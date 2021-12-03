IBPS PO 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks for IBPS Prelims Exam Categorywise

IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks 2021: Candidates appearing for the IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam on 4th & 11th December 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we will guestimate the Cut-Off Marks of the IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam. IBPS is conducting the Preliminary Exam for the recruitment of 4135 Probationary Officer (PO) Vacancies. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam:

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam will consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. The exam will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration English Language 30 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 20 minutes Total 100 Questions of 100 marks 60 Minutes

Expected Cut-Off Marks of IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam

To be updated soon after the first shift

Important: Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. The adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

IBPS PO Cutoff 2020 – Prelims & Mains (Category-wise)

Category IBPS PO Prelims Cutoff IBPS PO Mains Cutoff General 58.75 83.50 OBC 58.50 78.63 SC 51 66.38 ST 43.5 52.25 EWS 57.75 75.75 OC 46 61.25 VI 54.25 84.88 HI 19.75 38.25 ID 21.75 53.00

IBPS PO Cutoff 2020 (Prelims) - Section-wise

Examination English Language Reasoning Ability Quantitative Aptitude IBPS PO Prelims (General/EWS) 11 8 9.25 IBPS PO Prelims (OBC/SC/ST/PwD) 7.75 4.25 6

IBPS PO Cutoff 2020 (Mains) - Section-wise

Section General/ EWS OBC/SC/ST/PwD English Language 11.75 8.5 Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 6.0 3.75 Data Analysis and Interpretation 8.75 5.75 General/ Banking and Economics Awareness 6.25 9.75 Descriptive Paper - English Paper (Essay and Letter Writing) 10 8.75

IBPS PO Cutoff 2019 – Prelims & Mains (Category-wise)

Category IBPS PO Prelims Cutoff IBPS PO Mains Cutoff General 59.75 71.50 OBC 59.75 70.25 SC 53.50 55.63 ST 46.25 38.13 EWS 59.75 65.88 OC 44.50 46.13 VI 52.25 70.50 HI 21.25 41.00 ID 20.75 45.88

IBPS PO Cutoff 2019 (Prelims) - Section-wise

Examination English Language Reasoning Ability Quantitative Aptitude IBPS PO Prelims (General/EWS) 10.50 10.25 8.75 IBPS PO Prelims (OBC/SC/ST/PwD) 6.50 6.50 5.25

IBPS PO Cutoff 2019 (Mains) - Section-wise

Section General/ EWS OBC/SC/ST/PwD English Language 14.25 10.75 Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 7.75 5.50 Data Analysis and Interpretation 5.20 2.50 General/ Banking and Economics Awareness 8.00 5.00 Descriptive Paper - English Paper (Essay and Letter Writing) 10.00 8.75

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

IBPS PO Mains Examination - Candidates who would qualify for the Prelims exam will be called for the IBPS PO Mains 2021 in January 2022 (Tentative).

IBPS PO Interview Round - Candidates who would qualify for the Prelims & Mains examination for PO/MT will be called for an Interview by the respective participating bank. The information regarding the Interview centre and date will be shared through the Call Letters or Admit Cards. The marks allotted for the Interview are 100.