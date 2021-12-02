IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Reasoning Ability

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Reasoning Ability Important Tips: Check top 7 tips on how to prepare for Reasoning Ability in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims that will be conducted on December 4th and 11th, 2021. Know IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Reasoning Ability important topics and topics-wise weightage.

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Reasoning Ability Important Tips: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims on December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021. The IBPS PO 2021 Mains exams will be held in January 2022 (Tentative) for recruitment of 4,135 vacancies under PO/MT XI Recruitment drive for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) in Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO examination will be held in three phases - Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims includes three sections Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. One can score high in the Reasoning Ability in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims if one understands the best preparation strategies. In this article, candidates can read the top 7 tips on how to prepare for Reasoning Ability in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims, check important topics, topic-wise weightage, expected number of questions, and the number of questions asked in the Reasoning Ability section in 2020.

IBPS PO 2021 Important Dates

IBPS PO 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates Prelims Admit Card Release and Download Date November 20, 2021 to December 11, 2021 Prelims Exam Date December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021 Prelims Result Declaration December 2021/ January 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. The Quantitative Aptitude section will have 35 MCQs. The total marks of the Quant section are 35 marks with each question carrying 1 mark. There will be a sectional timing of 20 minutes for the Quantitative Aptitude section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam. The medium of exam for Quantitative Aptitude will be English and Hindi.

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 30 30 20 Minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Reasoning Ability Syllabus

Topics Topics Alphanumeric Series Coding-Decoding Input-Output Blood Relations Syllogism Tabulation Puzzle/Seating Arrangement Order & Ranking Circular & Linear Arrangement Inequalities (Coded, Direct) Direction Sense Data Sufficiency Symbol Sequence Series Logical Reasoning

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Reasoning Ability Important Topics

Important Reasoning Ability Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Puzzle/Seating Arrangement 15 - 20 Alphanumeric Series 3 -5 Data Sufficiency 3 -5 Direction Sense 3 - 5 Blood Relation 3 -5 Inequalities 3 - 5 Order & Ranking 3 - 5 Coding-Decoding 3 -5 Syllogism 3 -5

IBPS PO Prelims Reasoning Ability: Number of Questions asked in 2020

Topic No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Puzzles - Seating Arrangement (Month-based, Circular, Linear & Classification Puzzle) 20 Easy to Moderate Coding-Decoding 5 Easy to Moderate Inequality 5 Easy Syllogism 3 Easy to Moderate Blood Relations 1 Easy Miscellaneous 1 Easy Total Questions 35

Top 7 tips on how to prepare for Reasoning Ability in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims

The Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims is an important section that carries 35 marks. The Reasoning Ability section of the IBPS PO Prelims is based on logical reasoning to assess the ability of candidates to examine a problem in a logical way to form a judgment or conclusion. Practice is the only approach towards maintaining accuracy, speed, and mastering the Reasoning Ability section. Prepare the theoretical aspects and concepts to solve each topic wherever applicable. With regular practice, one can score high marks in the Reasoning Ability in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims.

Let us discuss the top 7 tips on how to prepare for Reasoning Ability in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims.

(i) Know the important topics of IBPS PO Reasoning Ability syllabus

Study IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Reasoning Ability syllabus, exam pattern, questions asked, section-wise important topics to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare the important topics of Reasoning Ability. Assess your performance by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. Tweak your approach only after you have mastered the concepts, formulas, and crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

(ii) Mark your strong and weak areas

Take a mock test at the beginning of your preparation to assess your strong and weak areas in the Reasoning Ability section. Solve questions ranging from different difficulty levels from previous years’ question papers. Assess The best strategy is to start your preparation with Number Systems and Number Series, focus on if you are good in questions related to Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, Alphanumeric Series, Coding-Decoding, Syllogism, Inequalities, Blood Relations. These are the high-scoring and important topics in Reasoning Ability in the IBPS PO Prelims.

(iii) Reasoning Ability topic-wise best preparation tips

Reasoning Ability is a section that requires a lot of practice and preparing strategies to solve the question logically. Topics such as Inequality (coded and direct) are the easiest and scoring topic which requires an understanding of the code of signs and putting it in order. Try using Venn Diagrams to solve Syllogism questions. Coding-Decoding requires understanding the coded words. One can develop a strategy to decode all the words to any related question with a few coded sentences of the concerned coded words. Puzzles/Seating Arrangement is a must topic to prepare to crack the IBPS PO Prelims Reasoning Ability. Use the elimination process to solve Data Sufficiency questions. Identifying the pattern in which a set of words, numbers, or their combination is given can help to solve Input-Output questions. Other scoring topics include Order & Ranking, Blood Relation, Direction Sense, Alphanumeric Series, Symbol Sequence Series, etc.

(iv) Regularly solve at least 10 Reasoning Ability questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 Reasoning Ability questions from different topics mentioned in the Reasoning Ability syllabus of the IBPS PO Prelims. This will improve your basics, increase your speed, enhance accuracy, and help you assess your performance overall.

(v) Solve different mock test papers for accuracy, speed, and time management

Solving previous years’ question papers of Reasoning Ability with a timer is one approach to train your mind to perform under a real-time exam setting. Take at least 2 mock test papers after each topic to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS PO Prelims Reasoning Ability. The Reasoning Ability section is allotted 20 minutes and 35 questions.

(vi) Practice Reasoning Ability quizzes of different topics

Attempt Reasoning Ability quizzes of different topics to assess your performance, master calculations, increase speed. Do not waste time on topics that you do not perform well in. Try to solve puzzles and seating arrangements at the end of the paper. Solve topics first that are less time-consuming. This also creates a sense of achievement throughout the paper. Topics such as Alphanumeric Series can easily help you score marks.

(vii) Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid negative marking

One needs to qualify the IBPS PO Prelims to reach the Mains. Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. One need not attempt each and every question. Remember, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over. Allot your time and energy to questions wisely.