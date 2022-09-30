SBI Clerk 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2022: State Bank of India will be conducting the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 in November 2022 (tentative) for eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India. The Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023. SBI Clerk 2022 Applications ended on 27th September 2022.
Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State/UT only. Candidates will be allowed to appear only once for the test under this recruitment drive. Candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State/UT should be proficient in reading, writing, speaking, and understanding the specified opted local language of that State/UT (as mentioned against each State/UT).
In this article, we have shared the SBI Clerk 2022 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains.
SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
SBI Clerk 2022 Dates
|
SBI Clerk 2022 Notification
|
6th September 2022
|
SBI Clerk Online Application Starts
|
7th September 2022
|
SBI Clerk Online Application Closes
|
27th September 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training
|
October 2022
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date
|
November 2022
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Result
|
November 2022
|
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date
|
December 2022 - January 2023
SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022
SBI Clerk 2022 will consist of online Preliminary exam, Mains exam and test of specified opted local language.
Phase-I Preliminary Exam will consist of Objective Test for 100 marks. The test will be conducted online for 1 Hour. It will consist of 3 sections (with separate timings for each section). To be selected for SBI Clerk Mains exam, category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Exam.
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2022
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Test
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
English Language
|
*
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
2
|
Numerical Ability
|
*
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
3
|
Reasoning Ability
|
*
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
Phase-2 Mains exam will consist of Objective Tests for 200 Marks. The test will be conducted online for 2 Hours and 40 Minutes (with separate timings for each section). The Objective Test will consist of 4 sections.
|
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2022
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Test
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
*
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
2
|
General English
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
*
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
4
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
*
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
Total
|
|
190
|
200
|
2 Hours 40 Minutes
Penalty for Wrong Answers (Both Prelims & Mains)
There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
NOTE: Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.
Test of specified opted local language
Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.
* List of medium of examination according to state applied for:
|
Sr.
|
State/UT
|
Medium of Exam
|
1
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
English, Hindi
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
English, Hindi
|
3
|
Assam
|
English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali
|
4
|
Chhattisgarh
|
English, Hindi
|
5
|
Daman & Diu
|
English, Hindi, Gujarati
|
6
|
Delhi
|
English, Hindi
|
7
|
Goa
|
English, Hindi, Konkani
|
8
|
Gujarat
|
English, Hindi, Gujarati
|
9
|
Haryana
|
English, Hindi, Punjabi
|
10
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
English, Hindi
|
11
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
English, Hindi, Urdu
|
12
|
Karnataka
|
English, Hindi, Kannada
|
13
|
Kerala
|
English, Hindi, Malayalam
|
14
|
Lakshadweep
|
English, Hindi, Malayalam
|
15
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
English, Hindi
|
16
|
Maharashtra
|
English, Hindi, Marathi
|
17
|
Manipur
|
English, Hindi, Manipuri
|
18
|
Meghalaya
|
English, Hindi
|
19
|
Mizoram
|
English, Hindi
|
20
|
Nagaland
|
English, Hindi
|
21
|
Odisha
|
English, Hindi, Odia
|
22
|
Pondicherry
|
English, Hindi, Tamil
|
23
|
Punjab
|
English, Hindi, Punjabi
|
24
|
Rajasthan
|
English, Hindi
|
25
|
Sikkim
|
English, Hindi
|
26
|
Tamil Nadu
|
English, Hindi, Tamil
|
27
|
Telangana
|
English, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu
|
28
|
Tripura
|
English, Hindi
|
29
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
English, Hindi, Urdu
|
30
|
Uttarakhand
|
English, Hindi
|
31
|
West Bengal
|
English, Hindi, Bengali
SBI Clerk Syllabus 2022
SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus
|
English Language
|
Numerical Ability
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Reading Comprehension
Fill in the blanks
Cloze Test
Multiple Meaning
Error Spotting
Sentence Completion
Para jumbles
Vocabulary
Tenses Rules
|
Data Interpretation
Simplification/Approximation
Percentage
Number Systems
Ration & Proportion
Time & Distance
Mensuration
Surds & Indices
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
Sequence & Series
Work & Time
Permutation, Combination & Probability
Mixtures & Allegations
Profit & Loss
|
Puzzles & Seating Arrangement
Coding-Decoding
Input-Output
Logical Reasoning
Data Sufficiency
Alphanumeric Series
Directions
Ranking & Order
Alphabet Test
Coded Inequalities
Syllogism
Blood Relations
Tabulation
SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
General English
|
Current Affairs
Static GK
Financial Awareness
Banking Terminologies
Banking Awareness
Principles of Insurance
|
Reading Comprehension
Fill in the blanks
Cloze Test
Multiple Meaning
Error Spotting
Sentence Completion
Para jumbles
Vocabulary
Tenses Rules
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Computer Aptitude
|
Data Interpretation
Data Sufficiency
Number Series
Simplification
Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Percentages
Mixture and Allegations
Simple and Compound Interest
Profit & Loss
Partnership
Time, Distance & Work
Quadratic Equations
|
Puzzles & Seating Arrangement
Syllogism
Inequalities
Machine Input-Output
Blood Relations
Directions Sense
Order & Ranking
Coding—Decoding
Statement & Assumptions
|
Operating System
Number System
Internet
Memory
Basic of Logic Gates
Keyboard Shortcuts
Computer Abbreviation
MS Office
Computer Hardware
Computer Software
Computer Fundamentals/Terminologies
Networking
