IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Last-Minute Tips: Check Best 7 Preparation Strategies for Quant, English & Reasoning

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Last-Minute Prep Tips: Check here best 7 last-minute prep tips to crack the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims that will be held on December 4 th and 11 th , 2021. Download IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Admit Card. Good Luck!

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Last Minute Tips: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims on December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021. The IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Admit Card was released on November 20, 2021 on its official website. The IBPS PO 2021 Mains exams will be held in January 2022 (Tentative) for recruitment of 4,135 vacancies under PO/MT XI Recruitment drive for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) in Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims includes three sections Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. In this article, we share the best 7 tips to crack the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims.

Download IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Admit Card - Direct Link

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims: Best 7 Last-Minute Tips and Preparation Strategies

1. Revise the syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-offs

Now is the time to begin revising all of the syllabus, important topics, and practice important questions. Go through the exam pattern, cut-off marks, and other important rules of the exam to avoid any mistakes. Stick to your revision schedule to finish your memorization and practice exercises well before the day of the exam.

2. Remember about negative marking, Avoid guesswork

The IBPS PO Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. One need not attempt each and every question. Candidates should remember that there will be a negative marking or penalty for every wrong answer. Candidates should attempt the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it.

3. Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates are advised to take mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, and different section quizzes with a timer to adapt to the exam setting. Each section will be allotted 20 minutes each during the exam. Attempt Quantitative Aptitude quizzes, Reasoning Ability quizzes, and English Language quizzes to keep up the momentum, memory power, increase speed, enhance accuracy, develop time management.

4. Do not take up new topics

Remember to go through your bookmarks to recall all important highlighted points during preparation. It is advisable to work on your strong areas more and focus less on weak areas during last-minute preparation and revision. Do not take up any new topics. Instead, read GK/current affairs, newspapers to keep abreast with any new relevant information. Do not waste your time and energy on topics you could not complete or comprehend. Use the last-minute time to increase your speed, accuracy in calculations, maths problems, etc.

5. Section-wise important last-minute preparation tips

Quantitative Aptitude section is one of the key sections of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims which carries 35 marks. Candidates should utilize the last-minute preparation time for revising important formulas, maths equations, maths quizzes to recall topics. Practice data interpretation, quadratic equation, approximation/simplification & arithmetic word problems to score high. For word problems, read the question carefully and keep noting down the information to break down information for further formula application.

Reasoning Ability section of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims carries 30 marks. Candidates should focus on scoring high in topics such as inequalities, syllogism, blood relation, ranking and time, alphanumeric series, distance and direction, puzzle tests, data sufficiency, seating arrangement, coding-decoding, and input-output. Try to solve lengthy and time-consuming questions of puzzles and arrangement towards the end of the paper.

English Language section of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims carries 30 marks. Candidates should revise the important grammar notes, vocabulary, important idioms and phrases, etc. Solve mock test papers and quizzes to strengthen English Reasoning. During the exam, try to attempt Cloze Test, Fill in the blanks, Spot errors, Vocabulary based questions first, then go to Para Jumbles and Reading Comprehension.

6. Keep your Admit Card, Photographs, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready

Please note that candidates will not be permitted to appear for the Online Preliminary without admit card and photo-ID proof. Candidates will not be permitted for the exam if they report late. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam duration is 1 hour. Candidates are advised to report at the exam venue with their admit card, photographs, photo-ID proofs, and other required documents at least 2 hours before the reporting time to complete formalities such as the collection of documents, verification, logging in, etc.

Call letter of Preliminary Exam will not be collected at the examination venue. However, it will be duly authenticated/ Stamped by the exam centre staff. The candidate will need to retain the call letter (along with authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof) safely.

Candidates are advised to bring one additional photograph same as pasted on the admit card. It is advisable that the candidate retains about 8 copies of the same photograph which is uploaded at the time of Application as these would be needed for further stages of this selection process.

Remember to follow social distancing mode conduct of exam-related instructions. Items permitted into the exam venue for candidates include mask (compulsory), gloves, personal transparent water bottle, personal hand sanitizer (50ml), pen, and exam-related documents. A Candidate must have Aarogya Setu App installed on his or her mobile phone.

7. Get good sleep, eat good food, keep yourself calm

The night before the exam day, good sleep is crucial. Remind yourself to keep calm, eat good food, get good sleep to avoid any panic and boost your confidence. Include light and easy last-minute revision schedules. Go out in the fresh air to do breathing exercises. Inhale and exhale saying, ‘I am prepared, keep calm’. Do not pull an all-nighter. Get up early, stretch out, eat a good healthy breakfast to keep you full and energized during the exam. Maintaining a peaceful, calm environment is key to keeping your morale high.

Wish you the best!

