IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

IBPS PO Mains 2022 to be held on 26th November 2022 (Tentatively) for 8432 Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Preparation: The IBPS PO Mains 2022 will be held on 26th November 2022 (tentatively) by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for the selection of eligible candidates to fill up 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. Candidates who qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will now appear for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Based on the performance in the Mains exam, candidates will be called further for the Common Interview process. The Provisional Allotment to one of the Participating Bank will be the basis of the final selection in IBPS PO 2022.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

October 2022

Online Prelims Exam

15th and 16th October 2022

Prelims Exam Result

November 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

November 2022

Online Mains Exam

26th November 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Result

December 2022

Interview Admit Card Download

January/ February 2023

Interview

January/ February 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

 

IBPS PO 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies
IBPS PO 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile, Career Growth, Vacancies
IBPS PO 2022: Check Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

English & Hindi

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English & Hindi

English Language                                             

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

English & Hindi

Total

155 MCQs

200 Marks

3 Hours

 

English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

 

IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check Preparation Strategy for GA/Economy/Banking Awareness
IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Data Analysis & Interpretation
IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for English Language

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Preparation Strategy

How to Prepare Reasoning & Computer Aptitude for IBPS PO Mains 2022?

As per the IBPS PO 2022 Recruitment Process, candidates who appeared and qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will now sit for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. The Mains exam will include Objective Test and Descriptive Test. In the Objective Test, there will be a paper for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude section which will include 45 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 60 Marks. There will be a sectional timing of 60 minutes.

Reasoning Syllabus: Alphanumeric Series, Analogy, Blood Relation, Classification, Coding-Decoding, Puzzles & Seating Arrangement, Syllogism, Time and Sequence Test, Analytical Reasoning, Data Sufficiency, Inequalities, Input-Output, Ranking and Arrangement, Direction and Sense.

Computer Aptitude Syllabus: Basic Computer Knowledge, MS Office, Memory, Keyboard Shortcuts, Computer Abbreviation, Computer Hardware, Computer Software, Operating System, Internet, Networking, Computer Fundamentals/Terminologies.

IBPS PO Mains Preparation Strategy for Reasoning

(i) Practice solving at least 20 Reasoning questions daily

Solving at least 20 Reasoning questions from different topics is an effective way to enhance your problem-solving skills and speed. You can also put on a timer to gauge your real-time progress as well as experience exam settings. You can attempt 5 questions from different topics. You can utilize previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes for this purpose.

(ii) Reasoning topic-wise preparation tips

Below are the few of the important topics from which mostly questions are expected in the exam. We have shared few tricks and tips to ace your preparations and help you with your solving strategies.

Puzzles & Seating Arrangement: Most of number of questions are asked from this topic. One can expect questions on tabular-based, floor-based, square-based, circular-based, linear-based puzzles, etc. One should also prepare diagram based-seating arrangements/puzzles.

Syllogism: Prepare your basics about this topic to enhance your speed and accuracy. Practice Venn Diagram to make clear sense of categories mentioned in different statements.

Blood Relations: The statements in the questions in this topic need to be broken down into parts using a family tree to get a simplified understanding. Always start with the last person mentioned in the question. Never make the mistake to assume the gender if unless mentioned in the question statement.

Distance and Direction: Consider all eight directions and always assume all subjects are facing North unless until mentioned explicitly in the question statement. In the case of rotation-based questions, always assume the subject is rotating clockwise or anti-clockwise in relation to the direction they are facing.

Data Sufficiency: This topic is always advised to be attempted in the end of the exam as it is very time consuming. Always analyze and make note of the what the question statement is trying to tell to avoid confusion. Mock tests and previous years’ question papers come handy for preparing this section more efficiently.

Coding-Decoding: Always assess if the coding in the question is in ascending or descending order. Always analyze the numbers and alphabets carefully. This will help you to establish the pattern or rule for the elements in the question statement.

(iii) Recommended books for Reasoning

Books

Author

A New Approach to Reasoning

BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

RS Agrawal

IBPS PO Mains Preparation Strategy for Computer Aptitude

(i) Solve 4-5 test exercises, previous years’ question papers, mock tests

Solving at least 4-5 test exercises from different topics is an effective way to enhance your knowledge base. You can also put on a timer to gauge your real-time progress as well as experience exam settings. You can attempt test series from different topics. You can utilize previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes for this purpose.

(ii) Computer Aptitude topic-wise preparation tips

Computer Awareness: Concepts of Files and its Types., Introduction to Various Categories of Computer Language,  Introduction to Data Processing, Number System – Decimal, Binary, and Hexadecimal, Representation of Data (Digital Versus Analog), Arithmetic Operations, Functional Details of Input and Output Devices.

Hardware and Memory: Software and Operating System: Central Processing Units and Instructions, Basic Structure of Computers, Memory Optimization, Operating Systems Review, I/O Organization, Process Management, and Finding and Processing Files.

MS Office and Shortcuts: MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Excel, Shortcuts, Commands, etc

Database Management System: Overview, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), Architecture of Database System, Database Design, NoSQL, Manipulating Data, Selecting Right Database, Database Technologies.

Internet and Computer Security: Internet Technology and Protocol – Introduction, Search Engines/Services, LAN, WAN, MAN, Introduction to Offline and Online Messaging, Web Publishing, World Wide Web Browsers, Basic Knowledge of HTML, XML, and Scripts, Creation and Maintenance of Websites, HTML Interactivity Tools, Voice Mail and Video Conferencing, Multimedia  and Graphics, Protecting Computer Systems from Viruses and Malicious Attacks, Ethical Hacking, Backup & Restoring Data, Introduction to Firewalls and its Utility.

History and Generations of Computers: Early inventions and Developments, 1st to 5th Generation of Computers, etc.

(iii) Recommended Books for Computer Aptitude

Books

Author

Computer Awareness for General Competitive Exams

B K Publications

Objective Computer Knowledge

Kiran Prakashan

Computer Awareness

Arihant Publication

Computer

Lucent’s

