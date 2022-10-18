SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for English Language

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 will be held in November 2022 (Tentative) for 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 English Language Preparation Tips: The SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 is scheduled to be held in November 2022 (tentative) for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Only candidates shortlisted in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 will be called for the SBI Clerk Mains 2022 which is scheduled to be held in December 2022/January 2023.

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates SBI Clerk 2022 Notification 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes 27th September 2022 Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date November 2022 (tentative) SBI Clerk Prelims Result November 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language * 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability * 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability * 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

SBI Clerk Prelims Preparation Strategy 2022

How to Prepare English Language for SBI Clerk Prelims 2022?

Syllabus: Reading Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Test, Multiple Meaning, Error Spotting, Sentence Completion, Para Jumbles, Vocabulary, Tenses Rules.

1. Revise through the whole syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

It is very important to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, section-wise important topics, previous years’ cut-off marks, and questions asked in the previous years’ question papers. Having a good understanding of the syllabus will help in assessing your strong and weak areas. One should note that there will be sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section. However, there will be no sectional marks maintained for both prelims and mains.

2. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty for Wrong Answers will be applicable

Candidates should attempt questions for which they know the answer correctly. They should note that 1/4th marks of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted in case a candidate marks the wrong answer. However, if a candidate leaves a question blank, no marks will be deducted.

3. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, and quizzes on English Language

This will help in understanding the level of difficulty of questions and the level of preparation required. Candidates can expect questions from Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Phrase Replacement, Error Detection, Word-Rearrangement, Word Swap, etc.

4. Important English Language Topics – Must Prepare

English Language section in the SBI Clerk Prelims will assess a candidate’s basic understanding of the language, grammar, and vocabulary usage. Candidates must strengthen their reading and writing skills. Make a habit of reading editorials in newspapers, magazines, etc. Expand your vocabulary by looking up the meaning of any new word you come across. Brush up your knowledge bank of idioms & phrases, synonyms & antonyms, etc.

Reading Comprehension: Reading different editorials in newspapers will help you strengthen your passage-solving skills. The key to solving passages is to read through the questions and then read the passage twice. This will help in understanding what output is expected, and accordingly, make note of the important points in the passage.

Spotting Errors: Strong grip on basic rules of grammar, tenses, verbs, adverbs, nouns, pronouns, adjectives, prepositions, conjunction, articles, singular and plural rules, etc will help in solving error detection questions.

Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks): The clue to the answer for cloze test questions is usually in the question itself. Candidates should re-read the sentence twice or more carefully. Knowledge of the basics of grammar and vocabulary will again here be beneficial.

5. Recommended books to prepare English Language

Book Name Author High School English Grammar & Composition Wren & Martin Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis Objective General English S. P. Bakshi

