SBI Clerk 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 to be held in November 2022 for 5486 Vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre.

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2022: State Bank of India will be conducting the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 in November 2022 (tentative) for eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India. The Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023. SBI Clerk 2022 Applications ended on 27th September 2022.

Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State/UT only. Candidates will be allowed to appear only once for the test under this recruitment drive. Candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State/UT should be proficient in reading, writing, speaking, and understanding the specified opted local language of that State/UT (as mentioned against each State/UT).

In this article, we have shared the SBI Clerk 2022 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains.

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates SBI Clerk 2022 Notification 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes 27th September 2022 Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Result November 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

SBI Clerk 2022 will consist of online Preliminary exam, Mains exam and test of specified opted local language.

Phase-I Preliminary Exam will consist of Objective Test for 100 marks. The test will be conducted online for 1 Hour. It will consist of 3 sections (with separate timings for each section). To be selected for SBI Clerk Mains exam, category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Exam.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language * 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability * 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability * 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

Phase-2 Mains exam will consist of Objective Tests for 200 Marks. The test will be conducted online for 2 Hours and 40 Minutes (with separate timings for each section). The Objective Test will consist of 4 sections.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 General/ Financial Awareness * 50 50 35 minutes 2 General English English 40 40 35 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude * 50 50 45 minutes 4 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude * 50 60 45 minutes Total 190 200 2 Hours 40 Minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers (Both Prelims & Mains)

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

NOTE: Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.

Test of specified opted local language

Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.

* List of medium of examination according to state applied for:

Sr. State/UT Medium of Exam 1 Andaman & Nicobar English, Hindi 2 Arunachal Pradesh English, Hindi 3 Assam English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali 4 Chhattisgarh English, Hindi 5 Daman & Diu English, Hindi, Gujarati 6 Delhi English, Hindi 7 Goa English, Hindi, Konkani 8 Gujarat English, Hindi, Gujarati 9 Haryana English, Hindi, Punjabi 10 Himachal Pradesh English, Hindi 11 Jammu & Kashmir English, Hindi, Urdu 12 Karnataka English, Hindi, Kannada 13 Kerala English, Hindi, Malayalam 14 Lakshadweep English, Hindi, Malayalam 15 Madhya Pradesh English, Hindi 16 Maharashtra English, Hindi, Marathi 17 Manipur English, Hindi, Manipuri 18 Meghalaya English, Hindi 19 Mizoram English, Hindi 20 Nagaland English, Hindi 21 Odisha English, Hindi, Odia 22 Pondicherry English, Hindi, Tamil 23 Punjab English, Hindi, Punjabi 24 Rajasthan English, Hindi 25 Sikkim English, Hindi 26 Tamil Nadu English, Hindi, Tamil 27 Telangana English, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu 28 Tripura English, Hindi 29 Uttar Pradesh English, Hindi, Urdu 30 Uttarakhand English, Hindi 31 West Bengal English, Hindi, Bengali

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus

English Language Numerical Ability Reasoning Ability Reading Comprehension Fill in the blanks Cloze Test Multiple Meaning Error Spotting Sentence Completion Para jumbles Vocabulary Tenses Rules Data Interpretation Simplification/Approximation Percentage Number Systems Ration & Proportion Time & Distance Mensuration Surds & Indices Simple Interest & Compound Interest Sequence & Series Work & Time Permutation, Combination & Probability Mixtures & Allegations Profit & Loss Puzzles & Seating Arrangement Coding-Decoding Input-Output Logical Reasoning Data Sufficiency Alphanumeric Series Directions Ranking & Order Alphabet Test Coded Inequalities Syllogism Blood Relations Tabulation

SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus

General/ Financial Awareness General English Current Affairs Static GK Financial Awareness Banking Terminologies Banking Awareness Principles of Insurance Reading Comprehension Fill in the blanks Cloze Test Multiple Meaning Error Spotting Sentence Completion Para jumbles Vocabulary Tenses Rules

Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Ability Computer Aptitude Data Interpretation Data Sufficiency Number Series Simplification Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Percentages Mixture and Allegations Simple and Compound Interest Profit & Loss Partnership Time, Distance & Work Quadratic Equations Puzzles & Seating Arrangement Syllogism Inequalities Machine Input-Output Blood Relations Directions Sense Order & Ranking Coding—Decoding Statement & Assumptions Operating System Number System Internet Memory Basic of Logic Gates Keyboard Shortcuts Computer Abbreviation MS Office Computer Hardware Computer Software Computer Fundamentals/Terminologies Networking

