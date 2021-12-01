IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Quantitative Aptitude Important Tips: Check top 7 tips on how to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims that will be conducted on December 4th and 11th, 2021. Know IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Quant important topics and topics-wise weightage.

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Quantitative Aptitude Important Tips: Quantitative Aptitude is one of the most important, scoring, and extensive sections of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims on December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021 for the recruitment of 4,135 Probationary Officers/Management Trainees in Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO examination will be held in three phases - Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims includes three sections Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. In this article, candidates can read the top 7 tips on how to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for IBPS PO 2021 Prelims, check important topics, topic-wise weightage, expected number of questions, and the number of questions asked in the Quant section in 2020 and 2019.

IBPS PO 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates Prelims Admit Card Release and Download Date November 20, 2021 to December 11, 2021 Prelims Exam Date December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021 Application Fees Payment Date October 20, 2021 to November 11, 2021 Prelims Result Declaration December 2021/ January 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. The Quantitative Aptitude section will have 35 MCQs. The total marks of the Quant section are 35 marks with each question carrying 1 mark. There will be a sectional timing of 20 minutes for the Quantitative Aptitude section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam. The medium of exam for Quantitative Aptitude will be English and Hindi.

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 30 30 20 Minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus

Topics Topics Data Interpretation Percentages Simplification and Approximation Simple & Compound Interest Quadratic Equations Upstream and Downstream Speed, Distance & Time, Work Clocks, Age Problems Data Sufficiency Profit, Loss & Discount Averages Pipes and Cistern Ratio & proportion Volume & Surface area Equations of Algebra Probability Permutations & Combinations Stocks & Shares Number Series Partnership Mixture & Allegation Mensuration Height and Distance: Application In Trigonometry Inequalities

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Important Topics (Section-wise)

Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics Expected Number of Questions in 2021 Data Interpretation 10 - 15 Number System 3 -5 Simple Interest 1 -2 Simplification/Approximation 3 - 5 Profit and Loss 1 - 2 Age Problems 3 - 5 Sequence and Number series 3 - 5 Inequalities 3 - 5 Time, Work, Speed and Distance 3 -5 Ratio and Proportion, Percentage 3 -5 Quadratic Equation 3 -5 Mensuration (Cylinder, Cone, Sphere) 1 -2 Permutation, Combination & Probability 3 - 5

IBPS PO Prelims Quant: Number of Questions asked in 2020

Topic No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Data Interpretation 10 Easy to Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Easy Approximation 5 Easy Arithmetic Word Problems 15 Easy to Moderate Total Questions 35

Top 7 tips on how to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims

The Quantitative Aptitude section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims is an important section that carries 35 marks. The Quat section of the IBPS PO Prelims is based on mathematical calculations to test the problem-solving skills and numerical ability of the candidates. One needs to practice and prepare the theoretical aspect and learn the formulae wherever applicable. With regular practice, one can score high marks in the Quantitative Aptitude section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims.

(i) Make a systematic approach

Start by analyzing the syllabus, exam pattern, questions asked, section-wise important topics to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare the Quantitative Aptitude section of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. Tweak your approach only after you have mastered the concepts, formulas, and crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

(ii) Mark your strong and weak areas

Study different types of questions through previous years’ question papers. Solve them to understand your strong and weak areas. The best strategy is to start your preparation with Number Systems and Number Series, focus on Data Interpretation, build on basic concepts such as speed, work, ratios and percentages, graph-based, square and cube roots, etc.

(iii) Master basics, theoretical concepts, formulas, equations

Quantitative Aptitude is one of the lengthiest and time-consuming sections of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish questions in the stipulated time. For this, one needs to practice basics, theoretical concepts, formulas, and equations to solve quickly yet correctly. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

(iv) Regularly solve at least 10 Mathematics questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 Mathematics questions from different topics mentioned in the Quantitative Aptitude Section of the IBPS PO Prelims. This will brush up your basics, increase your speed, enhance accuracy, and evaluate your performance overall.

(v) Solve different mock test papers for accuracy, speed, and time management

One should take a mock test before starting the preparation to assess the current performance and the areas to work on. Once the preparation is underway, one should take mock test papers and solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS PO Prelims. The Quantitative Aptitude section is allotted 20 minutes.

(vi) Practice Quantitative Aptitude quizzes of different topics

Attempt Quantitative Aptitude quizzes of different topics in between topics to assess your performance, master calculations, increase speed. Practice doing calculations manually, learning tables till 30, cube roots, square roots, BODMAS, and overall arithmetic problems.

(vii) Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

One needs to attempt each and every question. The IBPS PO Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it.

