and activities
  • Approve & monitor daily transactions of branch & customers
  • Multitask and verify the work done by clerks whenever required
  • Being aware of the policies and decisions made by the management to implement them for smooth functioning of the branch.

IBPS PO Promotion Policy 2022: Career Growth

  1. Middle Manager – Middle Management Grade Scale 2
  2. Senior Manager – Middle Management Grade Scale 3
  3. Chief Manager – Senior Management Grade Scale 4
  4. Assistant General Manager – Senior Management Grade Scale 5
  5. Deputy General Manager – Top Management Grade Scale 6
  6. General Manager – Top Management Grade Scale 7
  7. Executive Director
  8. Chairman and Managing Director

IBPS PO Application Form 2022 (Active)

 

