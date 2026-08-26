UPTET Cutoff 2026: Check Category and Subject-Wise Qualifying Marks Here

The UPESSC has released the result for the UPTET 2026 on August 26, 2026, along with the UPTET 2026 cutoff category and subject-wise Candidates can check the UPTET Cutoff 2026 on the official website. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) is one of the most important examinations for those candidates who are aspiring to become educators across the state and who wish to build a stable and rewarding career in government school teaching. Every year, lakhs of candidates dedicate their precious months of preparation to clear this qualifying exam for the Primary (Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary (Classes 6 to 8) level. The candidates must understand how the cutoff marks for the UPTET exam are determined. वि o संख्या 01/2026 शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (UPTET-2026) परिणाम एवं विज्ञप्ति

URL - https://t.co/XxWhksGzmMhttps://t.co/AFw7eWjVVQ pic.twitter.com/G4LM34Me4V — UPESSC (@upesscprayagraj) August 26, 2026

UP TET Cutoff 2026: Check Qualifying Marks Category and Subject-Wise The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has set a minimum qualifying mark to clear the UPTET Exam 2026. Because the UPTET is an eligibility exam, the qualifying percentage marks remain fixed across both Paper 1 (Primary) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary). Given below are the qualifying percentage marks category-wise:- Category Minimum Passing Percentage Qualifying Marks out of 150 General (UR) 60% 90 Marks OBC, SC, ST, PWD 55% 82 to 83 Marks EWS 55% 82 marks Also check, UPTET Result 2026: Download Uttar Pradesh TET Paper 1 and 2 Result PDF at upessc.up.gov.in How to Check UPTET Cutoff 2026 Marks PDF? Candidates who appeared for the UPTET 2026 can check their qualifying marks, subject- and category-wise UPTET cutoff from the official UPESSC website using the following steps:-

Go to the official website at upessc.up.gov.in

Once directed to the official website, check the notification or the latest updates section and click on the UPTET Cutoff 2026 PDF.

Choose between Paper 1 (Primary Teacher) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Teacher).

Open the PDF file, review the category-wise passing marks, and download the document for future reference. Factors Affecting the UPTET Cutoff 2026 While the qualifying marks remain more or less the same, the cutoff marks for the UPTET 2026 for the candidates are based on various factors like the following:- The overall exam difficulty:- The higher the difficulty level in the main sections, the lower the cutoff marks.

The total number of test takers:- The total number of shifts of the exam across multiple shifts also impacts the number of qualifying marks of the candidates.

Objections and Provisional answer keys:- The revised answer keys often award the candidates grace marks on disputed questions.

The UPTET 2026 was conducted across multiple days and shifts in 75 districts. UPESSC uses a normalisation process across different question sets. This is done to make sure that candidates who appeared in different shifts are marked equally. Key Points of The UPTET 2026 Result The UPTET Exam 2026 was conducted from July 2 to 4, 2026 and under 5 shifts across 60 districts and 955 exam centres in Uttar Pradesh. The total number of candidates who registered for the exam was 19,94,661. Given below are some of the important points of the UPTET 2026 exam:- For the Primary level exam (Classes 1 to 5):- Total number of candidates who appeared:- 7,13,648

Total number of candidates who qualified:-5,71,435

Pass Percentage:- 80.07% For the Upper Primary Level exam (Classes 6 to 8):- Total number of candidates who appeared:- 10,57,021

Total number of candidates who qualified:- 7,59,513

Pass Percentage:- 71.85%