SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for Reasoning Ability

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Reasoning Ability Preparation Tips: State Bank of India has announced to conduct the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 on 12th, 19th, and 20th November 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. Only candidates who qualify the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 will be shortlisted for appearing in the SBI Clerk Mains 2022 which is scheduled to be held in December 2022/January 2023 (Tentative).

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates SBI Clerk 2022 Notification 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes 27th September 2022 Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 12th, 19th, and 20th November 2022 (Tentative) SBI Clerk Prelims Result November 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language * 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability * 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability * 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

SBI Clerk Prelims Preparation Strategy 2022

How to Prepare Reasoning Ability for SBI Clerk Prelims 2022?

Syllabus: Puzzles & Seating Arrangement, Coding-Decoding, Input-Output, Logical Reasoning, Data Sufficiency, Alphanumeric Series, Directions, Ranking & Order, Alphabet Test, Coded Inequalities, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Tabulation

1. Revise through the whole syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

Going through the entire syllabus, exam pattern, section-wise important topics, previous years’ cut-off marks, and questions asked in the previous years’ question papers will help in assessing your preparation and tweak your study plan if required. This will help in analyzing your strong and weak areas. A sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section will be applicable. However, no sectional marks will be maintained for both prelims and mains.

2. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty for Wrong Answers will be applicable

While going through the exam pattern and marking scheme, you will learn that 1/4th marks of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted in case you mark the wrong answer. You should attempt questions only for which you know the answer correctly. However, if you leave a question blank, no marks will be deducted. Do not waste time on questions that are not your strong areas or which are time-consuming.

3. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, and quizzes on Reasoning Ability

You should practice at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from all important topics in this section. Additionally, you will learn the amount of preparation required and the level of difficulty of questions when you solve SBI Clerk Prelims previous years’ question papers.

4. Important Reasoning Ability Topics – Must Prepare

Reasoning Ability section in the SBI Clerk Prelims will assess a candidate’s problem-solving skills, speed and concentration as well as logical reasoning. One need to have a flair for puzzle solving if they would want to score high in Reasoning Ability section. You can develop a faster approach to solving Reasoning questions once you have understood the theoretical concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion. Check below important topics to ace your preparation in topics that will help you score high.

Important Topics Important Topics Puzzles/Seating Arrangement (Linear Seating, Square Seating, Box-based, Designation-based, Floor & Flat-based, Comparison-based, Month, Day & Date-based) Alphanumeric Series and Word Series Syllogism Blood Relation Inequality Order Ranking Direction Coding-Decoding

5. Recommended books to prepare Numerical Ability for SBI Clerk Prelims

Book Name Author A New Approach to Reasoning BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning RS Agrawal A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal Arihant Publication Analytical Reasoning M.K. Pandey Analytical & Logical Reasoning For CAT & Other Management Entrance Tests Arihant Publication Shortcuts in Reasoning (Verbal, Non-Verbal, Analytical & Critical) for Competitive Exams Disha Experts

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)