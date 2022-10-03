IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Reasoning Ability

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for Reasoning Ability for IBPS PO Prelims 2022 that will be held on 15th, 16th, and 22nd October 2022 (Tentatively) for Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Prelims Reasoning Ability Preparation Strategy 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 on 15th, 16th, and 22nd October 2022 for eligible candidates for the recruitment of 6432 Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks. The examination will be in two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main exams. Candidates who will qualify in the Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for the Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS PO Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from the participating banks (as mentioned below), to conduct the recruitment process as mentioned above, once a year. This system of Common Recruitment Process- Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination, Common Interview, and provisional allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in Participating Banks has the approval of the appropriate authorities.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th, 16th, 22nd October 2022 (Tentative) Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process of IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 consists of - Online Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round. The selection of candidates for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 will be done through this three-tiered process.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam will be conducted online in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The exam will contain questions from three subjects and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. Have a look at the exam pattern for the prelims exam here:

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 30 30 20 Minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

Note for Prelims:

Candidates need to qualify in all three sections by obtaining minimum cut-off marks that will be decided by the IBPS.

There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer and there will be no penalty for questions left unanswered.

IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Reasoning Ability Important Topics

Important Reasoning Ability Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement (Linear, Circular, Square, comparison-based, scheduling-based puzzles, etc) 10 -15 Blood Relations 3 - 5 Direction Sense 3 - 5 Alphanumeric/Number Series 3 - 5 Coding-Decoding 3 -5 Inequalities 3 - 5 Syllogism 3 - 5

IBPS PO Prelims Reasoning Ability: Previous Years’ Questions asked (2021 & 2020)

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Reasoning Topics Asked No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Puzzles/Seating Arrangement (Month/Date-based, Dual Row Seating Arrangement, Tabular) 18-23 Moderate Syllogism 3-5 Moderate Inequality 3-5 Moderate Word Pairing Based 1-5 Easy-Moderate Order & Ranking 3 Easy-Moderate Direction & Sense 3 Easy-Moderate Blood Relation 3 Easy-Moderate Odd One Out 1-2 Easy-Moderate Chinese Coding 1 Easy-Moderate Total 35 Moderate

IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Reasoning Topics Asked No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Puzzles - Seating Arrangement (Month-based, Circular, Linear & Classification Puzzle) 20 Easy to Moderate Coding Decoding 5 Easy to Moderate Inequality 5 Easy Syllogism 3 Easy to Moderate Blood Relations 1 Easy Miscellaneous 1 Easy Total 35 Easy to Moderate

Top 7 Tips: How to prepare for Reasoning Ability in IBPS PO Prelims 2022

The Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims is an important section that carries 35 marks. Candidates will be asked 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Reasoning Ability. There is a sectional timing of 20 minutes. The Reasoning Ability section of the IBPS PO Prelims is based on logical reasoning to test the problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop their basic puzzle-solving skills, and understand tricks to enhance accuracy. With regular practice and understanding of topics such as Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Direction Sense, Order & Ranking, Series, etc, one can score high marks in the Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims.

Check out top 7 tips to prepare Reasoning Ability for IBPS PO Prelims 2022:

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the Reasoning Ability section of the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims. Set aside ample time to practice the Reasoning Ability section to improve your solving speed and accuracy. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the theoretical concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy & sequence of questions when attempting

Reasoning Ability is one of the scoring sections in the IBPS PO Prelims if one is prepared well. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming. Study different types of questions through previous years’ question papers. During the exam, the best strategy for attempting the Reasoning Ability section is to start Inequality, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Distance & Direction, and Alphanumeric Series.

3. Strengthen reasoning skills, improve speed & accuracy, develop formula tricks

Reasoning Ability is also one of the lengthiest and most time-consuming sections of the IBPS PO Prelims. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish 35 questions in the allotted time of 20 minutes. One should solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics mentioned in the Reasoning Ability Section of the IBPS PO Prelims. Some of the important topics are Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Blood Relations, and Direction Sense. Practice is the key to strengthening reasoning skills. Understand the concept of solving linear seating arrangement, blood relation with seating arrangement, puzzles (floor-based, scheduling-based, tabular-based), syllogisms (basics & reverse), inequalities (coded & direct), distance & direction sense (basic directions, Pythagoras theorem), etc.

4. Recommended Books for IBPS PO Prelims 2022

IBPS PO Prelims Preparation Books Author A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning BS Sijwali A New Approach to Reasoning BS Sijwali Analytical Reasoning MK Pandey Logical Reasoning K Kundan

5. Reasoning Ability Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

We have shared the important topic and topics-wise expected number of questions in the Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims to help you score better. Practice different Puzzles/Seating Arrangement questions (Linear, Circular, Square, Scheduling-based, Comparison-based, etc); Blood Relations (Direct or Coded Blood Relation, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc). Practice Direction Sense (draw lines while solving to keep clarity), Alphanumeric/Number Series, Syllogism, Inequality, and Input-Output.

6. Practice Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

Reasoning Ability section is allotted 20 minutes for 35 questions. Practice as many Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, and previous years’ papers as possible to keep assessing your performance. One should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS PO Prelims. Master basic Reasoning Skills, understand concepts of Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, etc to increase speed and accuracy.

7. Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

IBPS PO Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. One need not attempt each and every question. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. Candidates are advised to attempt the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. In case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)