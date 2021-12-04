IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (4th December Shift 1): Check Difficulty Level of Questions Asked, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam on 4th and 11th December 2021 to fill 4,135 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees during the IBPS PO XI Recruitment Drive in 11 participating public sector banks. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims includes three sections Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. In this article, we have shared the detailed section-wise analysis and review of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam along with the number of questions asked, the difficulty level of questions, and good attempts. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘Easy to Moderate‘ level.

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Shift Timings- Prelims Exam

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Shifts Timings First Shift 9.00 am to 10.00 am Second Shift 11.30 am to 12.30 am Third Shift 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm Fourth Shift 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Timings: Reporting Time and Handwriting Sample Timing

Event 1st Shift 2nd Shift 3rd Shift 4th Shift Reporting Time 8.00 am 10.30 am 1.00 pm 3.30 pm Handwriting Sample 8.45 to 8.50 pm 11.15 am to 11.20 am 1.45 pm to 1.50 pm 4.15 pm to 4.20 pm Exam Start Time 9.00 am 11.30 am 2.00 pm 4.30 pm Exam End Time 10.00 am 12.30 pm 3.00 pm 5.30 pm

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 30 30 20 Minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis & Section-wise Review (4th December 2021 – Shift 1)

The IBPS PO Prelims 2021 exam held on 4th December 2021 (Shift 1): The difficulty level of questions was 'Moderate'. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims consisted of 100 objective multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each and a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates shared that they were able to make around 64 to 70 good attempts in the exam. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis below:

IBPS PO Prelims 2021(4th Dec Shift 1): Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Sections 1st Shift Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 21-23 Easy-Moderate Reasoning Ability 23-25 Easy-Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 20-22 Easy-Moderate Total (100 Marks) 64-70 Easy-Moderate

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 (4th Dec Shift 1): Section-wise exam review and questions asked

Reasoning Ability 1st Shift Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Puzzles/Seating Arrangement 20 Easy-Moderate Syllogism 4 to 5 Easy-Moderate Inequality 4 to 5 Easy-Moderate Direction 3 Easy-Moderate Alpha Numeric Series 1 Easy Total 35 Easy-Moderate

English Language 1st Shift Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 8 to 9 Easy-Moderate Error Detection 4 to 5 Easy-Moderate Word-Swap 4 Easy Para Jumbles 5 Easy Word Usage 3 to 4 Easy Total 30 Easy-Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude 1st Shift Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Data Interpretation 15 Easy-Moderate Arithmetic 15 Easy-Moderate Missing Number Series 5 Easy-Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Easy-Moderate Approximation 5 Easy Total 35 Easy-Moderate

