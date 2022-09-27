SBI Clerk Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile

SBI Clerk Salary 2022: State Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India. SBI Clerk 2022 Applications are open till 27th September 2022. The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.

Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State/UT only. Candidates will be allowed to appear only once for the test under this recruitment drive. Candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State/UT should be proficient in reading, writing, speaking, and understanding the specified opted local language of that State/UT (as mentioned against each State/UT).

In this article, we have shared the SBI Clerk Salary 2022 Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile.

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates SBI Clerk 2022 Notification 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes 27th September 2022 Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Result November 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk 2022 Vacancies

SBI Clerk 2022 Job Profile

Roles & Responsibilities of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales):

Exercising Passing Powers of Rs.15000/- (cash)/Rs.20000/- (Transfers) Acknowledgement of inward mail received. Receipt of cheques, drafts, dividend warrants, pay orders and other like instruments other than bills and giving acknowledgements in the counter-foil. Issue of cheque books. Issue of cash receipts. Issue of ESI stamps wherever applicable or may become applicable. Recounting of currency notes by cash department staff. Ensuring the proper contents in covers and envelops including registered ones before dispatch. Marketing of liability/loans products and products of subsidiaries like SBI Credit card, Mutual Fund, SBI Life etc., sourcing of proposals. Opening and closing of loan accounts as maker in CBS subject to authorization by the officer in the application form. Opening if SDV/SDV-SC/Collateral accounts (pertaining to the details of primary creation of primary/ collateral security). Pick up cheques/bills from customer’s place. Delivery of drafts/Inter Office instruments at customer’s place. Accepting cash from individual/non-individual customers under doorstep banking. Noting of SIs/ECS. Scanning/uploading of signatures. Input of BGL transactions in the CBS. Cash delivery to customers under doorstep banking. Any other duties within the cadre as assigned from time to time as per Bank’s requirement.

SBI Clerk Salary

Pay Scale

Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.

The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)

SBI Clerk Allowances

Emoluments/ Allowances

The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs.29,000/- per month inclusive of D.A., other allowances at the current rate and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates.

Allowances may vary depending upon the place of posting. They will be eligible for reimbursement of various perquisites, provident fund, Pension under New Pension scheme (Defined Contribution Benefit), Medical, Leave-Fare and other facilities, as per instructions of the Bank as may be issued from time to time.

SBI Clerk Probationary Period

Selected candidates will be governed by the terms and conditions of the Service Regulations of the Bank in force at the time of joining. The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for a Minimum period of 6 months. Newly recruited Junior Associates will be required to complete e-lessons as prescribed by the bank during the probation, for getting confirmed in the Bank, failing which their probation will be extended till completion of the same.

Further, before the probation period comes to an end, the performance of the newly recruited employees will be evaluated and the probation period of those employees whose performance fails to meet Bank's expectation, may be extended.

SBI Clerk Promotion

There are two modes of promotion of SBI Clerk.

(i) In-cadre promotion

After 10 years of service, an individual in the clerical cadre will be promoted to the post of Senior Assistant. After 20 years of service, an individual in clerical cadre will be promoted to the Special Assistant. After 30 years of service, an individual in clerical cadre will be promoted to the post of Senior Special Assistant.

(ii) Promotion to Officer Cadre

Trainee Officer

After completing 3 years of service, an individual in clerical cadre can become a trainee officer after qualifying a written test and interview. They will be on probation period of 2 years. After successfully completing the probation period, an individual posted as trainee officer will either be recruited in the Middle Management Grade Scale-II (MMGS-II) cadre or back to clerical cadre.

Junior Manager Grade Scale-I

After completing 6 years of service in the fast track promotion channel or after 12 years of service under normal promotion channel, an individual in the clerical cadre can become a Junior Manager Grade Scale-I after clearing a written test and interview.

