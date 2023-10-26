Academic Bank of Credits: UGC ABC Surpasses 2 Crore Student Registrations Till Now, Check Tweet Here

Academic Bank of Credits: While addressing the western zone vice chancellor’s conference at the Maharaja Sayajirao University Baroda, Gujarat, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated that over two crore students across the country have registered for the UGC’s Academic Bank of Credit (ABC).

ABC was one of the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020). The ABC portal promotes curriculum framework flexibility and interdisciplinary/multidisciplinary academic mobility of students among Indian higher educational institutes (HEls) through a proper credit transfer method.

Academic Bank of Credits in implementing the NEP 2020 Tweet

Implementing Reforms Introduced by UGC

“In the last couple of years, UGC has introduced several reforms. Today, more than two crore students have registered on the ABC platform but it is not enough as it is important that all the students are registered on the platform and you upload all the credentials and credits certificates of the students on the ABC platform,” Kumar said addressing the vice-chancellors.

About Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) Portal

Academic Bank of Credits is a digital repository of credit records of each student, and was introduced as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The ABC Academic Bank of Credits allows students to seamlessly access their scores and facilitate the transition from a university or a college to other institutions. By June, the UGC had recorded one crore registrations on the ABC platform. From 2023, a unique ABC ID has been made mandatory for all students to get admission to universities across the country.

