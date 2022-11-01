IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

IBPS PO Mains 2022 to be held on 26th November 2022 (Tentatively) for 8432 Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Preparation: The IBPS PO Mains 2022 will be held on 26th November 2022 (tentatively) by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for the selection of eligible candidates to fill up 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. Candidates who qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will now appear for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Based on the performance in the Mains exam, candidates will be called further for the Common Interview process. The Provisional Allotment to one of the Participating Bank will be the basis of the final selection in IBPS PO 2022.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English & Hindi General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English & Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English & Hindi Total 155 MCQs 200 Marks 3 Hours English Language (Letter & Essay Writing) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Preparation Strategy

How to Prepare Reasoning & Computer Aptitude for IBPS PO Mains 2022?

As per the IBPS PO 2022 Recruitment Process, candidates who appeared and qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will now sit for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. The Mains exam will include Objective Test and Descriptive Test. In the Objective Test, there will be a paper for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude section which will include 45 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 60 Marks. There will be a sectional timing of 60 minutes.

Reasoning Syllabus: Alphanumeric Series, Analogy, Blood Relation, Classification, Coding-Decoding, Puzzles & Seating Arrangement, Syllogism, Time and Sequence Test, Analytical Reasoning, Data Sufficiency, Inequalities, Input-Output, Ranking and Arrangement, Direction and Sense.

Computer Aptitude Syllabus: Basic Computer Knowledge, MS Office, Memory, Keyboard Shortcuts, Computer Abbreviation, Computer Hardware, Computer Software, Operating System, Internet, Networking, Computer Fundamentals/Terminologies.

IBPS PO Mains Preparation Strategy for Reasoning

(i) Practice solving at least 20 Reasoning questions daily

Solving at least 20 Reasoning questions from different topics is an effective way to enhance your problem-solving skills and speed. You can also put on a timer to gauge your real-time progress as well as experience exam settings. You can attempt 5 questions from different topics. You can utilize previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes for this purpose.

(ii) Reasoning topic-wise preparation tips

Below are the few of the important topics from which mostly questions are expected in the exam. We have shared few tricks and tips to ace your preparations and help you with your solving strategies.

Puzzles & Seating Arrangement: Most of number of questions are asked from this topic. One can expect questions on tabular-based, floor-based, square-based, circular-based, linear-based puzzles, etc. One should also prepare diagram based-seating arrangements/puzzles.

Syllogism: Prepare your basics about this topic to enhance your speed and accuracy. Practice Venn Diagram to make clear sense of categories mentioned in different statements.

Blood Relations: The statements in the questions in this topic need to be broken down into parts using a family tree to get a simplified understanding. Always start with the last person mentioned in the question. Never make the mistake to assume the gender if unless mentioned in the question statement.

Distance and Direction: Consider all eight directions and always assume all subjects are facing North unless until mentioned explicitly in the question statement. In the case of rotation-based questions, always assume the subject is rotating clockwise or anti-clockwise in relation to the direction they are facing.

Data Sufficiency: This topic is always advised to be attempted in the end of the exam as it is very time consuming. Always analyze and make note of the what the question statement is trying to tell to avoid confusion. Mock tests and previous years’ question papers come handy for preparing this section more efficiently.

Coding-Decoding: Always assess if the coding in the question is in ascending or descending order. Always analyze the numbers and alphabets carefully. This will help you to establish the pattern or rule for the elements in the question statement.

(iii) Recommended books for Reasoning

Books Author A New Approach to Reasoning BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning RS Agrawal

IBPS PO Mains Preparation Strategy for Computer Aptitude

(i) Solve 4-5 test exercises, previous years’ question papers, mock tests

Solving at least 4-5 test exercises from different topics is an effective way to enhance your knowledge base. You can also put on a timer to gauge your real-time progress as well as experience exam settings. You can attempt test series from different topics. You can utilize previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes for this purpose.

(ii) Computer Aptitude topic-wise preparation tips

Computer Awareness: Concepts of Files and its Types., Introduction to Various Categories of Computer Language, Introduction to Data Processing, Number System – Decimal, Binary, and Hexadecimal, Representation of Data (Digital Versus Analog), Arithmetic Operations, Functional Details of Input and Output Devices.

Hardware and Memory: Software and Operating System: Central Processing Units and Instructions, Basic Structure of Computers, Memory Optimization, Operating Systems Review, I/O Organization, Process Management, and Finding and Processing Files.

MS Office and Shortcuts: MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Excel, Shortcuts, Commands, etc

Database Management System: Overview, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), Architecture of Database System, Database Design, NoSQL, Manipulating Data, Selecting Right Database, Database Technologies.

Internet and Computer Security: Internet Technology and Protocol – Introduction, Search Engines/Services, LAN, WAN, MAN, Introduction to Offline and Online Messaging, Web Publishing, World Wide Web Browsers, Basic Knowledge of HTML, XML, and Scripts, Creation and Maintenance of Websites, HTML Interactivity Tools, Voice Mail and Video Conferencing, Multimedia and Graphics, Protecting Computer Systems from Viruses and Malicious Attacks, Ethical Hacking, Backup & Restoring Data, Introduction to Firewalls and its Utility.

History and Generations of Computers: Early inventions and Developments, 1st to 5th Generation of Computers, etc.

(iii) Recommended Books for Computer Aptitude

Books Author Computer Awareness for General Competitive Exams B K Publications Objective Computer Knowledge Kiran Prakashan Computer Awareness Arihant Publication Computer Lucent’s

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)