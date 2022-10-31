Karnataka TET Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2022: Paper I & Paper II Download PDF Official

KAR TET Syllabus 2022: The School Education Board, Karnataka releases the Karnataka TET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. The registration process for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 was active from September 1 to September 30, 2022. The KARTET exam will be conducted on November 6, 2022. KAR TET Admit Card 2022 is available for download, check link below.
All the eligible candidates who aspire to be primary & upper primary class teachers in the state should go through the Karnataka TET Exam Pattern. This will provide them with insights into the marking scheme prescribed by the board. As per the Karnataka TET Paper pattern, the exam comprises two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. A total of 150 questions will be asked in each TET paper and no provision for negative marking is there in the exam.
Along with that, candidates should download the official syllabus PDF to know about the topics asked in the TET exam. It is advised to plan the exam preparation strategy based on the latest Karnataka TET syllabus and exam pattern to attain the desired result in the exam.
Karnataka TET 2022 Important Dates
Have a look at the table shared below to know the important dates of Karnataka TET 2022 given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Karnataka TET Application Start Date
|
1st September 2022
|
Last Date to Submit Karnataka TET Application
|
30th September 2022
|
Karnataka TET 2022 Dates
|
6th November 2022
Karnataka TET Exam Pattern 2022
The Karnataka TET exam consists of two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper II. The exam duration for each paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. All the questions shall be Objective type. Each question contains 1 mark. Each paper will carry 150 marks.
As per the Karnataka TET marking scheme, one mark is given for every correct answer and there are no negative markings in the exam. The minimum mark will be 60% (55% for reserved category candidates) to be considered as TET qualified.
The Karnataka TET exam Pattern for both papers is shared below:
Karnataka TET Paper Pattern for Paper-I (Class I to V)
Check out the Karnataka TET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Social Studies (For visually impaired candidates instead of Mathematics & Environment Studies subject)
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Karnataka TET Exam Pattern for Paper-II (Class VI to VIII)
Check out the Karnataka TET Paper Pattern for Paper II below:
|
Type
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Compulsory
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Optional (Either A or B)
|
A- Mathematics & Science
|
60
|
60
|
B - Social Studies/Social Science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Karnataka TET Syllabus 2022
Candidates who are going to appear for the Karnataka TET Teacher Eligibility Test must download the detailed syllabus PDF. This will help them to learn all the topics important for the upcoming exam. Check out the KARTET Syllabus given below for reference purposes.
Karnataka TET Syllabus for Paper-I (Class I to V)
Check out the Karnataka TET Syllabus for Paper I below:
|
Subject Name
|
Karnataka TET Topics
|
Child development and pedagogy
|
Child development
Socialization processes
Concepts of child-centered and progressive education
Gender as a social construct
Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning
Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs
Learning and Pedagogy, etc
Basic processes of teaching and learning
Alternative conceptions of learning in children
|
Language I
|
Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages
Pedagogy of Language Development
|
Language-II
|
Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages
Pedagogy of Language Development
|
Mathematics
|
Mathematics Content
Geometrical figures & the knowledge of space
3-D Geometrical figures
Numbers
Fractions
Mathematical operations on numbers and algebraic expressions
Measurements- Weight, time and volume
Data handling & Measures of central tendency
Ratio and proportion
Mathematics in daily life
Lines & angles
Polygons
Basic algebra-Linear equations & Identities
Pedagogical issues
|
Environmental Science
|
Our Environment
Living World
Sources of Energy
Human Health and Hygiene
Natural Phenomena
How do things works
Pedagogy of Environmental Science
|
Social Studies (For visually impaired candidates instead of Mathematics & Environment Studies subject)
|
History
Geography
Social and Political Life
Pedagogical issues
Karnataka TET Syllabus for Paper-II
Check out the Karnataka TET Syllabus for Paper II below:
|
Subject
|
Karnataka TET Topics
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Child development
Socialization processes
Concepts of child-centered and progressive education
Gender as a social construct
Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning
Concept of Inclusive education
Learning and Pedagogy, etc
|
Language I
|
Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages
Pedagogy of Language Development
|
Language-II
|
Comprehension
Pedagogy of Language Development
Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom
|
Mathematics and Science
|
Mathematics
Arithmetic Progression
Number system
Statistics & Probability
Trigonometry
Co-ordinate geometry
Identifies
Pair of linear equations in two variables
Quadratic equations
Polynomials
Mensuration
Triangles
Quadrilaterals
Circles
Area related to circles
Pedagogical issues
Science
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
Pedagogical issues
|
Social Studies/Social Sciences
|
History
Geography
Social and Political Life
Pedagogical issues
Download KAR TET Syllabus 2022 PDF Official
We hope this article on the detailed analysis of the exam pattern and syllabus for the Karnataka TET exam was helpful for our readers. Candidates must build a unique preparation strategy to ace the upcoming KARTET exam. Do revision and attempt mock tests to strengthen your preparation level.
KAR TET Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)