IBPS PO Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims and Mains-All Subjects & Topics - Download PDF

IBPS PO Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to fill 1417 Vacancies to the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees. Aspirants seeking bank jobs can apply online till 26th August 2020 by visiting the official website - ibps.in. IBPS will recruit candidates on the basis of their performance in the Prelims and Mains exams. Here we have shared the latest exam pattern and syllabus of the IBPS PO 2020 exam in detail for Prelims & Mains examination. Candidates who want to appear for IBPS PO Exam this year can check below the syllabus and start their preparations now. Let's first look at some Important Dates of the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 below:

IBPS PO Important Dates 2020 Event Date Online Application Process Start Date 5 August 2020 Last Date for Online application 26 August 2020 IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 3 October, 10 & 11 October 2020 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 28 November 2020 IBPS PO Interview Date January 2021 IBPS PO Provisional Allotment April 2021

Let’s now have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of IBPS PO 2020 Prelims and Mains in detail below along with the marking scheme and number of questions asked:

Download PDF IBPS PO Syllabus 2020

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims & Mains

The selection process of IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 consists of - Online Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview round. The selection of candidates for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 will be done through this three-tiered process.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Exam will be conducted online in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The exam will contain questions from three subjects and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. Have a look at the exam pattern for prelims exam here:

Section Total Ques. Marks Sectional Timing Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

The medium of language for Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude will be Hindi and English.

Candidates need to qualify all three sections by obtaining cut off marks that will be decided by the IBPS after the exam

There will be negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer and there will be no penalty for question left unanswered.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2020

IBPS PO 2020 Mains Exam contains objective multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 300 marks and a descriptive test of English Language of 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be held online. There will be separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to attempt the descriptive paper online by typing answers on the computer. Have a look at the exam pattern for Mains exam here:

Section Total Ques. Marks Sectional Timing Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English Language 35 40 40 Minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes Total 155 MCQs 200 Marks 3 Hours English Language (Letter & Essay Writing) 2 25 30 Minutes

Candidates need to qualify all the sections by obtaining cut off marks that will be decided by the IBPS after the exam

There will be negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked in Objective tests.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains

English Language Reading Comprehension Synonym Antonym Para Jumbles Fill in Blanks Fill in blanks Cloze Test Spotting Errors Rearrangement of Sentences Reasoning Ability Puzzle Test Circular Arrangement Linear Arrangement Inequalities Input-Output Blood Relation Syllogism Direction Sense Coding-Decoding Data Sufficiency Figure Series Alphanumeric Series Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation-Table, Bar, Pie Chart Number Series Number System Approximation Ratio & Proportion Percentage Profit & Loss Time & Distance Time & Work Mensuration Averages SI & CI Permutation & Combination Probability Inequalities

IBPS PO Interview 2020

Candidates who will qualify both Prelims and Mains examination will be called for the IBPS PO Interview Round. However, IBPS will only consider the marks obtained by candidates in the Mains exam.

The IBPS PO Interview is of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for interview round is:

Minimum 40% for General/EWS

Minimum 35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD

IBPS PO Merit List or Provisional Allotment 2020

For the final merit list or the IBPS PO Provisional Allotment, the marks obtained in IBPS PO Mains and Interview will be considered. The weightage of the marks of Mains Exam and interview will be 80:20 respectively.