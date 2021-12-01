Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for English Language

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English Language Important Tips: Check top 7 tips on how to prepare for the English Language in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims that will be conducted on December 4th and 11th, 2021. Know IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English important topics and topics-wise weightage.

Created On: Dec 1, 2021 18:13 IST
IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English Language Important Tips
IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English Language Important Tips

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English Language Important Tips: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims on December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021 for the recruitment of 4,135 Probationary Officers/Management Trainees in Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims includes three sections Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. The English Language is one of the sections of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims that candidates find a bit difficult. In this article, candidates can read the top 7 tips on how to prepare for the English Language for IBPS PO 2021 Prelims, check important topics, topic-wise weightage, expected number of questions, and the number of questions asked in the English Language section in 2020.

Download IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Admit Card - Direct Link

IBPS PO 2021 Important Dates

IBPS PO 2021 Recruitment Process

Important Dates

Prelims Admit Card Release and Download Date

November 20, 2021 to December 11, 2021

Prelims Exam Date

December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021

Application Fees Payment Date

October 20, 2021 to November 11, 2021

Prelims Result Declaration

December 2021/ January 2022 (Tentative)

Check IBPS PO 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Prelims & Mains Exams

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. The Quantitative Aptitude section will have 35 MCQs. The total marks of the English Language section is 30 marks with each question carrying 1 mark. There will be a sectional timing of 20 minutes for the English Language section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam. The medium of the exam for the English Language will be English only.

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

English and Hindi

English Language

30

30

20 Minutes

English

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 Minutes

English and Hindi

Total

100 MCQs

100 Marks

1 Hour

 

Check IBPS PO Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Pattern, Result, Cut Off, Eligibility, Vacancy

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English Language Syllabus

Topics

Topics

Reading Comprehension

Synonyms and Antonyms

Sentence/Paragraph Completion

Para Jumbles/ Sentences Rearrangement

Fill in the Blanks

Cloze Test

Sentence Improvement/Error Spotting

Vocabulary, Word Usage, Grammar Usage

Tense, Active & Passive, Substitution

Articles, Adjectives, Preposition

Idioms & Phrases

Rearrangement of Sentences

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English Language Important Topics

Important English LanguageTopics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS PO Prelims 2021
Reading Comprehension 7 – 10 (1 Passage)
Cloze Test 5 - 10
Fill in the Blanks 3 - 5
Sentences Rearrangement/ Para Jumbles 3 - 5
Phrase Replacement 3 - 5
Sentence Improvement/Error Spotting 3 - 5
Vocabulary, word usage, grammar usage 5 - 10
Sentence/ Paragraph Completion  3 - 5

IBPS PO Prelims English: Number of Questions asked in 2020

Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level
Reading Comprehension 5 Easy to Moderate
Fillers 5 Easy
Error Detection 5 Easy to Moderate
Sentence Rearrangement 5 Easy
Cloze Test 5 Easy
Word Swap 5 Easy to Moderate
Total No. of Questions 30  

Top 7 tips on how to prepare for English Language in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims

The English Language section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims is an important section that carries 30 marks. The English Language section of the IBPS PO Prelims includes reading comprehension, synonyms, antonyms, cloze tests, error spotting, paragraph completion, etc to test the grammar, vocabulary, and reading skills of the candidates. One needs to practice developing their basic understanding of English grammar, vocabulary and reading. With regular practice, one can score high marks in the English Language section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims.

In this article, we share the top 7 tips to prepare the English Language in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims in detail:

(i) Reading Comprehension

Start by analyzing the syllabus, exam pattern, questions asked, section-wise important topics to make a time schedule and a systematic approach to prepare the English Language section of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions. Subscribe to newspapers such as Hindu Business Line, The Economic Times, Financial Times, The Economist, etc. Read articles related to economy, banking, philosophy. Solve Reading Comprehensions from previous years’ question papers.

(ii) Cloze Test

Cloze Test includes a passage with blanks in places of omitted words. Candidates have to select the right word from the given options. The Cloze Test assesses the comprehension ability of candidates. One should read the entire sentence, then fill in the right word from the options using the elimination method. This will help in eliminating incorrect options.

(iii) Para Jumbles/ Sentence Rearrangement

Para Jumbles include jumbled-up sentences. One needs to identify the proper connection and flow of the sentence to rearrange it. With careful analysis, one can spot the first sentence and then gain a linear direction of the given sentence. Similarly, identifying the concluding sentence will give the starting and end of the whole structure. Usually, sentences including time, name, and pace are the opening sentences.

(iv) Grammar, Vocabulary, Spotting Errors, Phrase Replacement, Fillers

One should learn at least 10 new words every day and make flashcards with their meaning. Read at least 3 to 4 articles from newspapers, magazines, etc. One can practice the Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis (for vocabulary). Grammar usage is crucial for scoring well in the English Language in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims. A good understanding of grammar will help in scoring high in spotting errors, fillers, sentence correction, tenses, articles, subject-verb agreement. One can practice Grammar Book by Wren and Martin.

(v) Practice English Language quizzes of different topics

Attempt English Language quizzes to assess your strong and weak areas. Take English Language quizzes, mock test papers, and solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS PO Prelims. The English Language section is allotted 20 minutes.

(vi) Solve Less Time-Consuming Topics First

Candidates are advised to start with sentence correction, cloze test, fill in the blanks, spot errors, sentence improvement. These topics are easy to attempt and consume less time. Then, the candidates can solve the para jumbles, reading comprehension which consumes more time and needs focus.

(vii) Avoid Guess Work

One need not attempt each and every question. The IBPS PO Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude

                                 IBPS PO 2021 Important Links

IBPS PO Notification

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Prelims Section-wise Important Topics

IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus

IBPS PO Admit Card Download

FAQ

Q1. What are the important topics in English Language in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims?

The important topics in English Language in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims are Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Fill in the Blanks, Sentences Rearrangement/ Para Jumbles, Phrase Replacement, Jumbled Words, Sentence Improvement/Error Spotting, Vocabulary, word usage, grammar usage, Sentence/ Paragraph Completion.

Q2. What are the best tips to prepare English Language for IBPS PO 2021 Prelims?

Practice English Language quizzes of different topics. Take English Language quizzes, mock test papers and solve previous years’ question papers with a timer. Avoid Guess Work to select the right option.

Q3. What is the syllabus for English Language in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims?

The syllabus for English Language in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Comprehension, Synonyms and Antonyms, Sentence/Paragraph Completion, Para Jumbles/ Sentences Rearrangement, Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Test, etc

Q4. How to prepare English for IBPS PO 2021 Prelims?

With regular practice, one can score high marks in the English Language section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims. One should learn at least 10 new words every day. Attempt English Language quizzes to assess your strong and weak areas.

Q5. How to score high marks in Reading Comprehension in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English section?

Read articles related to economy, banking, philosophy. Solve Reading Comprehensions from previous years’ question papers. Good understanding of grammar will help in scoring high.

Take Free Online IBPS PO 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.