IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (4th December Shift 1): Check Difficulty Level of Questions Asked, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam on 4th and 11th December 2021 to fill 4,135 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees during the IBPS PO XI Recruitment Drive in 11 participating public sector banks. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims includes three sections Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. In this article, we have shared the detailed section-wise analysis and review of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam along with the number of questions asked, the difficulty level of questions, and good attempts. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘Easy to Moderate‘ level.
Check IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Expected Cutoff & Previous Year Marks Categorywise
IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Shift Timings- Prelims Exam
|IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Shifts
|Timings
|First Shift
|9.00 am to 10.00 am
|Second Shift
|11.30 am to 12.30 am
|Third Shift
|2.00 pm to 3.00 pm
|Fourth Shift
|4.30 pm to 5.30 pm
IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Timings: Reporting Time and Handwriting Sample Timing
|Event
|1st Shift
|2nd Shift
|3rd Shift
|4th Shift
|Reporting Time
|8.00 am
|10.30 am
|1.00 pm
|3.30 pm
|Handwriting Sample
|8.45 to 8.50 pm
|11.15 am to 11.20 am
|1.45 pm to 1.50 pm
|4.15 pm to 4.20 pm
|Exam Start Time
|9.00 am
|11.30 am
|2.00 pm
|4.30 pm
|Exam End Time
|10.00 am
|12.30 pm
|3.00 pm
|5.30 pm
IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
Medium of Exam
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 Minutes
|
English
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
Total
|
100 MCQs
|
100 Marks
|
1 Hour
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis & Section-wise Review (4th December 2021 – Shift 1)
The IBPS PO Prelims 2021 exam held on 4th December 2021 (Shift 1): The difficulty level of questions was 'Moderate'. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims consisted of 100 objective multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each and a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates shared that they were able to make around 64 to 70 good attempts in the exam. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis below:
IBPS PO Prelims 2021(4th Dec Shift 1): Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
|
Sections
|
1st Shift
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
21-23
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
23-25
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20-22
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Total (100 Marks)
|
64-70
|
Easy-Moderate
IBPS PO Prelims 2021 (4th Dec Shift 1): Section-wise exam review and questions asked
|
Reasoning Ability
|
1st Shift
|
Topics
|
No. of MCQs
|
Difficulty Level
|
Puzzles/Seating Arrangement
|
20
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Syllogism
|
4 to 5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Inequality
|
4 to 5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Direction
|
3
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Alpha Numeric Series
|
1
|
Easy
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy-Moderate
|
English Language
|
1st Shift
|
Topics
|
No. of MCQs
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehension
|
8 to 9
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Error Detection
|
4 to 5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Word-Swap
|
4
|
Easy
|
Para Jumbles
|
5
|
Easy
|
Word Usage
|
3 to 4
|
Easy
|
Total
|
30
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
1st Shift
|
Topics
|
No. of MCQs
|
Difficulty Level
|
Data Interpretation
|
15
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Arithmetic
|
15
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Missing Number Series
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Quadratic Equation
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Approximation
|
5
|
Easy
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy-Moderate
IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam on 4th & 11th Dec: Check Section-wise Important Topics, Exam Pattern
|
IBPS PO 2021 Important Links