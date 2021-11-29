Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam on 4th & 11th Dec: Check Section-wise Important Topics

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam: Check here section-wise Important Topics of IBPS PO 2021 exam that will be held from December 4 to December 11, 2021 for the recruitment of 4,135 Probationary Officer/Management Trainees.

Created On: Nov 29, 2021 18:26 IST
IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Important Topics: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam from December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021. The IBPS PO 2021 Mains exams will be held in January 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 4,135 Probationary Officers/Management Trainees. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Admit Cards have been released on the official website of IBPS for download. In this article, we share the section-wise important topics and the latest exam pattern and for IBPS PO 2021 Prelims.

IBPS PO 2021 Dates

IBPS PO 2021 Recruitment Process

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

October 19, 2021

Online Application Registration Date

October 20, 2021 to November 11, 2021

Application Fees Payment Date

October 20, 2021 to November 11, 2021

Last Date to Apply Online

November 10, 2021

Prelims Admit Card Release and Download Date

November 20, 2021 to December 11, 2021

Prelims Exam Date

December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021

Prelims Result Declaration

December 2021/ January 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date

December 2021/ January 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Date

January 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Result Declaration

January 2022/ February 2022 (Tentative)

Interview Call Letters Download Date

February 2022 (Tentative)

Interview Date

February 2022/ March 2022 (Tentative)

Provisional Allotment

April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Important Topics (Section-wise)

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Quantitative Aptitude

Reading Comprehension

Puzzle Test

Number System

Cloze Test

Decision Making

Simple Interest

Fill in the Blanks

Ranking and Time

Simplification/Approximation

Rearrangement Sentences

Alphabetic Series

Profit and Loss

Phrase Replacement

Blood Relation

Data Interpretation

Jumbled Words

Inequalities

Age Problems

 

Assertion and Reason

HCF and LCM

 

Coding and Decoding

Time and Distance

 

Syllogism

Ratio and Proportion

 

 

Quadratic Equation

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam will be conducted online in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The exam will contain questions from three subjects and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. Have a look at the exam pattern for the prelims exam here:

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

English and Hindi

English Language

30

30

20 Minutes

English

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 Minutes

English and Hindi

Total

100 MCQs

100 Marks

1 Hour

 

NOTE

 

(i) There will be a penalty for wrong answers. For each question, 1/4th or 0.25 marks will be deducted for a wrong answer. There will be no penalty if a question is left blank or unanswered.

(ii) The examination will be held in an online mode across venues in India. The list of examination centers for the online prelims has been released. The IBPS reserves the right to allot the exam centre other than the preferred/selected centre by the candidates. Check IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Centres across India here.

(iii) Except for the English Language, the medium of the exam for Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Ability will be available in both English and Hindi.

(iv) Candidates will have to qualify in each three-section by obtaining minimum cut-off marks that will be decided by IBPS.

(v) 20 minutes will be allotted for each section.

FAQ

When IBPS PO 2021 Prelims cut-off will be released?

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims cut-off will be released in December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative).

How many questions will be there in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam?

There will be 100 MCQs total. Each section will be allotted 20 minutes each. English Language will have 30 questions, Quantitative Aptitude will have 35 questions, and Reasoning Ability will have 35 questions.

Will there be negative marking in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam?

There will be penalty for wrong answers. For each question, 1/4th or 0.25 marks will be deducted for a wrong answer. There will be no penalty if a question is left blank or unanswered.

