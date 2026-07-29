International Tiger Day 2026: GK Quiz on Tiger
On the occasion of International Tiger Day 2026, test your knowledge of tigers with this GK Quiz on tigers. Boost your learning now.
International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on 29th July. It was first established in the year 2010 during the Tiger Summit in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The objective of International Tiger Day is to raise awareness about the conservation of tiger, protection of its natural habitat and also address pressing issues related to poaching.
Test your knowledge with this GK Quiz on Tiger.
General Knowledge Quiz on Tiger
Q.1 What is the scientific name of Tiger?
Answer: Panthera tigris
Explanation: The scientific name of tiger is Panthera tigris. It belongs to the genus Panthera, the other big cats like Lion, panther, leopards belong to the same genus. The scientific name is based on binomial nomenclature created by Carolus Linnaeus.
Q.2. Which country has the highest population of Tiger in the world?
Answer: India
Explanation: India has the largest population of tigers in the world, and as per the All India Tiger Estimation study 2022, India had a minimum population of 3167 tigers, with the average being 3682.
Q.3 Which country has Amur Tiger?
Answer: Russia
Explanation: Russia is home to Siberian Tiger, the largest cat species in the world. They are commonly known as Amur Tigers.
Q.4 Which Indian state is known as the Tiger State?
Answer: Madhya Pradesh
Explanation: Madhya Pradesh is known as the tiger state of India due to the largest population of tigers in the country. It had a population of 785 tigers as per the All India Tiger Estimation Study 2022.
Q.5 What percentage of tiger population is living in India?
Answer: 70-75%
Explanation: India is home to around 70-75% of the tiger population in the world. India has 3167 tigers as of 2022. The dominant species is the Bengal Tiger.
Q.6 Which Indian national park contains the highest concentration of Tigers in India?
Answer: Jim Corbett National Park
Explanation: The Jim Corbett National Park contains the highest concentration of tigers in a single reserve in the country. It is home to around 260 tigers. It is also the first tiger reserve in India coinciding with the launch of Project Tiger in 1973.
Q.7 Which is the smallest species of Tiger in the world?
Answer: Sumatran Tiger
Explanation: The Sumatran tiger is the smallest subspecies of tigers in the world. It is found only in the island of Sumatra, located in Indonesia.
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