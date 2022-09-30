SBI Clerk 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 to be held in November 2022 for 5486 Vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre.

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2022: State Bank of India will be conducting the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 in November 2022 (tentative) for eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India. The Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023. SBI Clerk 2022 Applications ended on 27th September 2022.

Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State/UT only. Candidates will be allowed to appear only once for the test under this recruitment drive. Candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State/UT should be proficient in reading, writing, speaking, and understanding the specified opted local language of that State/UT (as mentioned against each State/UT).

In this article, we have shared the SBI Clerk 2022 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains.

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

Events

SBI Clerk 2022 Dates

SBI Clerk 2022 Notification

6th September 2022

SBI Clerk Online Application Starts

7th September 2022

SBI Clerk Online Application Closes

27th September 2022

Pre-Exam Training

October 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date

November 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Result

November 2022

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

SBI Clerk 2022 will consist of online Preliminary exam, Mains exam and test of specified opted local language.

Phase-I Preliminary Exam will consist of Objective Test for 100 marks. The test will be conducted online for 1 Hour. It will consist of 3 sections (with separate timings for each section). To be selected for SBI Clerk Mains exam, category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Exam.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

Sr. No.

Name of Test

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

*

30

30

20 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

*

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

*

35

35

20 minutes
 

Total

 

100

100

1 Hour

Phase-2 Mains exam will consist of Objective Tests for 200 Marks. The test will be conducted online for 2 Hours and 40 Minutes (with separate timings for each section). The Objective Test will consist of 4 sections.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Sr. No.

Name of Test

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

General/ Financial Awareness

*

50

50

35 minutes

2

General English

English

40

40

35 minutes

3

Quantitative Aptitude

*

50

50

45 minutes

4

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

*

50

60

45 minutes
 

Total

 

190

200

2 Hours 40 Minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers (Both Prelims & Mains)

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

NOTE: Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.

Test of specified opted local language

Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.

* List of medium of examination according to state applied for:

Sr.

State/UT

Medium of Exam

1

Andaman & Nicobar

English, Hindi

2

Arunachal Pradesh

English, Hindi

3

Assam

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali

4

Chhattisgarh

English, Hindi

5

Daman & Diu

English, Hindi, Gujarati

6

Delhi

English, Hindi

7

Goa

English, Hindi, Konkani

8

Gujarat

English, Hindi, Gujarati

9

Haryana

English, Hindi, Punjabi

10

Himachal Pradesh

English, Hindi

11

Jammu & Kashmir

English, Hindi, Urdu

12

Karnataka

English, Hindi, Kannada

13

Kerala

English, Hindi, Malayalam

14

Lakshadweep

English, Hindi, Malayalam

15

Madhya Pradesh

English, Hindi

16

Maharashtra

English, Hindi, Marathi

17

Manipur

English, Hindi, Manipuri

18

Meghalaya

English, Hindi

19

Mizoram

English, Hindi

20

Nagaland

English, Hindi

21

Odisha

English, Hindi, Odia

22

Pondicherry

English, Hindi, Tamil

23

Punjab

English, Hindi, Punjabi

24

Rajasthan

English, Hindi

25

Sikkim

English, Hindi

26

Tamil Nadu

English, Hindi, Tamil

27

Telangana

English, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu

28

Tripura

English, Hindi

29

Uttar Pradesh

English, Hindi, Urdu

30

Uttarakhand

English, Hindi

31

West Bengal

English, Hindi, Bengali

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus

English Language

Numerical Ability

Reasoning Ability

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the blanks

Cloze Test

Multiple Meaning

Error Spotting

Sentence Completion

Para jumbles

Vocabulary

Tenses Rules

Data Interpretation

Simplification/Approximation

Percentage

Number Systems

Ration & Proportion

Time & Distance

Mensuration

Surds & Indices

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Sequence & Series

Work & Time

Permutation, Combination & Probability

Mixtures & Allegations

Profit & Loss

Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

Coding-Decoding

Input-Output

Logical Reasoning

Data Sufficiency

Alphanumeric Series

Directions

Ranking & Order

Alphabet Test

Coded Inequalities

Syllogism

Blood Relations

Tabulation

SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus

General/ Financial Awareness

General English

Current Affairs

Static GK

Financial Awareness

Banking Terminologies

Banking Awareness

Principles of Insurance

 

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the blanks

Cloze Test

Multiple Meaning

Error Spotting

Sentence Completion

Para jumbles

Vocabulary

Tenses Rules

 

 

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

Computer Aptitude

Data Interpretation

Data Sufficiency

Number Series

Simplification

Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Percentages

Mixture and Allegations

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit & Loss

Partnership

Time, Distance & Work

Quadratic Equations

 

Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

Syllogism

Inequalities

Machine Input-Output

Blood Relations

Directions Sense

Order & Ranking

Coding—Decoding

Statement & Assumptions

 

Operating System

Number System

Internet

Memory

Basic of Logic Gates

Keyboard Shortcuts

Computer Abbreviation

MS Office

Computer Hardware

Computer Software

Computer Fundamentals/Terminologies

Networking

 

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)

FAQ

Q1 Where can I find detailed syllabus for SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims & Mains?

Read our article SBI Clerk 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains on Jagran Josh.

Q2 How many vacancies are there in SBI Clerk 2022?

5486 Vacancies (Including Backlog Vacancies).

Q3 What is the last date to apply online for SBI Clerk 2022?

27th September 2022

Q4. What is the age limit for SBI Clerk 2022?

As On 1st August 2022, Candidates Should Not Be Below 20 Years And Not Above 28 Years As On 1st August 2022

Q5. When will SBI Clerk Prelims & Mains 2022 be held?

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 in November 2022 (tentative) and SBI Clerk Mains 2022 in December 2022/January 2023 (tentative).

