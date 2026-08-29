PSLV vs GSLV vs LVM3 vs SSLV: Payload Capacity and Orbit Comparison

India's space program, spearheaded by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization), has placed India at the forefront of the world in the cheap and efficient satellite-launching business. ISRO's fleet of different rockets has enabled the launch of small satellites into low orbits as well as sending space probes toward the moon or farther depths of space.

ISRO's Launch Vehicles

ISRO has four functional and operational launch vehicles. Each vehicle caters to a certain mission profile and orbit: