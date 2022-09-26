SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process 5486 Vacancies

SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022: State Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India. SBI Clerk 2022 Applications are open to 27th September 2022. The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.

Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State/UT only. Candidates will be allowed to appear only once for the test under this recruitment drive. Candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State/UT should be proficient in reading, writing, speaking, and understanding the specified opted local language of that State/UT (as mentioned against each State/UT).

The test for knowledge of the specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of the selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online main examination but before joining the Bank. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test. There is no provision for Inter Circle Transfer / Inter State Transfer for Junior Associates to be recruited.

In this article, we have shared the SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022 Age, Qualifications, Selection, and Application Process.

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates SBI Clerk 2022 Notification 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes 27th September 2022 Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Result November 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk 2022 Vacancies

SBI Clerk 2022 Backlog Vacancies

Category Backlog Vacancy SC/ST/OBC 204 PwD 92 Xs 182 Total 478

SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022: Age, Education Qualifications

Nationality

Only eligible Indian Citizens can apply.

Age Limit

As on 1st August 2022, Candidates should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 1st August 2022, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1994 and not later than 1st August 2002 (both days inclusive).

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

Sr. Category Age Relaxation 1. SC/ ST 5 years 2. OBC 3 years 3. PWD (Gen/ EWS) 10 years 4. PWD (SC/ ST) 15 years 5. PWD (OBC) 13 years 6. Ex-Servicemen/ Disabled Ex- Servicemen Actual period of service rendered in defense services + 3 years, (8 years for Disabled Ex- Servicemen belonging to SC/ST) subject to max. age of 50 years 7. Widows, Divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands & who are not remarried 7 years (subject to maximum age limit of 35 years for General/ EWS, 38 years for OBC & 40 years for SC/ST candidates)

NOTE: i. Candidates seeking age relaxation are required to submit copies of necessary certificate(s) at the time of joining, if qualified. No change in the category of any candidate is permitted after registration of online application.

Education Qualifications

As on 30th November 2022, Candidates should possess essential academic qualifications as mentioned:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Candidates having an integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30th November 2022.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30th November 2022.

SBI Clerk Selection Process 2022

The Selection Process for SBI Clerk 2022 will consist of online tests (Preliminary and Main exam) followed by the Test of specified opted local language. Prelims and Mains exams will consist of Objective Tests. Those who qualify for selection and produce a 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test.

Provisional Selection (Subject to qualifying specified opted local language). The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added to the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for the preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the test (Main Examination).

Final selection will be subject to (a) Verification of eligibility for the post and information furnished in the online application, (b) Qualifying in the test of specified opted local language, where applicable, as detailed above.

SBI Clerk Application Process 2022

Candidates can apply online for SBI Clerk 2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Not more than one application should be submitted by a candidate.

(i) Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the SBI Clerk Application Link provided below that will take them to the SBI Bank’s official website for registering for ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates 2022’.

(ii) Pre-requisites for Applying Online: Candidates should have valid email ID & mobile no. which should be kept active till the declaration of results. It will help him/ her in getting call letters/ advices etc. by email/ SMS.

Candidates should first scan their photograph, signature, left-hand thumb impression, and hand-written declaration as detailed under the guidelines for scanning the photograph and signature (Annexure-II in Notification PDF). If a candidate is not having a left thumb, he/she may use his /her right thumb for applying) The text for the SBI Clerk handwritten declaration is as follows: “I,______(Name of the candidate), Date of Birth ______hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required. The signature, photograph and left thumb impression is of mine”. Fill out the application carefully. Once the application is filled in completely, candidates should submit the data. In the event of candidates not being able to fill the data in one go, they can save the data already entered. When the data is saved, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidates should note down the registration number and password. They can re-open the saved data using the registration number and password and edit the particulars if needed. This facility will be available three times only. After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, candidates are required to pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the application, following the instructions available on the screen. Fees can be paid by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

Application Fees

Category Fee/Intimation Charges SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM Nil General/ OBC/ EWS Rs 750/-

