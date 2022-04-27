UP Board Result 2026: Check UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result Online Link

|UP Board Result 2022 - Content Highlights
|UP Board Result 2022 Highlights
|Where to check UP Board Result 2022 for High School and Intermediate?
|UPMSP Results 2022 Date and Time
|How To Check UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?
|UP Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the UP class 10th and 12th result 2022 in online mode. As per reports, UP Board result 2022 will be released by the second week of May. However, the officials have not yet announced any result for the announcement of UPMSP result. Once announced, students will be able to check their result at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Those who have appeared for the UP Board Intermediate Arts, Science and Commerce stream examinations will have use the required login credentials to check the UP 10th and 12th result 2022. Keep refreshing this for latest updates on UP board result.
UP Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Uttar Pradesh Board examinations were conducted in March 2022 for the class 10 and 12 students. Candidates who have appeared for the UP Board Matric and Intermediate examinations 2022 will now be eagerly awaiting the declaration of the class 10 and 12 results. Mentioning the basics, the UP Board 10th and 12th examinations will be available for the students to check in the online mode only. Candidates will be notified of the result link by the board officials. For regular updates on the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 candidates can bookmark this page.
|
Exam name
|
UPMSP High School exams 2022
|
Result name
|
UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022
|
Board name
|
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
|
UP 10th Result Date
|
May 2022
|
UP Board High School Result Websites
|
upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in
|
Required credentials
|
Roll number
UP Board class 10 and 12 examination results 2022 will be available on the official website of UP Board. Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the UP Board results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link to check the UP Matric and Intermediate results 2022 will be provided here as and when the results are announced.
UP Board 2022 List of Website
|
Events
|
Dates
|
UP Board Class 10 Exams 2022
|
March 2022
|
UP Board Class 12 Exams 2022
|
March 2022
|
UP Board Results
|
April 2022
Candidates must note that the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced in the online mode only. After the result details are announced by officials, the link to download the UP Board results will be activated on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022.
Step 1st: Visit the UPMSP official website
Step 2nd: Click on the UP Board 10th/ 12th Result link provided on the homepage
Step 3rd: Enter the UP Board 10th/ 12th Registration number in the result link
Step 4th: The UP Board 10th/12th result page will be displayed
Step 5th: Download the UP Board class 10/ 12 results for further reference
UP Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of UP Board. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link. Candidates checking the UP Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 can follow the step by step details given below along with reference windows.
Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board
Step 2: Click on the UP Result provide
Step 3: Click on the Class 10/12 Result link and login using the Registration details
Step 4: Download the UP Board 10th Result for further reference
Candidates who have appeared for the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams 2022 will be able to check the results via SMS service as well. To get the results via SMS students are required to send their class 10/ 12 registration number to the number mentioned here. Candidates can follow the format provided below.
SMS - UP10/12 ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.
Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will contain the details of the candidates along with the marks secured and the qualifying status of the students who have taken the exams. Candidates when downloading the UP Board 10th and 12th result card must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the rank card. Candidates can also follow details provided below regarding the UP Board Result details
The UP Board Results 2021 will include
Along with UP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022, the board officials will be releasing the class 10 and 12 exam statistics which will give an idea of the number of students who registered for the exams, the overall pass percentage and other details.
UP Board Class 10/ 12 Statistics 2021
|
Stream
|
Registered
|
Passed
|
Pass percentage
|
Humanities
|
932445
|
912093
|
97.92
|
Science
|
1527442
|
1495097
|
97.88
|
Commerce
|
72211
|
70206
|
97.22
|
Agriculture part - 1
|
23051
|
22105
|
95.89
|
Agriculture part - 2
|
18416
|
18069
|
98.11
|
Vocational
|
36682
|
36123
|
98.47
UP board 12th result - Previous Years’ Statistics
|
Result Year
|
Students
|
Girls Passed
|
Boys Passed
|
Overall Pass %
|
2021
|
26,10,247
|
98.40
|
97.47
|
97.88
|
2020
|
24,84,479
|
81.96
|
68.88
|
74
|
2019
|
25,77,887
|
76.46
|
64.4
|
70.06
|
2018
|
26,04,093
|
78.44
|
67.36
|
72.43
|
2017
|
26,24,681
|
88.8
|
77.16
|
82.5
|
2016
|
30,71,892
|
81.91
|
82.23
|
87.99
|
2015
|
29,24,768
|
77.87
|
78.55
|
83.5
|
2014
|
31,27,000
|
73.62
|
74.12
|
79.67
After the UPMSP 2022 Results are declared on the official website, the students will be provided with the original certificates of the results which can then be used for further admission procedures.
Candidates who passed the UP Board 10th exams will be eligible to apply for the Class 11 Admissions under the Science, Commerce and Humanities streams. It must be noted that the admissions will be conducted based on the cutoff set by the respective schools.
Candidates who passed the class 12 exams however will be eligible to apply for various higher education courses including Medicine, Engineering and other programmes in the various colleges and universities across the country. Candidates applying for medical and engineering courses will have to qualify the requisite entrance exams while the admissions to degree programmes will be conducted as per the admission policy of the respective colleges and universities.
Those candidates who are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams will be eligible to apply for the Revaluation and scrutiny procedures. Shortly after the UP Board 10th and 12th exam results are declared, candidates will be able to apply for the revaluation and scrutiny procedures by filling the application form which will be available on the official website.
After submitting the applications, the answer sheets of the students as mentioned in the re-evaluation application will be taken by officials for remarking and scrutiny.
Changes after the revaluation will be announced by the board and the revised mark sheets will be issued to the candidates shortly.
The UP Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams are conducted for those candidates who failed the UP Board 10th and 12th examinations. After the UP Board class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 are declared, those candidates who failed to secure the minimum marks will be able to apply for the compartmental exams. The compartment exams will be conducted only for the subjects for which the students have applied for.
The notification regarding the UP Board 10th and 12th compartment exams will be announced by the board officials shortly after the results are declared. The results of the UP Board compartment exams will also be announced in some time from after the exams are conducted,
Uttar Pradesh Board officials will first be announcing the class 10 and 12 UP Board toppers along with the results and complete data of the number of students who passed and the overall pass percentage. Since in 2021 the UP Board examinations were not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the results were released based on an assessment system created by the board officials taking into consideration the test and project marks of the students.
|
UP Board 10th / High School Toppers 2020
|
RANK
|
CANDIDATE'S NAME
|
MARKS
|
PERCENTAGE
|
1
|
RIYA JAIN
|
580/600
|
96.67
|
2
|
ABHIMANYU VERMA
|
575/600
|
95.83
|
3
|
YOGESH PRATAP SINGH
|
572/600
|
95.33
|
4
|
GAURAV
|
569/600
|
94.83
|
4
|
SHOBHIT KUMAR
|
569/600
|
94.83
|
4
|
SHIVANI VERMA
|
569/600
|
94.83
|
5
|
NITEESH KUMAR
|
568/600
|
94.67
|
5
|
ANSHIKA BAGHEL
|
568/600
|
94.67
|
5
|
HIMANSHI VISHWAKARMA
|
568/600
|
94.67
|
6
|
RISHABH SINGH
|
567/600
|
94.50
|
6
|
UJJWAL TOMAR
|
567/600
|
94.50
|
6
|
NISHANT PATEL
|
567/600
|
94.50
|
6
|
DEEKSHA PANDEY
|
567/600
|
94.50
|
7
|
ARPIT YADAV
|
566/600
|
94.33
|
7
|
ARPIT VERMA
|
566/600
|
94.33
|
7
|
KAJAL
|
566/600
|
94.33
|
7
|
ASTHA SRIVASTAVA
|
566/600
|
94.33
|
7
|
DEEPIKA
|
566/600
|
94.33
|
8
|
NAMAN
|
565/600
|
94.17
|
8
|
ANKIT AGNIHOTRI
|
565/600
|
94.17
|
8
|
AKASH RAWAT
|
565/600
|
94.17
|
8
|
SRISHTI
|
565/600
|
94.17
|
8
|
BHANVI DWIVEDI
|
565/600
|
94.17
|
9
|
SHOBHIT VERMA
|
564/600
|
94.00
|
9
|
ROSHAN CHAURASIYA
|
564/600
|
94.00
|
9
|
ANKUSH DUBEY
|
564/600
|
94.00
|
9
|
AKASH KUSHWAH
|
564/600
|
94.00
|
9
|
ALISHA ANSARI
|
564/600
|
94.00
|
9
|
GARGEE YADAV
|
564/600
|
94.00
|
10
|
ARSHAD IQBAL
|
563/600
|
93.83
|
10
|
VAISHALI SHARMA
|
563/600
|
93.83
|
10
|
ARSHIMA SHEIKH
|
563/600
|
93.83
|
10
|
ALKA SINGH
|
563/600
|
93.83
UP Class 12 Toppers 2020
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Percentage
|
District
|
1st
|
Anurag Malik
|
97%
|
Baghpat
|
2nd
|
Pranjal Singh
|
96%
|
Prayagraj
|
3rd
|
Utkarsh Shukla
|
94.80%
|
Auriya
|
4th
|
Vaibhav Dwivedi
|
94.40%
|
Unnao
|
5th
|
Akanksha
|
94%
|
Sultanpur
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducts the UP Board 10th and 12 board examinations for the students. The Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh as it was formally known, is tasked with the management, monitoring and development of education at high-school i.e. Class 10 and Intermediate i.e. Class 12 level. Along with conducting the class 10 and 12 board exams, the board also sets the school exam syllabus and regulates all activities, including practical training and examinations for the students.
UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022: With evaluation for preparation of UP Board Result 2022 underway, UPMSP has announced that it will be awarded full marks to all students for out of syllabus questions asked in High School and Intermediate Exam. Know Subject-wise Marks Details Here.
UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022: UPMSP will begin the evaluation work for UP Board Exam 2022 for High School and Intermediate Class students. As per the evaluation policy, students with good handwriting will be awarded 1 additional mark in each subject. Know Other Details Here.
UP Board 10th Exam 2023 Exam Pattern Change: UPMSP will change the exam pattern for the UP Board High School Exam 2022 for Class 10 students. As part of this change, UP Board Class 10 Exam will include 30% MCQs and internship will be introduced for students in higher classes, as per media report. Get Details Here.