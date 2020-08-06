Study at Home
Search

IBPS PO Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims and Mains-All Subjects & Topics - Download PDF

IBPS PO 2020 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Check IBPS PO Exam Pattern for recruitment of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees. Know subject-wise syllabus for IBPS PO Prelims & Mains exams here.

Aug 6, 2020 18:39 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
IBPS PO Syllabus 2020
IBPS PO Syllabus 2020

IBPS PO Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to fill 1417 Vacancies to the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees. Aspirants seeking bank jobs can apply online till 26th August 2020 by visiting the official website - ibps.in. IBPS will recruit candidates on the basis of their performance in the Prelims and Mains exams. Here we have shared the latest exam pattern and syllabus of the IBPS PO 2020 exam in detail for Prelims & Mains examination. Candidates who want to appear for IBPS PO Exam this year can check below the syllabus and start their preparations now. Let's first look at some Important Dates of the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 below:

IBPS PO 2020 Exam Updates

IBPS PO Important Dates 2020

Event

Date

Online Application Process Start Date

5 August 2020

Last Date for Online application

26 August 2020 

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date

3 October, 10 & 11 October 2020

IBPS PO Mains Exam Date

28 November 2020

IBPS PO Interview Date

January 2021

IBPS PO Provisional Allotment

April 2021

Let’s now have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of IBPS PO 2020 Prelims and Mains in detail below along with the marking scheme and number of questions asked:

Download PDF IBPS PO Syllabus 2020

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims & Mains

The selection process of IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 consists of - Online Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview round. The selection of candidates for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 will be done through  this three-tiered process.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Exam will be conducted online in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The exam will contain questions from three subjects and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. Have a look at the exam pattern for prelims exam here:

Section

Total Ques.

Marks

Sectional Timing

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

English Language

30

30

20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 Minutes

Total

100 MCQs

100 Marks

1 Hour

The medium of language for Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude will be Hindi and English.

Candidates need to qualify all three sections by obtaining cut off marks that will be decided by the IBPS after the exam

There will be negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer and there will be no penalty for question left unanswered.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2020

IBPS PO 2020 Mains Exam contains objective multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 300 marks and a descriptive test of English Language of 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be held online. There will be separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to attempt the descriptive paper online by typing answers on the computer. Have a look at the exam pattern for Mains exam here:

Section

Total Ques.

Marks

Sectional Timing

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English Language                                             

35

40

40 Minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

Total

155 MCQs

200 Marks

3 Hours

English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)

2

25

30 Minutes

Candidates need to qualify all the sections by obtaining cut off marks that will be decided by the IBPS after the exam

There will be negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked in Objective tests.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Synonym

Antonym

Para Jumbles

Fill in Blanks

Fill in blanks

Cloze Test

Spotting Errors

Rearrangement of Sentences

Reasoning Ability

Puzzle Test

Circular Arrangement

Linear Arrangement

Inequalities

Input-Output

Blood Relation

Syllogism

Direction Sense

Coding-Decoding

Data Sufficiency

Figure Series

Alphanumeric Series

Quantitative Aptitude

Data Interpretation-Table, Bar, Pie Chart Number Series

Number System

Approximation

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Profit & Loss

Time & Distance

Time & Work

Mensuration

Averages

SI & CI

Permutation & Combination

Probability

Inequalities

IBPS PO Interview 2020

Candidates who will qualify both Prelims and Mains examination will be called for the IBPS PO Interview Round. However, IBPS will only consider the marks obtained by candidates in the Mains exam.

The IBPS PO Interview is of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for interview round is:

Minimum 40% for General/EWS

Minimum 35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD

IBPS PO Merit List or Provisional Allotment 2020

For the final merit list or the IBPS PO Provisional Allotment, the marks obtained in IBPS PO Mains and Interview will be considered. The weightage of the marks of Mains Exam and interview will be 80:20 respectively.

Related Stories