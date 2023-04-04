CUET UG 2023 Recorded 41 Percent Increase in Registration, Over 16 Lakh Students Registered, Says UGC Chief

CUET UG 2023: A total of 16.8 lakh candidates have applied for Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023) which is nearly 4 lakh higher than the last year. In 2022, a total 12.50 lakh students registered for the CUET UG national-level entrance exam.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar official Tweet, a total of 16.85 lakh students registered. Out of which, 13.995 lakh students paid the application fee and submitted the application form.

In his official Twitter handle - https://twitter.com/mamidala90. UGC Chairman also highlighted that in CUET UG 2023 there is a 41% increase in the total number of test takers as compared to the last year.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, informed through his Twitter handle that in CUET UG 2023, among the 16.8 lakh registration, 13.995 lakh students paid the application fee and submitted the application form. While, last year, 12.50 lakh students registered, and 9.9 lakh students submitted their applications.

In 2022, UGC's debut year of CUET-UG introduction, 12.50 lakh students registered, and 9.9 lakh students submitted their applications. In 2023 CUET-UG, a total of 16.85 lakh students registered. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 4, 2023

CUET UG 2023

The CUET UG application was available from February 9 to March 30, 2023. The admit card is expected to be released in the second week of May while the exam is scheduled to begin on May 21. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into UG Programmes offered in all Central Universities for the Academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE).

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country. Around 231 CUET 2023, participating universities will offer admission to UG programmes through this exam. .In CUET 2023, 44 central universities are participating and offering admission in UG courses.

