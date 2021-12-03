IBPS PO 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks for IBPS Prelims Exam Categorywise

IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks 2021: Candidates appearing for the IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam on 4th & 11th December 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we will guestimate the Cut-Off Marks of the IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam. IBPS is conducting the Preliminary Exam for the recruitment of 4135 Probationary Officer (PO) Vacancies. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam:
|
IBPS PO 2021 Important Links
IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern
IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam will consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. The exam will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:
|
IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100 Questions of 100 marks
|
60 Minutes
Expected Cut-Off Marks of IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam
To be updated soon after the first shift
Important: Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. The adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.
IBPS PO Cutoff 2020 – Prelims & Mains (Category-wise)
|
Category
|
IBPS PO Prelims Cutoff
|
IBPS PO Mains Cutoff
|
General
|
58.75
|
83.50
|
OBC
|
58.50
|
78.63
|
SC
|
51
|
66.38
|
ST
|
43.5
|
52.25
|
EWS
|
57.75
|
75.75
|
OC
|
46
|
61.25
|
VI
|
54.25
|
84.88
|
HI
|
19.75
|
38.25
|
ID
|
21.75
|
53.00
IBPS PO Cutoff 2020 (Prelims) - Section-wise
|
Examination
|
English Language
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
IBPS PO Prelims (General/EWS)
|
11
|
8
|
9.25
|
IBPS PO Prelims (OBC/SC/ST/PwD)
|
7.75
|
4.25
|
6
IBPS PO Cutoff 2020 (Mains) - Section-wise
|
Section
|
General/ EWS
|
OBC/SC/ST/PwD
|
English Language
|
11.75
|
8.5
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
6.0
|
3.75
|
Data Analysis and Interpretation
|
8.75
|
5.75
|
General/ Banking and Economics Awareness
|
6.25
|
9.75
|
Descriptive Paper - English Paper (Essay and Letter Writing)
|
10
|
8.75
IBPS PO Cutoff 2019 – Prelims & Mains (Category-wise)
|
Category
|
IBPS PO Prelims Cutoff
|
IBPS PO Mains Cutoff
|
General
|
59.75
|
71.50
|
OBC
|
59.75
|
70.25
|
SC
|
53.50
|
55.63
|
ST
|
46.25
|
38.13
|
EWS
|
59.75
|
65.88
|
OC
|
44.50
|
46.13
|
VI
|
52.25
|
70.50
|
HI
|
21.25
|
41.00
|
ID
|
20.75
|
45.88
IBPS PO Cutoff 2019 (Prelims) - Section-wise
|
Examination
|
English Language
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
IBPS PO Prelims (General/EWS)
|
10.50
|
10.25
|
8.75
|
IBPS PO Prelims (OBC/SC/ST/PwD)
|
6.50
|
6.50
|
5.25
IBPS PO Cutoff 2019 (Mains) - Section-wise
|
Section
|
General/ EWS
|
OBC/SC/ST/PwD
|
English Language
|
14.25
|
10.75
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
7.75
|
5.50
|
Data Analysis and Interpretation
|
5.20
|
2.50
|
General/ Banking and Economics Awareness
|
8.00
|
5.00
|
Descriptive Paper - English Paper (Essay and Letter Writing)
|
10.00
|
8.75
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
IBPS PO Mains Examination - Candidates who would qualify for the Prelims exam will be called for the IBPS PO Mains 2021 in January 2022 (Tentative).
IBPS PO Interview Round - Candidates who would qualify for the Prelims & Mains examination for PO/MT will be called for an Interview by the respective participating bank. The information regarding the Interview centre and date will be shared through the Call Letters or Admit Cards. The marks allotted for the Interview are 100.