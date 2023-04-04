UP Board Result 2023 Update: 3.19 Crore Answer Sheets Evaluation In Progress

UP Board Result 2023 is expected to be released by the last week of April. Over 58 lakh students appeared for the UP Board 2023 exams and the answer sheets evaluation process is to complete soon. Read below for the latest updates on the UP Board Result 2023 date and time.

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023: Students who have appeared in the UP board 10th and 12th exams are waiting for the result to be declared. It is expected that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board result in the last week of April 2023. According to the latest update on the UPMSP board result, a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets are being evaluated and expected to be completed soon. The answer sheet evaluation process started on March 18, 2023, at 258 centres across Uttar Pradesh.

UP Board Exam 2023: Evaluation begins for 3.19 crore answer sheets

According to the report published in various national dailies, the UP board appointed around 1.4 lakh examiners to evaluate the copies of classes 10 and 12 students. A total of 3.19 crore answer sheets are to be checked among which 1.67 crore answer sheets have been evaluated until March 2023. Once the evaluation process is completed after checking 1.51 crore answer sheets, UPMSP may announce the UP Board classes 10th and 12th result date and time. However, the board has not released any specific date for the result declaration.

A total of 1.40 lakh examiners have been appointed for the evaluation of high school (class 10th) and intermediate (class 12th) exam answer sheets. A total of 258 answer sheet evaluation centres have been set up across various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

UPMSP has appointed a total of 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets. Another 54,235 examiners to assess the 1.33 crore intermediate answer papers. Moreover, to ensure error-free evaluation an audio-video presentation has been created to address any confusion while copy-checking.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check

Once declared, students can check and download their UP Board result 2023 from the official website of UPMSP: upmsp.edu.in. To download the result and scorecards, candidates need to enter their roll number and roll code in the result login window.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद) popularly known as UPMSP is the board that governs education in Uttar Pradesh. The main objective of this board is to conduct class 10 (Secondary) and class 12 (Intermediate) exams every year. The UPMSP also sets the syllabus, textbooks, exam dates, and more for classes 1st to 12th in the state.

