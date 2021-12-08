IBPS PO Prelims Memory Based Question Paper 2021: Download PDF of Questions with Answers

IBPS PO Prelims Memory Based Question Paper 2021 (PDF Download): Get the important memory-based questions that came in IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam held on 4th Dec 2021 (All Shifts). Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being asked in the IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam.

IBPS PO Prelims Memory Based Question Paper 2021 (PDF Download): IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exams have been commenced and was held on 4th December 2021 in four shifts. The online exam will also be conducted on 11th December 2021. In this article, we are going to share the important memory based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Memory Based Question Paper

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam:

Memory Based Quantitative Aptitude Questions (30 Marks – 20 Minutes) - Arithmetic questions were from - Profit and Loss, Boat & Stream, Mensuration, Problem on Ages, Partnership, SI & CI - Quadratic Equations (5 Questions) - Missing Number Series (4 to 5 questions - Difference & Multiplication Based) - There were 3 sets of Data Interpretation: Pie Chart DI: 5 questions (Book Shops, Bags/Shirt) Table DI: 5 questions (Books & Pen Data) Caselet DI (Table Based)- 5 questions Memory Based Reasoning Questions (35 Marks – 20 Minutes) There was 4-5 questions of syllogism asked in the exam. There were 4 sets of puzzles and Seating Arrangement, which are mentioned below: 1. Double Row (7 South Facing & 7 North Facing): 5 questions 2. Uncertain Row (14 members, North facing): 5 questions 3. Flat Floor Puzzle + 1 variable (3 floor & 1 flat): 5 questions 4. Category-based puzzle- 9 members: 5 questions Memory Based English Language Questions (35 Marks – 20 Minutes) Reading Comprehension was from below topics - Smart Phone Addiction - Lake - Hybrid Work Environment - Boredom Under Reading comprehension 3 questions were from Vocabulary and 4 from true & false Vocabulary Questions of RC are as- Dysfunctional, Runs, Bright There were 6 liner Para jumble questions which were time-consuming. Word Usage - Fellow, Wind, Ascent

Sample Questions to Solve IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Memory Based Paper

Directions (1 - 5): What should come in place of the question mark (?) in the following number series?

1. 15 23 39 71 ? 261

147 121 149 135 None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation: Series is based on, +8, +16, +32, +64, ……. And so on

Next number = 71 + 64 = 135

2. 63 31 15 7 ?

3 5 5 5 None of the above

Answer: a)

Explanation: Series is based on , (num-1)/2 , (num-1)/2, (num- 1)/2, …and so on

Next number = (7 - 1)/2 = 3

3. 21 22 46 141 568 ?

2845 2847 2878 2852 None of the above

Answer: a)

Explanation: Series is based on 11*1 +1 = 22, 22*2 +2 = 46, 46*3 + 3= 141, 141*4 +4= 568 ….. and so on

Next number = 568*5 +5 = 2845

4. 375 395 435 455 495 ?

575 520 515 590 None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: Series is +20, +40 , +20, +40 , ……. And so on

Next number = 495 + 20 = 515

5. ? 2160 360 72 18 6 3

12225 20540 12050 15120 20250

Answer: d)

Explanation: Series is ÷7 , ÷6, ÷5, ÷4, ÷3, ÷2 …….. and so on Number = 15120/7 = 2160

Directions (6 - 10): In each of these questions two equations are given. Solve these equations and give Answer: among the following options:

x < y x > y Either x = y or relations between x and y can’t be established x ≤ y x ≥ y

6.

3x2 + 13x + 14 = 0 3y2 + 11y + 10 = 0

Answer: d)

Explanation: x = -2, - 7/3

y = -2, -5/3

x ≤ y

7.

49x2 - 84x + 36 = 0 25y2 - 30y + 9 = 0

Answer: b)

Explanation: x = 6/7

y = 3/5

x > y

8.

(x3 + 4x2 - 9x - 36)/(x - 3) = 0 (y3 - 3y2 - 16y + 48)/(y - 4) = 0

Answer: d)

Explanation: After dividing, we get

x2 + 7x - 12 = 0; x = -4, -3

y2 + y - 12 = 0; y = -4, 3

No relationship can be established.

9.

x + 1/x = 17/4 4y2 + 17 y + 4 = 0

Answer: b)

Explanation: x = 4, 1/4

y = -4, -1/4

x > y

10.

x2 - 9x + 18 = 0 y3 - 340 = 3

Answer: a)

Explanation: x = 6, 3

y = 7

x < y

11. A car dealer marks the price of a car at 15% above its price and allows a discount of 7(1/2%), if the payment is being made through cash. Find the percentage of profit that the dealer will make in this deal.

6(1/2%) 6(8/3%) 6(3/8%) 6% None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: Let the Cost Price be Rs. 100.

Marked Price = Rs. 115

Discounted Price = 7(1/2%) of Rs. 115 = 69/8

Reduced Price = Rs. (115 - 69/8) = 851/8

Profit % = (851/8 - 100) = 51/8 = 6(3/8%)

12. Find the approximate amount of compound interest that will be obtained at the end of 5 years, if Ms. Apurva invests a sum of Rs.10000 at the rate of 10%?

6205 6105 6305 6504 None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: C.I = 10000 [(1 + 10/100)5 - 1]

= 10000 (11/10 × 11/10 × 11/10 × 11/10 × 11/10 - 1)

= 10000 (161051 - 100000/100000)

= 61051/10 = Rs. 6105 (approx.)

Directions (13 - 17) - Read the given below table carefully and Answer: the following questions:

Number of students enrolled for six courses in a Engineering College over the years Year Mechanical Electrical Computer Science Information Technology Civil Metallurgical 2010 145 88 115 120 140 136 2011 128 76 122 112 152 132 2012 136 96 132 124 158 140 2013 183 92 125 135 166 126 2014 160 107 140 118 170 146 2015 152 110 148 128 175 150

13. In the year 2012 the number of students enrolled in course ‘Computer Science’ is what per cent of the total number of students enrolled in all courses in the same year (rounded off to two places of decimal)?

79 21 88 31 None of the above

Answer: a)

Explanation: The number of students enrolled in course ‘Computer Science’ in year 2012 = 132

The number of students enrolled in all courses in the same year

= 136 + 96 + 132 + 124 + 158 + 140 = 786

Hence, the required percentage

= 132/786 × 100 = 16.79

14. For all the given years, what is the difference between the average number of students enrolled in course ‘Information Technology’ and ‘Civil’?

37 33 32(2/3) 37(1/3) None of these

Answer: d)

Explanation: Average number of students enrolled in course ‘Information Technology’

= (120 + 112 + 124 + 135 + 118 + 128)/6 = 737/6

Average number of students enrolled in course ‘Civil’

= (140 + 152 + 158 + 166 + 170 + 175)/6= 961/6

Hence, required difference = 961/6 - 737/6

= (961 - 737)/6 = 224/6 = 37(1/3)

15. In which year percentage increase/decrease in the number of students enrolled is the minimum for course ‘Metallurgical’?

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015

Answer: e)

Explanation: In 2011, decrease% = 4/136 × 100 » 2.94

In 2012, increase% = 8/132 × 100 » 6.06

In 2013, decrease% = 14/140 × 100 » 10

In 2014, increase% = 20/126 × 100 » 15.87

In 2015, increase% = 4/146 × 100 » 2.74 (minimum)

16. For all the given years, in which course the average number of students enrolled in that course was the maximum?

Information Technology Mechanical Computer Science Civil None of these

Answer: d)

Explanation: The course which shows the total number of students enrolled the highest must have average number of students enrolled the maximum.

Courses Mechanical Electrical Computer Science Information Technology Civil Metallurgical Total students 904 569 782 737 961 830

Hence average number of students enrolled in course ‘Civil’ is the maximum.

17. What is the approximate ratio of the number of students enrolled in all the courses in 2010 to that in 2011?

13 : 14 37 : 36 10 : 9 13 : 11 4 : 3

Answer: b)

Explanation: The number of students enrolled in 2010 = 145 + 88 + 115 + 120 + 140 + 136 = 744

The number of students enrolled in 2011 = 128 + 76 + 122 + 112 + 152 + 132 = 722

Required ratio = 744: 722 » 37:36

Directions (18-22): Study the following information and Answer the questions given below.

Eight persons P1, P2, P3, P4, P5, P6, P7, and P8 are sitting in a straight line but not necessarily in the same order. Some of them are facing north while some are facing south. All of them like different TV viz. Sony, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Toshiba, Philips, Sanyo and Hitachi but not necessarily in the same order. The following information is known about them.

P1 sits fourth to right of the person who likes Hitachi TV. P8 likes Sanyo TV and sits second to right of P1. There are two persons sit between P8 and P7, who likes Philips TV. One of immediate neighbour of P7 sits extreme end. There are four persons sit between P1 and P6, who likes Toshiba TV. Immediate neighbour of P7 faces opposite direction (opposite direction means if one neighbour of P7 faces north then other neighbour of P7 faces south and vice-versa). P5 likes Panasonic TV and does not sit adjacent to P8. The person who likes Samsung TV sits second to right of P7. P1 does not like Sony TV. The persons who sits on the extreme ends of the line faces opposite direction. P2 sits immediate left of P3. The one who likes Samsung TV sits immediate right of P8 who faces south direction. P3 and P4 face same direction.

18. P1 likes which of the following TV?

Panasonic Philips Samsung LG Sanyo

Answer: (d)

19. How many persons face north direction?

two four three five None of these

Answer: (c)

20. Who among following sits fifth to right of P7?

D H C B F

Answer: (d)

21. Who among following likes Sony TV?

D H C B F

Answer: (c)

22. If P6 is related to Sony and P1 is related to Panasonic, in the same way P8 is related to?

LG Panasonic Toshiba Samsung Hitachi

Answer: (e)

Explanation:

23. In the question below there are four statements followed by four conclusions numbered I, I, II, III and IV. You have to take the given statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance with commonly known facts and then decide which of the given conclusions logically follows from the given statements.

Statement I : Some pens are bats.

Statement II : Some bats are boxes.

Statement III : All boxes are pencils.

Statement IV : No pencil is notebooks.

Conclusion I : No pens are notebooks.

Conclusion II : Some pencils are pens.

Conclusion III : Some pencils are bats.

Conclusion IV : No boxes are notebooks.

None follow II and III follow Either I or III follow Both III and IV follow All follows

Answer: (d)

Explanation:

Conclusion I : No pens are notebooks. (X)

Conclusion II : Some pencils are pens. (X)

Conclusion III : Some pencils are bats. (✓)

Conclusion IV : No boxes are notebooks. (✓)

Directions (24 - 30): Read the following passage and Answer the questions that follow:

India’s economy continues to decelerate with the government’s estimate for first-quarter gross domestic product pegging growth at a 13-quarter low of 5.7% in April-June. The reasons for the protracted slowdown — a slide of five straight quarters from 9.1% in March 2016 — are many and varied. But there is little doubt that the demonetisation exercise combined with the uncertainty around the July 1 adoption of the new indirect tax regime served to significantly dampen economic activity. While the GST-related “inventory de-accumulation” that Chief Statistician T.C.A. Anant referred to may well be reversed in the current quarter as companies across sectors gain comfort with the new tax regime, it is still doubtful whether demand for industrial output is going to attain any meaningful strength. The Reserve Bank of India last month said that its industrial outlook survey had “revealed a waning of optimism in Q2 about demand conditions across parameters and especially on capacity utilisation, profit margins and employment.” A look at the sector-specific trends shows that manufacturing expansion in gross value added (GVA) terms has slackened to a near stall at 1.2%. This, from 5.3% in Q4 of the last fiscal and 10.7% a year earlier, is a far from heartening sign. With capacity utilisation expected to weaken this quarter, according to the RBI, and with surveys suggesting that consumer sentiment has deteriorated steadily in August, the auguries for a demand rebound are far from promising.

While expressing concern about the slower-than-expected expansion, the Finance Minister has acknowledged that the challenge before the government now is to work out both policy and investment measures to boost momentum. One option would be to suspend the fiscal road map for a limited period in order to pump prime the economy through increased capital spending by the government. The risks of fiscal loosening are of course manifold, especially at a juncture when several State governments have either announced or are contemplating large-scale farm loan waivers, which would push up interest rates and crowd out fresh lending. Still, there is a thin sliver of a silver lining in the GDP data. The services sector continues to remain buoyant. Quarterly GVA across this broad swathe that encompasses trade, hotels, transport, communication and broadcasting accelerated to 11.1%, from 6.5% in the fourth quarter, faster than the 8.9% posted in the corresponding period last year. The civil aviation sector saw passenger traffic soaring by 15.6%, and construction activity, a provider of jobs, also ticked up by 2%. The Finance Minister has his task cut out: to find ways to restore momentum before the tailwinds of low inflation and affordable energy prices start reversing direction.

24. Which one of the following statements is false regarding the present GDP growth rate of India?

Growth rate fell to 5.7%. Growth rate fell at a 13-quarter low Growth rate is climbing at an increase rate Decelerated growth rate is prevailing None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: The first paragraph clearly indicates that the GDP growth is moving at a decreasing rate. Hence, option c) is incorrect.

25. What does the term ‘inventory de-accumulation’?

Decrease in the number of warehouses. Decrease in the value of stock. Increase in the number of warehouses. Increase in the value of stock. None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: The term ‘inventory de-accumulation’ means decrease in the value of stock or inventory.

26. Which of the following statement is correct according to the passage?

Quarterly Gross Value Added (GVA) accelerated to 6.5% this quarter. The civil aviation sector saw passenger traffic decreasing by 15.6%. Construction activity growth rate increased by 2%. Expansion in gross value added (GVA) has slackened to a near stall at 2.2%. None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: The second paragraph clearly states that the civil aviation sector saw passenger traffic soaring by 15.6%, and construction activity, a provider of jobs, also ticked up by 2%. Hence, option c) is correct.

Directions (27 - 28): The following questions have a word highlighted from the passage with four words following it. Choose the best word that matches the meaning of the highlighted word as your Answer:.

27. Pegging

Requesting Releasing Fixing Loosening None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: Both ‘Pegging’ and ‘Fixing’ means to set a price, rate, or amount at a particular level.

28. Augury

Authenticity Prediction Aroma Rapidity None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: Both ‘Augury’ and ‘Prediction’ means a sign of what will happen in the future.

Directions (29 - 30): The following questions have a word highlighted from the passage with four words following it. Choose the best word that is opposite in meaning to the highlighted word as your Answer:.

29. Waning

Slackening Diminishing Abating Expanding None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation: Waning means to decrease gradually in size, number, strength, or intensity and ‘Expanding’ is the exact opposite word.

30. Buoyant

Elastic Jaunty Resilient Gloomy None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation: Buoyant means cheerful and optimistic and ‘Gloomy’ is the exact opposite word.