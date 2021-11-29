IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam on 4th & 11th Dec: Check Section-wise Important Topics

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam: Check here section-wise Important Topics of IBPS PO 2021 exam that will be held from December 4 to December 11, 2021 for the recruitment of 4,135 Probationary Officer/Management Trainees.

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Important Topics: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam from December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021. The IBPS PO 2021 Mains exams will be held in January 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 4,135 Probationary Officers/Management Trainees. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Admit Cards have been released on the official website of IBPS for download. In this article, we share the section-wise important topics and the latest exam pattern and for IBPS PO 2021 Prelims.

Download IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Admit Card - Direct Link

IBPS PO 2021 Dates

IBPS PO 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates Notification Release Date October 19, 2021 Online Application Registration Date October 20, 2021 to November 11, 2021 Application Fees Payment Date October 20, 2021 to November 11, 2021 Last Date to Apply Online November 10, 2021 Prelims Admit Card Release and Download Date November 20, 2021 to December 11, 2021 Prelims Exam Date December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021 Prelims Result Declaration December 2021/ January 2022 (Tentative) Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date December 2021/ January 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Date January 2022 (Tentative) Mains Result Declaration January 2022/ February 2022 (Tentative) Interview Call Letters Download Date February 2022 (Tentative) Interview Date February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2022 (Tentative)

Check IBPS PO 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Prelims & Mains Exams

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Important Topics (Section-wise)

English Language Reasoning Ability Quantitative Aptitude Reading Comprehension Puzzle Test Number System Cloze Test Decision Making Simple Interest Fill in the Blanks Ranking and Time Simplification/Approximation Rearrangement Sentences Alphabetic Series Profit and Loss Phrase Replacement Blood Relation Data Interpretation Jumbled Words Inequalities Age Problems Assertion and Reason HCF and LCM Coding and Decoding Time and Distance Syllogism Ratio and Proportion Quadratic Equation

Check IBPS PO Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Pattern, Result, Cut Off, Eligibility, Vacancy

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam will be conducted online in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The exam will contain questions from three subjects and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. Have a look at the exam pattern for the prelims exam here:

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 30 30 20 Minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

NOTE

(i) There will be a penalty for wrong answers. For each question, 1/4th or 0.25 marks will be deducted for a wrong answer. There will be no penalty if a question is left blank or unanswered.

(ii) The examination will be held in an online mode across venues in India. The list of examination centers for the online prelims has been released. The IBPS reserves the right to allot the exam centre other than the preferred/selected centre by the candidates. Check IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Centres across India here.

(iii) Except for the English Language, the medium of the exam for Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Ability will be available in both English and Hindi.

(iv) Candidates will have to qualify in each three-section by obtaining minimum cut-off marks that will be decided by IBPS.

(v) 20 minutes will be allotted for each section.