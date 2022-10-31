Karnataka TET Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2022: Paper I & Paper II Download PDF Official

KAR TET 2022 to be held on 6th November 2022. Check out the detailed KAR TET syllabus, exam pattern, number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list of Paper I & Paper II.

KAR TET Syllabus 2022: The School Education Board, Karnataka releases the Karnataka TET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. The registration process for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 was active from September 1 to September 30, 2022. The KARTET exam will be conducted on November 6, 2022. KAR TET Admit Card 2022 is available for download, check link below.

All the eligible candidates who aspire to be primary & upper primary class teachers in the state should go through the Karnataka TET Exam Pattern. This will provide them with insights into the marking scheme prescribed by the board. As per the Karnataka TET Paper pattern, the exam comprises two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. A total of 150 questions will be asked in each TET paper and no provision for negative marking is there in the exam.

Along with that, candidates should download the official syllabus PDF to know about the topics asked in the TET exam. It is advised to plan the exam preparation strategy based on the latest Karnataka TET syllabus and exam pattern to attain the desired result in the exam.

Karnataka TET 2022 Important Dates

Have a look at the table shared below to know the important dates of Karnataka TET 2022 given below:

Events Dates Karnataka TET Application Start Date 1st September 2022 Last Date to Submit Karnataka TET Application 30th September 2022 Karnataka TET 2022 Dates 6th November 2022

Karnataka TET Exam Pattern 2022

The Karnataka TET exam consists of two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper II. The exam duration for each paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. All the questions shall be Objective type. Each question contains 1 mark. Each paper will carry 150 marks.

As per the Karnataka TET marking scheme, one mark is given for every correct answer and there are no negative markings in the exam. The minimum mark will be 60% (55% for reserved category candidates) to be considered as TET qualified.

The Karnataka TET exam Pattern for both papers is shared below:

Karnataka TET Paper Pattern for Paper-I (Class I to V)

Check out the Karnataka TET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:

Area No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environment Studies 30 30 Social Studies (For visually impaired candidates instead of Mathematics & Environment Studies subject) 60 60 Total 150 150

Karnataka TET Exam Pattern for Paper-II (Class VI to VIII)

Check out the Karnataka TET Paper Pattern for Paper II below:

Type Area No. of Questions Marks Compulsory Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Optional (Either A or B) A- Mathematics & Science 60 60 B - Social Studies/Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

Karnataka TET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to appear for the Karnataka TET Teacher Eligibility Test must download the detailed syllabus PDF. This will help them to learn all the topics important for the upcoming exam. Check out the KARTET Syllabus given below for reference purposes.

Karnataka TET Syllabus for Paper-I (Class I to V)

Check out the Karnataka TET Syllabus for Paper I below:

Subject Name Karnataka TET Topics Child development and pedagogy Child development Socialization processes Concepts of child-centered and progressive education Gender as a social construct Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs Learning and Pedagogy, etc Basic processes of teaching and learning Alternative conceptions of learning in children Language I Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages Pedagogy of Language Development Language-II Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages Pedagogy of Language Development Mathematics Mathematics Content Geometrical figures & the knowledge of space 3-D Geometrical figures Numbers Fractions Mathematical operations on numbers and algebraic expressions Measurements- Weight, time and volume Data handling & Measures of central tendency Ratio and proportion Mathematics in daily life Lines & angles Polygons Basic algebra-Linear equations & Identities Pedagogical issues Environmental Science Our Environment Living World Sources of Energy Human Health and Hygiene Natural Phenomena How do things works Pedagogy of Environmental Science Social Studies (For visually impaired candidates instead of Mathematics & Environment Studies subject) History Geography Social and Political Life Pedagogical issues

Karnataka TET Syllabus for Paper-II

Check out the Karnataka TET Syllabus for Paper II below:

Subject Karnataka TET Topics Child Development and Pedagogy Child development Socialization processes Concepts of child-centered and progressive education Gender as a social construct Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning Concept of Inclusive education Learning and Pedagogy, etc Language I Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages Pedagogy of Language Development Language-II Comprehension Pedagogy of Language Development Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom Mathematics and Science Mathematics Arithmetic Progression Number system Statistics & Probability Trigonometry Co-ordinate geometry Identifies Pair of linear equations in two variables Quadratic equations Polynomials Mensuration Triangles Quadrilaterals Circles Area related to circles Pedagogical issues Science Physics Chemistry Biology Pedagogical issues Social Studies/Social Sciences History Geography Social and Political Life Pedagogical issues

We hope this article on the detailed analysis of the exam pattern and syllabus for the Karnataka TET exam was helpful for our readers. Candidates must build a unique preparation strategy to ace the upcoming KARTET exam. Do revision and attempt mock tests to strengthen your preparation level.

