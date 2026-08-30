Melting glaciers high in Himalayas feed large freshwater bodies that sit miles above sea level. Tilicho Lake which is located in the Manang district of Nepal sits at 4919 meters (16138 feet). Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology official report claims that Tilicho Lake is the largest as well as the highest glacial lake formed purely by glaciers.

Let’s find out more about this high altitude mountain lake hereonwards in an attempt to understand world geography a little better.

Nepal and India are Home to Highest Glacial Lakes in the World

Here are the top three highest glacial lakes in the world presently. All of these lakes interestingly are located in India and its neighboring countries.