Karnataka TET Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2022: Paper I & Paper II Download PDF Official

KAR TET 2022 to be held on 6th November 2022. Check out the detailed KAR TET syllabus, exam pattern, number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list of Paper I & Paper II.

KAR TET Syllabus 2022: The School Education Board, Karnataka releases the Karnataka TET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. The registration process for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 was active from September 1 to September 30, 2022. The KARTET exam will be conducted on November 6, 2022. KAR TET Admit Card 2022 is available for download, check link below.

All the eligible candidates who aspire to be primary & upper primary class teachers in the state should go through the Karnataka TET Exam Pattern. This will provide them with insights into the marking scheme prescribed by the board. As per the Karnataka TET Paper pattern, the exam comprises two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. A total of 150 questions will be asked in each TET paper and no provision for negative marking is there in the exam.

Along with that, candidates should download the official syllabus PDF to know about the topics asked in the TET exam. It is advised to plan the exam preparation strategy based on the latest Karnataka TET syllabus and exam pattern to attain the desired result in the exam.

Karnataka TET 2022 Important Dates

Have a look at the table shared below to know the important dates of Karnataka TET 2022 given below:

Events

Dates

Karnataka TET Application Start Date

1st September 2022

Last Date to Submit Karnataka TET Application

30th September 2022

Karnataka TET 2022 Dates

6th November 2022

Karnataka TET Exam Pattern 2022

The Karnataka TET exam consists of two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper II. The exam duration for each paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. All the questions shall be Objective type. Each question contains 1 mark. Each paper will carry 150 marks.

As per the Karnataka TET marking scheme, one mark is given for every correct answer and there are no negative markings in the exam. The minimum mark will be 60% (55% for reserved category candidates) to be considered as TET qualified. 

The Karnataka TET exam Pattern for both papers is shared below:

Karnataka TET Paper Pattern for Paper-I (Class I to V)

Check out the Karnataka TET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:

Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I

30

30

Language-II

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environment Studies

30

30

Social Studies (For visually impaired candidates instead of Mathematics & Environment Studies subject)

60

60

Total

150

150

Karnataka TET Exam Pattern for Paper-II (Class VI to VIII)

Check out the Karnataka TET Paper Pattern for Paper II below:

Type

Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Compulsory

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I

30

30

Language-II

30

30

Optional (Either A or B)

A- Mathematics & Science

60

60

B - Social Studies/Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

Karnataka TET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to appear for the Karnataka TET Teacher Eligibility Test must download the detailed syllabus PDF. This will help them to learn all the topics important for the upcoming exam. Check out the KARTET Syllabus given below for reference purposes.

Karnataka TET Syllabus for Paper-I (Class I to V)

Check out the Karnataka TET Syllabus for Paper I below:

Subject Name

Karnataka TET Topics

Child development and pedagogy

Child development

Socialization processes

Concepts of child-centered and progressive education

Gender as a social construct  

Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning   

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs

Learning and Pedagogy, etc

Basic processes of teaching and learning

Alternative conceptions of learning in children

Language I 

Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages

Pedagogy of Language Development

Language-II

Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages

Pedagogy of Language Development

Mathematics

Mathematics Content

Geometrical figures & the knowledge of space 

3-D Geometrical figures 

Numbers

Fractions 

Mathematical operations on numbers and algebraic expressions 

Measurements- Weight, time and volume 

Data handling & Measures of central tendency

Ratio and proportion

Mathematics in daily life 

Lines & angles

Polygons  

Basic algebra-Linear equations & Identities

Pedagogical issues

Environmental Science

Our Environment

Living World

Sources of Energy

Human Health and Hygiene

Natural Phenomena

How do things works

Pedagogy of Environmental Science

Social Studies (For visually impaired candidates instead of Mathematics & Environment Studies subject)

History

Geography

Social and Political Life

Pedagogical issues

Karnataka TET Syllabus for Paper-II

Check out the Karnataka TET Syllabus for Paper II below:

Subject

Karnataka TET Topics

Child Development and Pedagogy

Child development

Socialization processes

Concepts of child-centered and progressive education

Gender as a social construct

Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning

Concept of Inclusive education

Learning and Pedagogy, etc

Language I

Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages

Pedagogy of Language Development

Language-II

Comprehension

Pedagogy of Language Development

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom  

Mathematics and Science

Mathematics

Arithmetic Progression

Number system

Statistics & Probability 

Trigonometry

Co-ordinate geometry 

Identifies 

Pair of linear equations in two variables 

Quadratic equations

Polynomials

Mensuration

Triangles

Quadrilaterals

Circles

Area related to circles

Pedagogical issues

Science

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Pedagogical issues

Social Studies/Social Sciences

History

Geography

Social and Political Life

Pedagogical issues

Download KAR TET Syllabus 2022 PDF Official

We hope this article on the detailed analysis of the exam pattern and syllabus for the Karnataka TET exam was helpful for our readers. Candidates must build a unique preparation strategy to ace the upcoming KARTET exam. Do revision and attempt mock tests to strengthen your preparation level. 

KAR TET Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)

FAQ

Q1. How many questions are asked in the Karnataka TET Exam 2022?

According to the Karnataka TET Exam Pattern, there shall be a total of 150 objective-type MCQs will be asked in each paper of the exam.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in Karnataka TET Exam?

There is no provision for negative marking for the KAR TET exam.

Q3. What are the minimum qualifying marks to ace the Karnataka TET 2022 exam?

Candidates need to secure at least 60% (55% for reserved category) marks to be declared as TET passed.
