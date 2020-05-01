Study at Home
IBPS PO 2020: Notification, Application Form, Eligibility, Exam Date, Syllabus & Pattern, Result, Cut Off

IBPS PO Notification 2020 will release soon @ibps.in. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to conduct IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam on 3 October, 4 October & 10 October. Check here IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates, Vacancies, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process, cut off, Result process and other details.

May 1, 2020 16:29 IST
IBPS PO 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the exam dates of IBPS PO 2020 Prelims and Mains exam on its official website ibps.in. As per the IBPS Exam Calendar 2020-21, the IBPS PO Prelims exam will be held on 3 October, 4 October & 10 October 2020. The IBPS PO Notification 2020 is expected to release in the month of August 2020. In this article, we have shared below the complete details of the IBPS PO Exam 2020 on the basis of previous year's notification. Candidates who are interested to appear for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 should go through IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates, Vacancies, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process, cut off, Result process and other details below and start their preparations accordingly. 

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 will be held to recruit candidates for the post of Probationary Officers or Management Trainee in public sector banks such as Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Corporation Bank. The IBPS PO examination will be held in three phases - Preliminary, Main and Interview.

So, let's have a look at all the details regarding IBPS PO 2020 recruitment below:

IBPS PO 2020: Important Dates

Check the important dates of the IBPS PO 2020 Examination here such as release date of notification PDF, admit card, exam dates, result declaration date and other events. Have a look:

Event

Date

Release of IBPS PO 2020 Notification

August 2020 (Tentative)

Beginning of Online Application Process

August 2020 (Tentative)

Last Date to Apply Online

August 2020 (Tentative)

Download of Pre- Exam Training call letters

September 2020 (Tentative)

Pre-Exam Training (PET) 2020

September 2020 (Tentative)

Release of IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020

September 2020 (Tentative)

IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Exam Date

3-4 October, 10 October 2020

Result Declaration of IBPS PO Prelims 2020

October-November 2020 (Tentative)

Release of IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2020

November 2020 (Tentative)

IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2020

28 November 2020

Result Declaration of IBPS PO Mains 2020

December 2020

Release of IBPS PO Interview 2020 call letters

January 2021

IBPS PO 2020 Interview

January 2021

Provisional Allotment

April 2021

IBPS PO 2020 Application Process

The IBPS PO Application Fee is different for different category candidates. For General/OBC categories, the fee is Rs. 600 and for SC/ST/PWD categories, the fee is Rs 100. Candidates can apply for the IBPS PO 2020 recruitment by simply following the given steps:

- Visit ibps.in

- Click on Apply for CRP PO/MT 2020

- Enter your Credentials – Personal, Academic & Communication information

- Upload Documents – Photograph & Signature

- Pay application fee

- Submit & save the confirmation page

IBPS PO 2020: Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification & Age Limit

Before you apply for the IBPS PO 2020 examination, have a look at the given Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit & Educational Qualification. Candidates need to fulfil the eligibility criteria in order to apply for the IBPS PO 2020 exam. Have a look:

Nationality/Citizenship: Candidates must be either Citizen of India or Subject of Nepal or Bhutan or Tibetan Refugee who settled in India before January 1962 or person of Indian origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries (Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Malawi, Zambia) Zaire, and Vietnam.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years, as on 1 August 2020. Check the upper age relaxation for different categories:

Category

Age Relaxation

SC/ST

5 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

3 years

Person with Disabilities

10 years

Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers, Persons domiciled in J&K from January 1980 to December 1989

5 years

Persons affected by 1984 riots

5 years

Education Qualification: Graduation Degree from a recognised University*

*Candidates need to indicate the percentage obtained in Graduation while registering for IBPS PO 2020. Candidates must possess the authentic mark sheet or degree certificate, validating their completion of Graduation.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020

The IBPS will be releasing the IBPS PO Admit Card or Hall Tickets 2-3 weeks before the exam. As per the schedule revealed by the IBPS, PO exam will be conducted on October 3, October 4 and October 10. Going by the trends, it is expected that the IBPS might release the Admit Card by September end.

Expected release date of IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020: Last Week of September 2020

Note: It is necessary for the candidates to download and carry the Admit Card to the examination centre. Candidates would not be allowed to enter the centres without Admit card.

IBPS PO 2020 Selection Process

The IBPS PO 2020 recruitment is a three-phased process involving – Prelims, Mains & Interview. The IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2020 will be held in October 2020. Candidates who would qualify the Prelims exam will be called for the IBPS PO Mains 2020 on November 30, 2020. Finally, candidates who clear both Prelims and Mains will be called for IBPS PO Interview 2020. The selection of candidates for the post of Bank PO or MT will be done on the basis of their performance in Interview round.

IBPS PO Prelims Pre-Exam Training (PET)

Before conducting the examination, IBPS PO participating banks hold the pre-exam training for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities. The Pre-Exam Training (PET) is expected to be held during September 2020, for which Pre- Exam Training call letters will be released a week before the training schedule. This training is conducted free of cost wherein candidates are made familiar with the IBPS PO Exam Pattern and preparation tips.

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2020

For the ease of the candidates, we have provided here the detailed exam pattern of the IBPS PO/MT 2020 examination for both prelims and mains. Have a look:

IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern

A total of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) will be asked in the preliminary examination from 3 sections – English language, Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude. Each question carries 1 Mark. The medium of examination will be bilingual – English & Hindi, except for English Language section.

Section

No of Questions

Marks

Time Duration

English Language

30

30

20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 Minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

Total

100

100

1 Hour

IBPS PO Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

A total 155 questions (MCQs) will be asked from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation; and 2 Descriptive questions will be asked from the English Language.  

Section

Number of Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English Language

35

40

40 Minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

Total (200 Marks)

155 Questions

200

3 Hours

Descriptive Paper - English Language

(Letter Writing & Essay)

2 (English)

25

30 Minutes

IBPS PO Marking Scheme

There is a negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) will be a deduction for wrong answers.

Note: The exam pattern or structure can be modified or altered by the IBPS at any point of time and such information will be intimated to the candidates through official website ibps.in.

IBPS PO Interview 2020: Candidates who would qualify the Prelims & Mains examination for PO/MT will be called for Interview by the respective participating bank. The information regarding the Interview centre and date will be shared through the Call Letters or Admit Cards. The marks allotted for Interview are 100.

IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus 2020

English Language

Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

Reading Comprehension

Spotting Errors

Antonym & Synonym

Fill in the Blanks

Jumbled Words

Phrase Substitution

Para Jumbles

Idioms and Phrases

Cloze Tests

One word Substitution

Grammar

Number Series

Alphabetical Series

Figure Series

Odd man out  

Analogy

Syllogism       

Word Formation

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relation

Ranking and Time

Causes and Effects

Direction Sense Test

Sitting Arrangements

Decision Making

Statement and Assumption

Assertion and Reason

Statement and Conclusion

Statement and Arguments

Statements and Action Courses

Number System

Data Interpretation – Bar, Line, Table, Caselet

HCF and LCM

Quadratic

Profit and Loss

Percentage

Averages

Ratio and Proportion  

Simple Interest

Compound Interest

Time and Work          

Time and Distance

Boat & Stream

Pipe & Cistern

Simplification

Permutation and Combination

Probability

IBPS PO Cut Off 2020

Candidates need to qualify each level or phase (Preliminary and Main Exams) by securing minimum cutoff marks to fetch a job in the participating organisations or banks. The IBPS PO Cut off is decided by the IBPS alone after the declaration of the IBPS PO Result. The IBPS PO Cutoff is decided based on the number of total vacancies, the total number of candidates appearing for the exam and difficulty level of the exam. 

In order to make candidates familiar with the IBPS PO Cutoff marks, we have provided here the IBPS PO Cut off 2018 of both preliminary and mains examinations. Have a look:

IBPS PO Cutoff 2018 – Prelims & Mains

Category

IBPS PO Prelims Cutoff

IBPS PO Mains Cutoff

General

56.75

74.50

OBC

55.50

68.38

SC

49.25

56.38

ST

41.75

35.75

OC

42.75

53.25

VI

38.75

66.88

HI

16.50

42.63

ID

17.00

37.00

IBPS PO Sectional Cutoff 2018 (Prelims)

Examination

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Quantitative Aptitude

IBPS PO Prelims (General)

8.75

9

7.75

IBPS PO Prelims (OBC/SC/ST/PwD)

5.5

5.25

4.75

IBPS PO Sectional Cutoff 2018 (Mains)

Section

General

OBC/SC/ST/PwD

English Language

11.25

7.5

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

10.25

7.5

Data Analysis and Interpretation

4.5

2.25

General/ Banking and Economics Awareness

8.0

5.0

Descriptive Paper

10

8.75

IBPS PO Interview 2020

Candidates who qualify both preliminary and main examination will have to appear for the final Interview round. The interview round is conducted by the participating banks in the IBPS PO Recruitment. The IBPS releases the Interview Call Letter 5 to 10 days prior to the Interview round.

Interview Cutoff: The interview round carries 100 marks. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent, i.e., 40 marks in the Interview Round. This cut off is 35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates.

Final Score: The final score of the candidates is calculated by adding marks secured in IBPS PO Mains & Interview round. The marks are calculated in the ratio of 80:20 respectively for Online Main Exam and interview.

IBPO PO 2020 Preparation Strategy: Important Books & Previous year Papers

When it comes to the preparations, books, practise papers, previous years papers and mock tests prove to be the best way out. Candidates can prepare for the IBPS PO 2020 exam through the books such as:

- Arihant Expert -  IBPS and SBI Bank PO Solved Papers Pre and Main
- Kiran Prakashan - Banking and Financial Awareness
- M K Panday - Analytical Reasoning
- Rajesh Verma - Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Paperback
- Rani Ahilya  - Lucents Computer

These books will help candidates clear their doubts and concepts for topics asked in the IBPS PO 2020 Exam.

IBPS PO Result 2020

The IBPS releases the Result of the preliminary and mains within a month after the examination. The IBPS PO Result is declared on the official website ibps.in. Candidates who qualify the IBPS PO Prelims by securing the Cut off marks need to appear for the IBPS PO Mains. Thereafter, candidates who clear the Mains examination are then called for the Interview round. It is essential for the candidates to qualify all three rounds to fetch a job in the IBPS PO participating banks. Candidates can check their result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on “View Result of IBPS PO 2020 Exam”

Step 3: Enter Roll Number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit & Download the result

IBPS PO Provisional Allotment or Merit List 2020

Candidates who qualify in both Main and Interview rounds will be named in the Provisional Allotment Reserve List 2020 of the IBPS PO recruitment. For allotment, candidates need to furnish all documents as notified by the IBPS. These documents can be – passing certificates, call letters, copy of online application form, photo ID Proof, Date of Birth certificate, certificates of SC/ST/OBC/PwD and others.

IBPS PO Exam Centres

The IBPS allots the Exam Centres through the IBPS PO Call Letter or Admit Card, after the closing of the registration process. The centres are allotted on the basis of preference selected by the candidates while filling the IBPS PO 2020 application form. However, IBPS reserves the right to allot the exam centre other than the selected one, if there is non-availability of seats.

State/UT

Preliminary Exam Centre

Main Exam Center

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Guntur, Kurnool, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

Guwahati, Silchar

Bihar

Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzzafarpur, Patna

Chandigarh

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur

Raipur

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Surat, Jamnagar

Surat

Daman & Diu

Delhi

Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram

Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram

Goa

Panaji

Panji

Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

Ahmedabad, Vadodra

Haryana

Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Yamuna Nagar

Ambala, Hissar

Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una

Hamirpur, Shimla

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, Samba, Srinagar

Jammu, Srinagar

Jharkhand

Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bidar, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Mandya, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udupi

Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangalore

Kerala

Alappuzha, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrichur

Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

Lakshadweep

Kavarrati

Kavaratti

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Bhopal, Indore

Maharashtra

Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri, Solapur

Aurangabad, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune

Manipur

Imphal

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong

Shillong

Mizoram

Aizawl

Aizawl

Nagaland

Kohima

Kohima

Odisha

Balasore, Berhampur(Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Bhubaneshwar

Puducherry

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fategarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur

Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala

Rajasthan

Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

Jaipur, Udaipur

Sikkim

Bardang/ Gangtok

Bardang/ Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar

Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal

Hyderabad

Tripura

Agartala

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Banda, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida/ Greater Noida, Sitapur, Varanasi

Allahabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

Dehradun

West Bengal

Asansol, Durgapur, Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri

Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Siliguri

IBPS PO 2019: Participating Banks & Vacancies

Here is the list of participating banks along with number of vacancies:

Participating Bank

Gen

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

Total

Bank of India

583

11

89

158

58

899

Union Bank of India

253

159

65

114

53

644

UCO Bank

261

118

50

53

18

500

Allahabad Bank

203

135

50

75

37

500

Canara Bank

203

135

50

75

37

500

Indian Bank

201

133

49

73

37

493

Bank of Maharashtra

143

94

35

52

26

350

Oriental Bank of Commerce

122

79

29

48

22

300

Corporation Bank

62

40

15

22

11

150

Total

2031

904

432

670

299

4336

 

