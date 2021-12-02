IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Begins from 4th Dec for 4135 Vacancies: Avoid these mistakes at Exam Centres, Check Admit Card & COVID-19 Guidelines

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Begins from 4 th Dec for 4135 Vacancies: IBPS PO 2021 Prelims will be held on 4 th & 11 th December in online mode. Candidates are advised to follow the Exam Centres, Admit Card & COVID-19 Official Guidelines.

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Begins from 4th Dec for 4135 Vacancies: IBPS will conduct Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims Exam on 4th & 11th December 2021 while taking certain precautions due to COVID-19 Pandemic. The Online Exam is being conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for recruitment of over 4135 Vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer in the 11 participating Banks - Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank & Union Bank of India.

Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam in brief:

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

A total of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) will be asked in the preliminary examination from 3 sections – English language, Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude. Each question carries 1 Mark. The medium of examination will be bilingual – English & Hindi, except for the English Language section.

Section No of Questions/ Marks Time Duration Medium of Exam English Language 30/30 20 Minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 35/30 20 Minutes English and Hindi Reasoning Ability 35/30 20 Minutes English and Hindi Total 100/100 1 Hour

Note: Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Centres, Admit Card & COVID-19 Guidelines

1. The candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to exam date. It is expected that candidate strictly adhere to this time slot – as entry into the exam venue will be provided based upon the individual’s time slot ONLY. Candidates should report at least 15 minutes before the Reporting time.

2. Mapping of ‘Candidate Roll Number and the Lab Number’ will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of entry of the candidate to the exam venue.

3. Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue:

Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY) Gloves Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates must bring their own water bottle) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) A simple pen Exam related documents (Call Letter and Photocopy of the photo ID card stapled with it, same ID Card in Original.) The name on the ID and on the Call Letter should be exactly the same. In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

No other items are permitted inside the venue.

4. Candidate should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another.

6. Candidate should stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue.

7. If a candidate is availing services of a scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and transparent water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

8. A Candidate must have AarogyaSetu App installed on his/her mobile phone. The AarogyaSetu status must show the candidate’s risk factor. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on AarogyaSetu App will not be allowed entry. In case any of the responses in the declaration suggest COVID-19 infection/ symptoms, the candidate will not be permitted inside the exam venue. (If the candidate is availing services of a Scribe, then Scribe should also follow the same instructions).

9. After AarogyaSetu status is displayed at the entry gate, candidates will be required to switch off their mobile phones, and deposit them at the designated location, to be collected while exiting.

10. All candidates (and Scribe, if applicable) will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

11. In candidate registration:

Candidate registration will be done through photo capture. The photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. Photograph will be taken while the candidate is standing. Seat number will be given to the candidate.

12. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management

- Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate. No additional sheets will be provided during the exam.

- Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letter with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of the lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Those candidates who avail of the services of Scribe should submit the Scribe form also along with the Call Letter and ID proof copy.

- Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letter, ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of the lab/ venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

13. Post Examination Controls

On completion of the examination, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

Please note the date, time, and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. Please bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, a photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it, and the same (currently valid) photo ID in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. Please submit the call letter along with a photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together by putting it in the designated dropbox.

Currently valid photo identity proof may be PAN Card/Passport/Permanent Driving License/ Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof with photograph issued by a Gazetted Officer (on official letterhead)/Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative along with a photograph (on official letterhead)/Identity Card issued by a recognized College/ University/ Aadhar/ E-Aadhar Card with a photograph/ Bar Council Identity card with photograph/Employee ID). Please Note - Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.