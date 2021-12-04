Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (4th December Shift 1): Check Difficulty Level of Questions Asked, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Analysis & Review (4th December): Get detailed section-wise analysis of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims that is being held today on 4th December. Check difficulty level of questions and good attempts.

Created On: Dec 4, 2021 11:37 IST
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 Jagran Josh
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 Jagran Josh

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam on 4th and 11th December 2021 to fill 4,135 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees during the IBPS PO XI Recruitment Drive in 11 participating public sector banks. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims includes three sections Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. In this article, we have shared the detailed section-wise analysis and review of the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam along with the number of questions asked, the difficulty level of questions, and good attempts. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘Easy to Moderate‘ level.

Check IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Expected Cutoff & Previous Year Marks Categorywise

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Shift Timings- Prelims Exam

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Shifts Timings
First Shift 9.00 am to 10.00 am
Second Shift 11.30 am to 12.30 am
Third Shift 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm
Fourth Shift 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Timings: Reporting Time and Handwriting Sample Timing

Event 1st Shift 2nd Shift 3rd Shift 4th Shift
Reporting Time 8.00 am 10.30 am 1.00 pm 3.30 pm
Handwriting Sample  8.45 to 8.50 pm 11.15 am to 11.20 am 1.45 pm to 1.50 pm 4.15 pm to 4.20 pm 
Exam Start Time 9.00 am 11.30 am 2.00 pm 4.30 pm
Exam End Time 10.00 am 12.30 pm 3.00 pm 5.30 pm

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

English and Hindi

English Language

30

30

20 Minutes

English

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 Minutes

English and Hindi

Total

100 MCQs

100 Marks

1 Hour

 

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis & Section-wise Review (4th December 2021 – Shift 1)

The IBPS PO Prelims 2021 exam held on 4th December 2021 (Shift 1): The difficulty level of questions was 'Moderate'. The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims consisted of 100 objective multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each and a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates shared that they were able to make around 64 to 70 good attempts in the exam. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis below:

IBPS PO Prelims 2021(4th Dec Shift 1): Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Sections

1st Shift

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

21-23

Easy-Moderate

Reasoning Ability

23-25

Easy-Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

20-22

Easy-Moderate

Total (100 Marks)

64-70

Easy-Moderate

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 (4th Dec Shift 1): Section-wise exam review and questions asked

Reasoning Ability

1st Shift

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Puzzles/Seating Arrangement

20

Easy-Moderate

Syllogism

4 to 5

Easy-Moderate

Inequality

4 to 5

Easy-Moderate

Direction

3

Easy-Moderate

Alpha Numeric Series

1

Easy

Total

35

Easy-Moderate

 

English Language

1st Shift

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

8 to 9

Easy-Moderate

Error Detection

4 to 5

Easy-Moderate

Word-Swap

4

Easy

Para Jumbles

5

Easy

Word Usage

3 to 4

Easy

Total

30

Easy-Moderate

 

Quantitative Aptitude

1st Shift

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Data Interpretation

15

Easy-Moderate

Arithmetic

15

Easy-Moderate

Missing Number Series

5

Easy-Moderate

Quadratic Equation

5

Easy-Moderate

Approximation

5

Easy

Total

35

Easy-Moderate

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam on 4th & 11th Dec: Check Section-wise Important Topics, Exam Pattern

                                        IBPS PO 2021 Important Links

IBPS PO Notification, Admit Card Download

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Cut-Off

IBPS PO Prelims English Language

IBPS PO Prelims Section-wise Important Topics

IBPS PO Prelims Quantitative Aptitude

IBPS PO Prelims COVID-19 Guidelines

FAQ

Q1 What was the difficulty level and the number of good attempts in the IBPS PO Exam on 4th December Shift-1?

The IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2021 on 4th December Shift-1 was 'Easy to Moderate' with 64 to 70 good attempts.

Q2. How many shifts will be there for IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2021?

There will be four shifts on 4th and 11th December 2021 for IBPS PO 2021 Prelims.

Q3. How many sections are there in IBPS PO 2021 Prelims?

IBPS PO 2021 Prelims consists of three sections: Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning Ability.

Q4. Is there a negative marking in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam?

Yes. For each wrong answer, candidates will get a penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam.

Q5. What are the exam dates for IBPS PO 2021 Prelims?

The IBPS PO 2021 Prelims will be held in four shifts each on December 4th and December 11th, 2021.

Take Free Online IBPS PO 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.