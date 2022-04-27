UP Board Result 2026: Check UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result Online Link

UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the UP class 10th and 12th result 2022 in online mode. As per reports, UP Board result 2022 will be released by the second week of May. However, the officials have not yet announced any result for the announcement of UPMSP result. Once announced, students will be able to check their result at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Those who have appeared for the UP Board Intermediate Arts, Science and Commerce stream examinations will have use the required login credentials to check the UP 10th and 12th result 2022. Keep refreshing this for latest updates on UP board result.

UP Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Uttar Pradesh Board examinations were conducted in March 2022 for the class 10 and 12 students. Candidates who have appeared for the UP Board Matric and Intermediate examinations 2022 will now be eagerly awaiting the declaration of the class 10 and 12 results. Mentioning the basics, the UP Board 10th and 12th examinations will be available for the students to check in the online mode only. Candidates will be notified of the result link by the board officials. For regular updates on the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 candidates can bookmark this page.

UP Board Result 2022 Highlights

Exam name UPMSP High School exams 2022 Result name UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 Board name Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) UP 10th Result Date May 2022 UP Board High School Result Websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in Required credentials Roll number

Where to check UP Board Result 2022 for High School and Intermediate?

UP Board class 10 and 12 examination results 2022 will be available on the official website of UP Board. Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the UP Board results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link to check the UP Matric and Intermediate results 2022 will be provided here as and when the results are announced.

UP Board 2022 List of Website

upmsp.edu.in

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP Results 2022 Date and Time

Events Dates UP Board Class 10 Exams 2022 March 2022 UP Board Class 12 Exams 2022 March 2022 UP Board Results April 2022

How To Check UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Candidates must note that the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced in the online mode only. After the result details are announced by officials, the link to download the UP Board results will be activated on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the UPMSP official website

Step 2nd: Click on the UP Board 10th/ 12th Result link provided on the homepage

Step 3rd: Enter the UP Board 10th/ 12th Registration number in the result link

Step 4th: The UP Board 10th/12th result page will be displayed

Step 5th: Download the UP Board class 10/ 12 results for further reference

UP Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

UP Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of UP Board. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link. Candidates checking the UP Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 can follow the step by step details given below along with reference windows.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board

Step 2: Click on the UP Result provide

Step 3: Click on the Class 10/12 Result link and login using the Registration details

Step 4: Download the UP Board 10th Result for further reference

How To Check UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Candidates who have appeared for the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams 2022 will be able to check the results via SMS service as well. To get the results via SMS students are required to send their class 10/ 12 registration number to the number mentioned here. Candidates can follow the format provided below.

SMS - UP10/12 ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

What details will be mentioned in the UP Board Matric and Inter Result 2022?

Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will contain the details of the candidates along with the marks secured and the qualifying status of the students who have taken the exams. Candidates when downloading the UP Board 10th and 12th result card must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the rank card. Candidates can also follow details provided below regarding the UP Board Result details

The UP Board Results 2021 will include

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the examination

Subjects appeared for

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks secured

Maximum marks and minimum marks

Grad secured

Percentage

Qualifying status of the student

UP Board 10th and 12th Result Statistics

Along with UP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022, the board officials will be releasing the class 10 and 12 exam statistics which will give an idea of the number of students who registered for the exams, the overall pass percentage and other details.

UP Board Class 10/ 12 Statistics 2021

Stream Registered Passed Pass percentage Humanities 932445 912093 97.92 Science 1527442 1495097 97.88 Commerce 72211 70206 97.22 Agriculture part - 1 23051 22105 95.89 Agriculture part - 2 18416 18069 98.11 Vocational 36682 36123 98.47

UP board 12th result - Previous Years’ Statistics

Result Year Students Girls Passed Boys Passed Overall Pass % 2021 26,10,247 98.40 97.47 97.88 2020 24,84,479 81.96 68.88 74 2019 25,77,887 76.46 64.4 70.06 2018 26,04,093 78.44 67.36 72.43 2017 26,24,681 88.8 77.16 82.5 2016 30,71,892 81.91 82.23 87.99 2015 29,24,768 77.87 78.55 83.5 2014 31,27,000 73.62 74.12 79.67

What After the Announcement of UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022?

After the UPMSP 2022 Results are declared on the official website, the students will be provided with the original certificates of the results which can then be used for further admission procedures.

Candidates who passed the UP Board 10th exams will be eligible to apply for the Class 11 Admissions under the Science, Commerce and Humanities streams. It must be noted that the admissions will be conducted based on the cutoff set by the respective schools.

Candidates who passed the class 12 exams however will be eligible to apply for various higher education courses including Medicine, Engineering and other programmes in the various colleges and universities across the country. Candidates applying for medical and engineering courses will have to qualify the requisite entrance exams while the admissions to degree programmes will be conducted as per the admission policy of the respective colleges and universities.

UP Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Those candidates who are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams will be eligible to apply for the Revaluation and scrutiny procedures. Shortly after the UP Board 10th and 12th exam results are declared, candidates will be able to apply for the revaluation and scrutiny procedures by filling the application form which will be available on the official website.

After submitting the applications, the answer sheets of the students as mentioned in the re-evaluation application will be taken by officials for remarking and scrutiny.

Changes after the revaluation will be announced by the board and the revised mark sheets will be issued to the candidates shortly.

UP Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Compartmental Exam

The UP Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams are conducted for those candidates who failed the UP Board 10th and 12th examinations. After the UP Board class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 are declared, those candidates who failed to secure the minimum marks will be able to apply for the compartmental exams. The compartment exams will be conducted only for the subjects for which the students have applied for.

The notification regarding the UP Board 10th and 12th compartment exams will be announced by the board officials shortly after the results are declared. The results of the UP Board compartment exams will also be announced in some time from after the exams are conducted,

UP Board Matric and Inter Result 2021 - Toppers

Uttar Pradesh Board officials will first be announcing the class 10 and 12 UP Board toppers along with the results and complete data of the number of students who passed and the overall pass percentage. Since in 2021 the UP Board examinations were not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the results were released based on an assessment system created by the board officials taking into consideration the test and project marks of the students.

UP Board 10th / High School Toppers 2020 RANK CANDIDATE'S NAME MARKS PERCENTAGE 1 RIYA JAIN 580/600 96.67 2 ABHIMANYU VERMA 575/600 95.83 3 YOGESH PRATAP SINGH 572/600 95.33 4 GAURAV 569/600 94.83 4 SHOBHIT KUMAR 569/600 94.83 4 SHIVANI VERMA 569/600 94.83 5 NITEESH KUMAR 568/600 94.67 5 ANSHIKA BAGHEL 568/600 94.67 5 HIMANSHI VISHWAKARMA 568/600 94.67 6 RISHABH SINGH 567/600 94.50 6 UJJWAL TOMAR 567/600 94.50 6 NISHANT PATEL 567/600 94.50 6 DEEKSHA PANDEY 567/600 94.50 7 ARPIT YADAV 566/600 94.33 7 ARPIT VERMA 566/600 94.33 7 KAJAL 566/600 94.33 7 ASTHA SRIVASTAVA 566/600 94.33 7 DEEPIKA 566/600 94.33 8 NAMAN 565/600 94.17 8 ANKIT AGNIHOTRI 565/600 94.17 8 AKASH RAWAT 565/600 94.17 8 SRISHTI 565/600 94.17 8 BHANVI DWIVEDI 565/600 94.17 9 SHOBHIT VERMA 564/600 94.00 9 ROSHAN CHAURASIYA 564/600 94.00 9 ANKUSH DUBEY 564/600 94.00 9 AKASH KUSHWAH 564/600 94.00 9 ALISHA ANSARI 564/600 94.00 9 GARGEE YADAV 564/600 94.00 10 ARSHAD IQBAL 563/600 93.83 10 VAISHALI SHARMA 563/600 93.83 10 ARSHIMA SHEIKH 563/600 93.83 10 ALKA SINGH 563/600 93.83

UP Class 12 Toppers 2020

Rank Student Name Percentage District 1st Anurag Malik 97% Baghpat 2nd Pranjal Singh 96% Prayagraj 3rd Utkarsh Shukla 94.80% Auriya 4th Vaibhav Dwivedi 94.40% Unnao 5th Akanksha 94% Sultanpur

About UP Board School Examination Board (UPMSP)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducts the UP Board 10th and 12 board examinations for the students. The Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh as it was formally known, is tasked with the management, monitoring and development of education at high-school i.e. Class 10 and Intermediate i.e. Class 12 level. Along with conducting the class 10 and 12 board exams, the board also sets the school exam syllabus and regulates all activities, including practical training and examinations for the students.