IBPS PO 2020: Notification, Application Form, Eligibility, Exam Date, Syllabus & Pattern, Result, Cut Off

IBPS PO 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the exam dates of IBPS PO 2020 Prelims and Mains exam on its official website ibps.in. As per the IBPS Exam Calendar 2020-21, the IBPS PO Prelims exam will be held on 3 October, 4 October & 10 October 2020. The IBPS PO Notification 2020 is expected to release in the month of August 2020. In this article, we have shared below the complete details of the IBPS PO Exam 2020 on the basis of previous year's notification. Candidates who are interested to appear for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 should go through IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates, Vacancies, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process, cut off, Result process and other details below and start their preparations accordingly.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 will be held to recruit candidates for the post of Probationary Officers or Management Trainee in public sector banks such as Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Corporation Bank. The IBPS PO examination will be held in three phases - Preliminary, Main and Interview.

So, let's have a look at all the details regarding IBPS PO 2020 recruitment below:

IBPS PO 2020: Important Dates

Check the important dates of the IBPS PO 2020 Examination here such as release date of notification PDF, admit card, exam dates, result declaration date and other events. Have a look:

Event Date Release of IBPS PO 2020 Notification August 2020 (Tentative) Beginning of Online Application Process August 2020 (Tentative) Last Date to Apply Online August 2020 (Tentative) Download of Pre- Exam Training call letters September 2020 (Tentative) Pre-Exam Training (PET) 2020 September 2020 (Tentative) Release of IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 September 2020 (Tentative) IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Exam Date 3-4 October, 10 October 2020 Result Declaration of IBPS PO Prelims 2020 October-November 2020 (Tentative) Release of IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2020 November 2020 (Tentative) IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2020 28 November 2020 Result Declaration of IBPS PO Mains 2020 December 2020 Release of IBPS PO Interview 2020 call letters January 2021 IBPS PO 2020 Interview January 2021 Provisional Allotment April 2021

IBPS PO 2020 Application Process

The IBPS PO Application Fee is different for different category candidates. For General/OBC categories, the fee is Rs. 600 and for SC/ST/PWD categories, the fee is Rs 100. Candidates can apply for the IBPS PO 2020 recruitment by simply following the given steps:

- Visit ibps.in

- Click on Apply for CRP PO/MT 2020

- Enter your Credentials – Personal, Academic & Communication information

- Upload Documents – Photograph & Signature

- Pay application fee

- Submit & save the confirmation page

IBPS PO 2020: Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification & Age Limit

Before you apply for the IBPS PO 2020 examination, have a look at the given Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit & Educational Qualification. Candidates need to fulfil the eligibility criteria in order to apply for the IBPS PO 2020 exam. Have a look:

Nationality/Citizenship: Candidates must be either Citizen of India or Subject of Nepal or Bhutan or Tibetan Refugee who settled in India before January 1962 or person of Indian origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries (Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Malawi, Zambia) Zaire, and Vietnam.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years, as on 1 August 2020. Check the upper age relaxation for different categories:

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years Person with Disabilities 10 years Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers, Persons domiciled in J&K from January 1980 to December 1989 5 years Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years

Education Qualification: Graduation Degree from a recognised University*

*Candidates need to indicate the percentage obtained in Graduation while registering for IBPS PO 2020. Candidates must possess the authentic mark sheet or degree certificate, validating their completion of Graduation.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020

The IBPS will be releasing the IBPS PO Admit Card or Hall Tickets 2-3 weeks before the exam. As per the schedule revealed by the IBPS, PO exam will be conducted on October 3, October 4 and October 10. Going by the trends, it is expected that the IBPS might release the Admit Card by September end.

Expected release date of IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020: Last Week of September 2020

Note: It is necessary for the candidates to download and carry the Admit Card to the examination centre. Candidates would not be allowed to enter the centres without Admit card.

IBPS PO 2020 Selection Process

The IBPS PO 2020 recruitment is a three-phased process involving – Prelims, Mains & Interview. The IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2020 will be held in October 2020. Candidates who would qualify the Prelims exam will be called for the IBPS PO Mains 2020 on November 30, 2020. Finally, candidates who clear both Prelims and Mains will be called for IBPS PO Interview 2020. The selection of candidates for the post of Bank PO or MT will be done on the basis of their performance in Interview round.

IBPS PO Prelims Pre-Exam Training (PET)

Before conducting the examination, IBPS PO participating banks hold the pre-exam training for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities. The Pre-Exam Training (PET) is expected to be held during September 2020, for which Pre- Exam Training call letters will be released a week before the training schedule. This training is conducted free of cost wherein candidates are made familiar with the IBPS PO Exam Pattern and preparation tips.

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2020

For the ease of the candidates, we have provided here the detailed exam pattern of the IBPS PO/MT 2020 examination for both prelims and mains. Have a look:

IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern

A total of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) will be asked in the preliminary examination from 3 sections – English language, Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude. Each question carries 1 Mark. The medium of examination will be bilingual – English & Hindi, except for English Language section.

Section No of Questions Marks Time Duration English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

IBPS PO Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

A total 155 questions (MCQs) will be asked from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation; and 2 Descriptive questions will be asked from the English Language.

Section Number of Questions Marks Sectional Timing Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes General/Economy/Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English Language 35 40 40 Minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes Total (200 Marks) 155 Questions 200 3 Hours Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 (English) 25 30 Minutes

IBPS PO Marking Scheme

There is a negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) will be a deduction for wrong answers.

Note: The exam pattern or structure can be modified or altered by the IBPS at any point of time and such information will be intimated to the candidates through official website ibps.in.

IBPS PO Interview 2020: Candidates who would qualify the Prelims & Mains examination for PO/MT will be called for Interview by the respective participating bank. The information regarding the Interview centre and date will be shared through the Call Letters or Admit Cards. The marks allotted for Interview are 100.

IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus 2020

English Language Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude Reading Comprehension Spotting Errors Antonym & Synonym Fill in the Blanks Jumbled Words Phrase Substitution Para Jumbles Idioms and Phrases Cloze Tests One word Substitution Grammar Number Series Alphabetical Series Figure Series Odd man out Analogy Syllogism Word Formation Coding-Decoding Blood Relation Ranking and Time Causes and Effects Direction Sense Test Sitting Arrangements Decision Making Statement and Assumption Assertion and Reason Statement and Conclusion Statement and Arguments Statements and Action Courses Number System Data Interpretation – Bar, Line, Table, Caselet HCF and LCM Quadratic Profit and Loss Percentage Averages Ratio and Proportion Simple Interest Compound Interest Time and Work Time and Distance Boat & Stream Pipe & Cistern Simplification Permutation and Combination Probability

IBPS PO Cut Off 2020

Candidates need to qualify each level or phase (Preliminary and Main Exams) by securing minimum cutoff marks to fetch a job in the participating organisations or banks. The IBPS PO Cut off is decided by the IBPS alone after the declaration of the IBPS PO Result. The IBPS PO Cutoff is decided based on the number of total vacancies, the total number of candidates appearing for the exam and difficulty level of the exam.

In order to make candidates familiar with the IBPS PO Cutoff marks, we have provided here the IBPS PO Cut off 2018 of both preliminary and mains examinations. Have a look:

IBPS PO Cutoff 2018 – Prelims & Mains

Category IBPS PO Prelims Cutoff IBPS PO Mains Cutoff General 56.75 74.50 OBC 55.50 68.38 SC 49.25 56.38 ST 41.75 35.75 OC 42.75 53.25 VI 38.75 66.88 HI 16.50 42.63 ID 17.00 37.00

IBPS PO Sectional Cutoff 2018 (Prelims)

Examination English Language Reasoning Ability Quantitative Aptitude IBPS PO Prelims (General) 8.75 9 7.75 IBPS PO Prelims (OBC/SC/ST/PwD) 5.5 5.25 4.75

IBPS PO Sectional Cutoff 2018 (Mains)

Section General OBC/SC/ST/PwD English Language 11.25 7.5 Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 10.25 7.5 Data Analysis and Interpretation 4.5 2.25 General/ Banking and Economics Awareness 8.0 5.0 Descriptive Paper 10 8.75

IBPS PO Interview 2020

Candidates who qualify both preliminary and main examination will have to appear for the final Interview round. The interview round is conducted by the participating banks in the IBPS PO Recruitment. The IBPS releases the Interview Call Letter 5 to 10 days prior to the Interview round.

Interview Cutoff: The interview round carries 100 marks. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent, i.e., 40 marks in the Interview Round. This cut off is 35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates.

Final Score: The final score of the candidates is calculated by adding marks secured in IBPS PO Mains & Interview round. The marks are calculated in the ratio of 80:20 respectively for Online Main Exam and interview.

IBPO PO 2020 Preparation Strategy: Important Books & Previous year Papers

When it comes to the preparations, books, practise papers, previous years papers and mock tests prove to be the best way out. Candidates can prepare for the IBPS PO 2020 exam through the books such as:

- Arihant Expert - IBPS and SBI Bank PO Solved Papers Pre and Main

- Kiran Prakashan - Banking and Financial Awareness

- M K Panday - Analytical Reasoning

- Rajesh Verma - Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Paperback

- Rani Ahilya - Lucents Computer

These books will help candidates clear their doubts and concepts for topics asked in the IBPS PO 2020 Exam.

IBPS PO Result 2020

The IBPS releases the Result of the preliminary and mains within a month after the examination. The IBPS PO Result is declared on the official website ibps.in. Candidates who qualify the IBPS PO Prelims by securing the Cut off marks need to appear for the IBPS PO Mains. Thereafter, candidates who clear the Mains examination are then called for the Interview round. It is essential for the candidates to qualify all three rounds to fetch a job in the IBPS PO participating banks. Candidates can check their result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on “View Result of IBPS PO 2020 Exam”

Step 3: Enter Roll Number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit & Download the result

IBPS PO Provisional Allotment or Merit List 2020

Candidates who qualify in both Main and Interview rounds will be named in the Provisional Allotment Reserve List 2020 of the IBPS PO recruitment. For allotment, candidates need to furnish all documents as notified by the IBPS. These documents can be – passing certificates, call letters, copy of online application form, photo ID Proof, Date of Birth certificate, certificates of SC/ST/OBC/PwD and others.

IBPS PO Exam Centres

The IBPS allots the Exam Centres through the IBPS PO Call Letter or Admit Card, after the closing of the registration process. The centres are allotted on the basis of preference selected by the candidates while filling the IBPS PO 2020 application form. However, IBPS reserves the right to allot the exam centre other than the selected one, if there is non-availability of seats.

State/UT Preliminary Exam Centre Main Exam Center Andaman & Nicobar Port Blair Port Blair Andhra Pradesh Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Guntur, Kurnool, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun Naharlagun Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Guwahati, Silchar Bihar Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzzafarpur, Patna Chandigarh Chandigarh/Mohali Chandigarh/Mohali Chhattisgarh Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur Raipur Dadra & Nagar Haveli Surat, Jamnagar Surat Daman & Diu Delhi Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram Goa Panaji Panji Gujarat Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara Ahmedabad, Vadodra Haryana Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Yamuna Nagar Ambala, Hissar Himachal Pradesh Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una Hamirpur, Shimla Jammu & Kashmir Jammu, Samba, Srinagar Jammu, Srinagar Jharkhand Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bidar, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Mandya, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udupi Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangalore Kerala Alappuzha, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrichur Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram Lakshadweep Kavarrati Kavaratti Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Bhopal, Indore Maharashtra Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri, Solapur Aurangabad, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune Manipur Imphal Imphal Meghalaya Shillong Shillong Mizoram Aizawl Aizawl Nagaland Kohima Kohima Odisha Balasore, Berhampur(Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur Bhubaneshwar Puducherry Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fategarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala Rajasthan Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur Jaipur, Udaipur Sikkim Bardang/ Gangtok Bardang/ Gangtok Tamil Nadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli Telangana Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal Hyderabad Tripura Agartala Agartala Uttar Pradesh Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Banda, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida/ Greater Noida, Sitapur, Varanasi Allahabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee Dehradun West Bengal Asansol, Durgapur, Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Siliguri

IBPS PO 2019: Participating Banks & Vacancies

