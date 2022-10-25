SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for Numerical Ability

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 will be held in November 2022 (Tentative) for 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Numerical Ability Preparation Tips: State Bank of India is all set to conduct the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 on 12th, 19th, and 20th November 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. Successful candidates shortlisted in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 will be called for the SBI Clerk Mains 2022 which is expected to be held in December 2022/January 2023.

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates SBI Clerk 2022 Notification 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes 27th September 2022 Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 12th, 19th, and 20th November 2022 (Tentative) SBI Clerk Prelims Result November 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language * 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability * 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability * 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

SBI Clerk Prelims Preparation Strategy 2022

How to Prepare Numerical Ability for SBI Clerk Prelims 2022?

Syllabus: Data Interpretation, Simplification/Approximation, Percentage, Number Systems, Ratio & Proportion, Time & Distance, Mensuration, Surds & Indices, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Sequence & Series, Work & Time, Permutation, Combination & Probability, Mixtures & Allegations, Profit & Loss

1. Revise through the whole syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

Revise syllabus, exam pattern, section-wise important topics, previous years’ cut-off marks, and questions asked in the previous years’ question papers. A thorough understanding of the syllabus will help in assessing your strong and weak areas. A sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section will be applicable. However, no sectional marks will be maintained for both prelims and mains.

2. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty for Wrong Answers will be applicable

Candidates should note that 1/4th marks of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted in case a candidate marks the wrong answer. They should attempt questions for which they know the answer correctly. However, if a candidate leaves a question blank, no marks will be deducted.

3. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, and quizzes on Numerical Ability

Candidates will understand the level of preparation required and the level of difficulty of questions when they solve previous years’ question papers. Candidates can expect questions from Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Phrase Replacement, Error Detection, Word-Rearrangement, Word Swap, etc.

4. Important Numerical Ability Topics – Must Prepare

Numerical Ability section in the SBI Clerk Prelims will assess a candidate’s basic understanding of mathematics concepts, mathematical calculations, problem-solving skills, and numerical ability. Candidates must strengthen their mathematical knowledge and fast calculation skills.

Important Topics Important Topics Data Interpretation (Tabular, Bar Graph, Pie Graph, Line Graph, Caselet) Arithmetic Questions (Time & Work, Probability, Mensuration, Time, Speed & Distance, Boats & Streams, Mixture & Alligations, Pipes & Cisterns, Simple & Compound Interest, Profit & Loss, Age-based problems, Averages, Ratio & Proportion) Simplification/Approximation Number Series Quadratic Equation Data Sufficiency

5. Recommended books to prepare Numerical Ability for SBI Clerk Prelims

Book Name Author Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations R S Aggarwal Shortcuts in Quantitative Aptitude with 4 eBooks for Competitive Exams Disha Experts Bank PO Quantitative Aptitude Chapter-wise Solved Papers Arihant Experts Chapter-wise Solved Papers 2000-2015 Bank PO Quantitative Aptitude Arihant Experts

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)