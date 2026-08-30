Nepal’s Lake Tilicho and Sikkim’s High-Altitude Cholamu: Which is Truly the Highest Glacial Lake in the World?
Himalayan explorers often debate which water body holds the ultimate record. Tilicho Lake in Nepal is widely recognized as the world’s largest glacial lake at 4,919 meters. Meanwhile, India’s Sikkim region features Gurudongmar Lake and Cholamu Lake at even higher altitudes.
Melting glaciers high in Himalayas feed large freshwater bodies that sit miles above sea level. Tilicho Lake which is located in the Manang district of Nepal sits at 4919 meters (16138 feet). Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology official report claims that Tilicho Lake is the largest as well as the highest glacial lake formed purely by glaciers.
Let’s find out more about this high altitude mountain lake hereonwards in an attempt to understand world geography a little better.
Nepal and India are Home to Highest Glacial Lakes in the World
Here are the top three highest glacial lakes in the world presently. All of these lakes interestingly are located in India and its neighboring countries.
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Rank
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Highest Glacial Lake Name
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Location
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Altitude
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Interesting Fact
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1
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Tilicho Lake
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Manang, Nepal
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4919 m
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Largest high-altitude glacial lake by volume
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2
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Gurudongmar Lake
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Sikkim, India
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5430 m
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Highest moraine dammed lake in India
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3
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Cholamu (Tso Lhamo)
|
Sikkim, India
|
5330 m
|
Main high altitude wetland source for Teesta River
What Makes Lake Tilicho the Highest Glacial Lake in the World?
Geographers keeps large glacial lakes in seperate category when compared to small crater lakes. South America's Ojos del Salado has a small crater lake at an elevation of 6390 meters. But there is no large water body.
The size of Lake Tilicho is measured at almost 4 kilometers long and 85 meters deep. The consistent flow of water through glaciers to the Marshyangdi River system means that the lake has full features of a functioning freshwater ecosystem.
What are the Highest Lakes in India?
In India northern Sikkim near the Tibetan border holds the top spots for the highest lake in India created by glaciers.
Gurudongmar Lake in India
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Gurudongmar Lake: It is fed by the Gurudongmar glacier and then it feeds directly into the Tso Lhamo basin.
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Tso Lhamo Lake: ISRO’s Wetland Atlas validates Lake Tso Lhamo as a primary headwater when it comes to feeding the Teesta River.
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Glacial Feeds: Both Sikkim lakes freeze completely from November through May unlike lower altitude Himalayan basins.
How Do These Himalayan Lakes Compare Globally?
Regular survey data shows that distinct functional differences between Himalayan glacial lakes and alpine tarns elsewhere.
The Himalayas have freshwater storage lakes, which control the river networks of South Asia. The climate change in the region affects the outburst of the glaciers. Thus, continuous hydrological observation at Tilicho and Gurudongmar is vital for the environmental report in the area.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.