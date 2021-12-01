IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for English Language

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English Language Important Tips: Check top 7 tips on how to prepare for the English Language in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims that will be conducted on December 4th and 11th, 2021. Know IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English important topics and topics-wise weightage.

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English Language Important Tips: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims on December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021 for the recruitment of 4,135 Probationary Officers/Management Trainees in Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims includes three sections Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. The English Language is one of the sections of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims that candidates find a bit difficult. In this article, candidates can read the top 7 tips on how to prepare for the English Language for IBPS PO 2021 Prelims, check important topics, topic-wise weightage, expected number of questions, and the number of questions asked in the English Language section in 2020.

IBPS PO 2021 Important Dates

IBPS PO 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates Prelims Admit Card Release and Download Date November 20, 2021 to December 11, 2021 Prelims Exam Date December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021 Application Fees Payment Date October 20, 2021 to November 11, 2021 Prelims Result Declaration December 2021/ January 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. The Quantitative Aptitude section will have 35 MCQs. The total marks of the English Language section is 30 marks with each question carrying 1 mark. There will be a sectional timing of 20 minutes for the English Language section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam. The medium of the exam for the English Language will be English only.

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 30 30 20 Minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English Language Syllabus

Topics Topics Reading Comprehension Synonyms and Antonyms Sentence/Paragraph Completion Para Jumbles/ Sentences Rearrangement Fill in the Blanks Cloze Test Sentence Improvement/Error Spotting Vocabulary, Word Usage, Grammar Usage Tense, Active & Passive, Substitution Articles, Adjectives, Preposition Idioms & Phrases Rearrangement of Sentences

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims English Language Important Topics

Important English LanguageTopics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Reading Comprehension 7 – 10 (1 Passage) Cloze Test 5 - 10 Fill in the Blanks 3 - 5 Sentences Rearrangement/ Para Jumbles 3 - 5 Phrase Replacement 3 - 5 Sentence Improvement/Error Spotting 3 - 5 Vocabulary, word usage, grammar usage 5 - 10 Sentence/ Paragraph Completion 3 - 5

IBPS PO Prelims English: Number of Questions asked in 2020

Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 5 Easy to Moderate Fillers 5 Easy Error Detection 5 Easy to Moderate Sentence Rearrangement 5 Easy Cloze Test 5 Easy Word Swap 5 Easy to Moderate Total No. of Questions 30

Top 7 tips on how to prepare for English Language in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims

The English Language section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims is an important section that carries 30 marks. The English Language section of the IBPS PO Prelims includes reading comprehension, synonyms, antonyms, cloze tests, error spotting, paragraph completion, etc to test the grammar, vocabulary, and reading skills of the candidates. One needs to practice developing their basic understanding of English grammar, vocabulary and reading. With regular practice, one can score high marks in the English Language section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims.

In this article, we share the top 7 tips to prepare the English Language in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims in detail:

(i) Reading Comprehension

Start by analyzing the syllabus, exam pattern, questions asked, section-wise important topics to make a time schedule and a systematic approach to prepare the English Language section of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions. Subscribe to newspapers such as Hindu Business Line, The Economic Times, Financial Times, The Economist, etc. Read articles related to economy, banking, philosophy. Solve Reading Comprehensions from previous years’ question papers.

(ii) Cloze Test

Cloze Test includes a passage with blanks in places of omitted words. Candidates have to select the right word from the given options. The Cloze Test assesses the comprehension ability of candidates. One should read the entire sentence, then fill in the right word from the options using the elimination method. This will help in eliminating incorrect options.

(iii) Para Jumbles/ Sentence Rearrangement

Para Jumbles include jumbled-up sentences. One needs to identify the proper connection and flow of the sentence to rearrange it. With careful analysis, one can spot the first sentence and then gain a linear direction of the given sentence. Similarly, identifying the concluding sentence will give the starting and end of the whole structure. Usually, sentences including time, name, and pace are the opening sentences.

(iv) Grammar, Vocabulary, Spotting Errors, Phrase Replacement, Fillers

One should learn at least 10 new words every day and make flashcards with their meaning. Read at least 3 to 4 articles from newspapers, magazines, etc. One can practice the Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis (for vocabulary). Grammar usage is crucial for scoring well in the English Language in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims. A good understanding of grammar will help in scoring high in spotting errors, fillers, sentence correction, tenses, articles, subject-verb agreement. One can practice Grammar Book by Wren and Martin.

(v) Practice English Language quizzes of different topics

Attempt English Language quizzes to assess your strong and weak areas. Take English Language quizzes, mock test papers, and solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS PO Prelims. The English Language section is allotted 20 minutes.

(vi) Solve Less Time-Consuming Topics First

Candidates are advised to start with sentence correction, cloze test, fill in the blanks, spot errors, sentence improvement. These topics are easy to attempt and consume less time. Then, the candidates can solve the para jumbles, reading comprehension which consumes more time and needs focus.

(vii) Avoid Guess Work

One need not attempt each and every question. The IBPS PO Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

