UP Board Result 2026: Check UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result Online Link

UP Board Results 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results 2026, on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. Students can check their scores online via official websites, SMS, Digilocker, UMANG app, and JagranJosh.com/results. The board has also shared the pass percentages, toppers, and overall statistics. Students will need their roll numbers to access the results.

UPMSP Class 10 and class 2 main exam results were announced on April 22, 2026. The link to check the result and download the online marksheets was available at upmsp.edu.in. The board is now expected to announce the 10th and 12th supplementary results 2026 soon. UP board supplementary exams were conducted on July 28, 2026. In 2025 the result was announced on August 6, 2025. It is hence expected that the board will announce the 2026 supplementary result soon. Check Older Updates Below The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to download their scorecards using their roll numbers on the result portal at upresults.nic.in.

Alternatively, the UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2026 can also be accessed online as well as offline through SMS, Digilocker, and UMANG App. Apart from these, candidates can check out UP Board Results 2026 at jagranjosh.com/results. The board officials also announced the release of topper's list, pass percentages, gender-wise performance, district-wise toppers, and other statistics. The practical examinations took place in phase 1 from January 24 to February 1, and phase 2 from February 2 to February 9, 2026; whereas the theory exams took place from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The exams were held for 3 hours at the designated exam center allotted by the board, held in two shift slots, morning from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and evening from 2:00 pm till 5:15 pm. A 15-min break time was given before writing the answers in the answer sheets. The students can keep their online result card for future purposes and the original mark sheets will be issued by the board which can be collected by students from their respective schools.

UP Board Exam 2026 Key Highlights Check the important highlights related to the UP Board results for 12th and 10th classes here: Overview Details Exam name UP Board Class 10th Exam 2026 UP Board Class 12th Exam 2026 Board name Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Result name UPMSP 10th Matric Result 2026 UPMSP 12th Intermediate Result 2026 Official website upmsp.edu.in Result website upresults.nic.in results.upmsp.edu.in Academic year 2025-26 Class(es) 10 Matric 12 Intermediate Frequency Annual Level State-wide State Uttar Pradesh (UP) Exam dates February 18, 2026 - March 12, 2026 Exam mode Offline, pen-and-paper mode Exam duration 3 hours 15 mins Exam shifts Morning: 8:30 am - 11:45 am Evening: 2 pm - 5:15 pm Class 12th Streams UPMSP 12th Science Results 2026 UPMSP 12th Commerce Results 2026 UPMSP 12th Arts Results 2026 Result date and time April 23, 2026 at 4 PM Result mode Online: Official Website, DigiLocker, UMANG App Offline: SMS Log in credentials Roll Number Status RELEASED

UP Board Exam 2026 Important dates Students can refer to the important dates for their UP Board 10th Matric and 12th Inter exams: Event Dates UPMSP Inter 12th Practicals Phase 1: January 24 - February 1, 2026 Phase 2: February 2 - 9, 2026 UPMSP Inter 12th Theory Exams February 18, 2026 - March 12, 2026 UPMSP Inter Result 2026 Date April 23, 2026 UPMSP Matric 10th Practicals and Internals Phase 1: January 24 - February 1, 2026 Phase 2: February 2 - 9, 2026 UPMSP Matric 10th Theory Exams February 18, 2026 - March 12, 2026 UPMSP Matric Result 2026 Date April 23, 2026 UP Board Class 10th Result 2026 UPMSP declared the class 10th matric results on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 23, 2026 at 4 PM. Candidates will need to check the results through the link provided on the UPMSP online portal at upresults.nic.in. A direct link to check the mark sheet has been made available here at Jagran Josh.

UP Board Class 12th Result 2026 UPMSP declared the class 12th intermediate results on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 23, 2026 at 4 PM. Candidates will need to check the results through the link provided on the UPMSP online portal at upresults.nic.in. A direct link to check the mark sheet has been made available here at Jagran Josh. List of Official Websites to check UP Board Result 2026 The official websites to check the UP Board results 2026 online are mentioned below: upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in Different Ways to Check UPMSP Result 2026 Candidates who appeared for the UPMSP 10th, 12th exams 2026 can download their results online as well as offline. The following platforms can be used to check their results: Online Offline Official websites: upmsp.edu.in; upresults.nic.in; results.upmsp.edu.in SMS DigiLocker App/ website UMANG App/website jagranjosh.com/results

Login Credentials to check UP Board Result 2026 Candidates need their credentials to check the UP Board Result 2026. The result is on the official website. Candidates must use the following credential to check their UPMSP board exam result 2026: Roll number How to Download UP Board Result 2026? UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2026 is available in online mode on the official websites. Candidates will need to check their results on the official website of UP Board using their login credentials by following the mentioned steps: Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in Click on the relevant link: UPMSP Matric Result 2026 UPMSP Intermediate Result 2026 Submit your UP Board 2026 Roll Number UPMSP 10th/12th Result 2026 scorecard will appear Check your details and download the mark sheet

How to Check UP Board Result 2026 via SMS? When the results are declared, the official website initially crashes due to the huge traffic. In this situation, students can use the SMS facility to receive their provisional mark sheets. Check out the step-by-step guide to access the UPMSP Results 2026 below: Open the SMS application on the mobile phone Type the relevant format: 10th: UP10<space>Roll_Number 12th: UP12<space>Roll_Number Send it to 56263. UP board 10th/12th Result 2026 will be sent to your mobile number How to get UP Board Result 2026 via Digilocker? Apart from the official website and SMS facility, students can also get their results online via the Digilocker website and/or mobile application. Check out the step-by-step guide mentioned below to access the mark sheet:

Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in or open the application Sign up using Aadhaar card number Log in to the Digilocker account Choose from classes 10th, 12th to get mark sheet Choose Uttar Pradesh board from the dropdown Enter the roll number and choose the year you passed UP Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen Check and download the marksheet Source: DigiLocker Official Website How to check UP Board Results 2026 via UMANG Application? Candidates can also use the UMANG website and mobile application to receive their results. They will need to follow the mentioned instructions to check the UP Board results 2026 online through the UMANG application: Download the UMANG mobile application or visit the official UMANG website at web.umang.gov.in Create an account or login using your registered number On the landing page, look for the link for ‘UP Board High School/ Intermediate Results 2026’ Select on the link and enter your required login credentials Click on the ‘Submit’ Your UP Board Class 10th/ Class 12th Result 2026 will appear on screen Check your details on the UP Board Results 2026

UP Board Result 2026 at Jagran Josh Students can check their UP Results 2026 for class 10th High School and class 12th Intermediate on the official website. The UP Board results 2026 was released on the official website at upmsp.edu.in by entering their login credentials like roll number. For the ease of students, the UP Board has allowed alternate methods to get their results, including SMS service, DigiLocker, and UMANG App. Students can also find their results online easily at our Jagran Josh website by entering their roll number as their UPMSP Result 2026 login credentials. A live link is provided here for students to download their result scorecards online. Details mentioned on UPMSP Result 2026 Marksheet Students must check out the information written on the UP Board 10th, 12th result 2026 marksheet since it will be printed on the original marksheet of the student. Check the mandatory information that will be given on the mark sheet below:

Class (10/12)

Student name

Roll number

Parents name

District/School code

Group code

Subject-wise practical marks

Subject-wise theory marks

Total marks

Maximum marks

Result/Division UP Board Result 2026 Statistics Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) releases the statistics along with UP Board Result 2026. The announcement comprises important information such as pass percentage, number of students who appeared, students who passed, toppers' names, etc. What After Declaration of UP Board Result 2026? After the announcement of UP Board 10th result 2026 and UP Board 12th result 2026, students have to save and take a printout of the provisional marksheet. Also, they must collect their original marksheet from the school authorities since the online scorecard is not equivalent to an official document. Students who pass the class 10 exams will be admitted to the 11th class in the science, commerce, and arts streams. Whereas, those qualifying for the 12th class will be admitted to college or universities.

UP Board Result 2026 Revaluation and Scrutiny Students who are unsatisfied with their UP Board Result 2026 can avail rechecking or revaluation facility. If there is any modification in marks, the same will be updated in the original mark sheet. Also, students must note that there is a key difference between rechecking and revaluation. In rechecking, the entire answer sheet of a student is checked again by an independent examiner, and marks are calculated again. Whereas, in re-evaluation, only the marks are calculated again and the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer (if any). UP Board Result 2026 Compartment and Supplementary Exams Students who fail to qualify for one or two subjects can appear in compartmental exams. UP Board compartment exams 2026 is held after a few weeks of the declaration of results. Students who secure between 33 and 40 percent marks in each subject and aggregate will be considered qualified. A few days after the conduct of the exam, UP Board Compartment Result 2026 will announce its results.