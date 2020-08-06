IBPS PO Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims and Mains-All Subjects & Topics - Download PDF

IBPS PO Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to fill 1417 Vacancies to the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees. Aspirants seeking bank jobs can apply online till 26th August 2020 by visiting the official website - ibps.in. IBPS will recruit candidates on the basis of their performance in the Prelims and Mains exams. Here we have shared the latest exam pattern and syllabus of the IBPS PO 2020 exam in detail for Prelims & Mains examination. Candidates who want to appear for IBPS PO Exam this year can check below the syllabus and start their preparations now. Let's first look at some Important Dates of the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 below:
|
IBPS PO Important Dates 2020
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online Application Process Start Date
|
5 August 2020
|
Last Date for Online application
|
26 August 2020
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date
|
3 October, 10 & 11 October 2020
|
IBPS PO Mains Exam Date
|
28 November 2020
|
IBPS PO Interview Date
|
January 2021
|
IBPS PO Provisional Allotment
|
April 2021
Let’s now have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of IBPS PO 2020 Prelims and Mains in detail below along with the marking scheme and number of questions asked:
IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims & Mains
The selection process of IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 consists of - Online Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview round. The selection of candidates for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 will be done through this three-tiered process.
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2020
IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Exam will be conducted online in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The exam will contain questions from three subjects and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. Have a look at the exam pattern for prelims exam here:
|
Section
|
Total Ques.
|
Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
100 MCQs
|
100 Marks
|
1 Hour
The medium of language for Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude will be Hindi and English.
Candidates need to qualify all three sections by obtaining cut off marks that will be decided by the IBPS after the exam
There will be negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer and there will be no penalty for question left unanswered.
IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2020
IBPS PO 2020 Mains Exam contains objective multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 300 marks and a descriptive test of English Language of 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be held online. There will be separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to attempt the descriptive paper online by typing answers on the computer. Have a look at the exam pattern for Mains exam here:
|
Section
|
Total Ques.
|
Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
60 Minutes
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 Minutes
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 Minutes
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
Total
|
155 MCQs
|
200 Marks
|
3 Hours
|
English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)
|
2
|
25
|
30 Minutes
Candidates need to qualify all the sections by obtaining cut off marks that will be decided by the IBPS after the exam
There will be negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked in Objective tests.
IBPS PO Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Synonym
Antonym
Para Jumbles
Fill in Blanks
Fill in blanks
Cloze Test
Spotting Errors
Rearrangement of Sentences
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Puzzle Test
Circular Arrangement
Linear Arrangement
Inequalities
Input-Output
Blood Relation
Syllogism
Direction Sense
Coding-Decoding
Data Sufficiency
Figure Series
Alphanumeric Series
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Data Interpretation-Table, Bar, Pie Chart Number Series
Number System
Approximation
Ratio & Proportion
Percentage
Profit & Loss
Time & Distance
Time & Work
Mensuration
Averages
SI & CI
Permutation & Combination
Probability
Inequalities
IBPS PO Interview 2020
Candidates who will qualify both Prelims and Mains examination will be called for the IBPS PO Interview Round. However, IBPS will only consider the marks obtained by candidates in the Mains exam.
The IBPS PO Interview is of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for interview round is:
Minimum 40% for General/EWS
Minimum 35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD
IBPS PO Merit List or Provisional Allotment 2020
For the final merit list or the IBPS PO Provisional Allotment, the marks obtained in IBPS PO Mains and Interview will be considered. The weightage of the marks of Mains Exam and interview will be 80:20 respectively.