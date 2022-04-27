UP Board Result 2026: Check UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result Online Link

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    UP Board Result 2022: Check UPMSP 10th and 12th Result Date, How to Check @ upmsp.edu.in

    Created On : Apr 27, 2022 16:26 ISTModified On : Apr 27, 2022 16:26 IST
    UP Board Result 2022
    UP Board Result 2022
    Register For UP Board Result 2022 Updates
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    UP Board Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    UP Board Result 2022 Highlights
    Where to check UP Board Result 2022 for High School and Intermediate?
    UPMSP Results 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    UP Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the UP class 10th and 12th result 2022 in online mode. As per reports, UP Board result 2022 will be released by the second week of May. However, the officials have not yet announced any result for the announcement of UPMSP result. Once announced, students will be able to check their result at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Those who have appeared for the UP Board Intermediate Arts, Science and Commerce stream examinations will have use the required login credentials to check the UP 10th and 12th result 2022. Keep refreshing this for latest updates on UP board result. 

    Updated as on 27/04/2022 at 4.25 PM

    UP Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Uttar Pradesh Board examinations were conducted in March 2022 for the class 10 and 12 students. Candidates who have appeared for the UP Board Matric and Intermediate examinations 2022 will now be eagerly awaiting the declaration of the class 10 and 12 results. Mentioning the basics, the UP Board 10th and 12th examinations will be available for the students to check in the online mode only. Candidates will be notified of the result link by the board officials. For regular updates on the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 candidates can bookmark this page. 

    UP Board Result 2022 Highlights

    Exam name

    UPMSP High School exams 2022

    Result name

    UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022

    Board name

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

    UP 10th Result Date

    May 2022

    UP Board High School Result Websites

    upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

    Required credentials

    Roll number

    Where to check UP Board Result 2022 for High School and Intermediate?

    UP Board class 10 and 12 examination results 2022 will be available on the official website of UP Board. Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the UP Board results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link to check the UP Matric and Intermediate results 2022 will be provided here as and when the results are announced. 

    UP Board 2022 List of Website 

    • upmsp.edu.in
    • results.gov.in
    • results.nic.in
    • results.upmsp.edu.in

    UPMSP Results 2022 Date and Time

    Events

    Dates

    UP Board Class 10 Exams 2022

    March 2022

    UP Board Class 12 Exams 2022

    March 2022

    UP Board Results 

    April 2022

    How To Check UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode? 

    Candidates must note that the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced in the online mode only. After the result details are announced by officials, the link to download the UP Board results will be activated on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022. 

    Step 1st: Visit the UPMSP official website 

    Step 2nd: Click on the UP Board 10th/ 12th Result link provided on the homepage

    Step 3rd: Enter the UP Board 10th/ 12th Registration number in the result link

    Step 4th: The UP Board 10th/12th result page will be displayed

    Step 5th: Download the UP Board class 10/ 12 results for further reference

    UP Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    UP Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of UP Board. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link. Candidates checking the UP Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 can follow the step by step details given below along with reference windows. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board

    UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 2: Click on the UP Result provide

    UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 3: Click on the Class 10/12 Result link and login using the Registration details

    UP Board 10th Result 2022

    UP Board 12th Result 2022

    Step 4: Download the UP Board 10th Result for further reference

    How To Check UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Candidates who have appeared for the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams 2022 will be able to check the results via SMS service as well. To get the results via SMS students are required to send their class 10/ 12 registration number to the number mentioned here. Candidates can follow the format provided below. 

    SMS - UP10/12 ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

    SMS - UP10/12 ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

    What details will be mentioned in the UP Board Matric and Inter Result 2022?  

    Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will contain the details of the candidates along with the marks secured and the qualifying status of the students who have taken the exams. Candidates when downloading the UP Board 10th and 12th result card must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the rank card. Candidates can also follow details provided below regarding the UP Board Result details

    The UP Board Results 2021 will include 

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the examination
    • Subjects appeared for
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total marks secured
    • Maximum marks and minimum marks
    • Grad secured
    • Percentage 
    • Qualifying status of the student

    UP Board 10th and 12th Result Statistics

    Along with UP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022, the board officials will be releasing the class 10 and 12 exam statistics which will give an idea of the number of students who registered for the exams, the overall pass percentage and other details. 

    UP Board Class 10/ 12 Statistics 2021

    Stream

    Registered

    Passed

    Pass percentage

    Humanities

    932445

    912093

    97.92

    Science

    1527442

    1495097

    97.88

    Commerce

    72211

    70206

    97.22

    Agriculture part - 1

    23051

    22105

    95.89

    Agriculture part - 2

    18416

    18069

    98.11

    Vocational

    36682

    36123

    98.47

    UP board 12th result - Previous Years’ Statistics

    Result Year

    Students

    Girls Passed

    Boys Passed

    Overall Pass %

    2021

    26,10,247

    98.40

    97.47

    97.88

    2020

    24,84,479

    81.96

    68.88

    74

    2019

    25,77,887

    76.46

    64.4

    70.06

    2018

    26,04,093

    78.44

    67.36

    72.43

    2017

    26,24,681

    88.8

    77.16

    82.5

    2016

    30,71,892

    81.91

    82.23

    87.99

    2015

    29,24,768

    77.87

    78.55

    83.5

    2014

    31,27,000

    73.62

    74.12

    79.67

    What After the Announcement of UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022? 

    After the UPMSP 2022 Results are declared on the official website, the students will be provided with the original certificates of the results which can then be used for further admission procedures.

    Candidates who passed the UP Board 10th exams will be eligible to apply for the Class 11 Admissions under the Science, Commerce and Humanities streams. It must be noted that the admissions will be conducted based on the cutoff set by the respective schools.

    Candidates who passed the class 12 exams however will be eligible to apply for various higher education courses including Medicine, Engineering and other programmes in the various colleges and universities across the country. Candidates applying for medical and engineering courses will have to qualify the requisite entrance exams while the admissions to degree programmes will be conducted as per the admission policy of the respective colleges and universities.

     UP Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    Those candidates who are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams will be eligible to apply for the Revaluation and scrutiny procedures. Shortly after the UP Board 10th and 12th exam results are declared, candidates will be able to apply for the revaluation and scrutiny procedures by filling the application form which will be available on the official website.

    After submitting the applications, the answer sheets of the students as mentioned in the re-evaluation application will be taken by officials for remarking and scrutiny.

    Changes after the revaluation will be announced by the board and the revised mark sheets will be issued to the candidates shortly.

    UP Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12  - Compartmental Exam 

    The UP Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams are conducted for those candidates who failed the UP Board 10th and 12th examinations. After the UP Board class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 are declared, those candidates who failed to secure the minimum marks will be able to apply for the compartmental exams. The compartment exams will be conducted only for the subjects for which the students have applied for. 

    The notification regarding the UP Board 10th and 12th compartment exams will be announced by the board officials shortly after the results are declared. The results of the UP Board compartment exams will also be announced in some time from after the exams are conducted, 

    UP Board Matric and Inter Result 2021 - Toppers 

    Uttar Pradesh Board officials will first be announcing the class 10 and 12 UP Board toppers along with the results and complete data of the number of students who passed and the overall pass percentage. Since in 2021 the UP Board examinations were not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the results were released based on an assessment system created by the board officials taking into consideration the test and project marks of the students. 

    UP Board 10th / High School Toppers 2020

    RANK

    CANDIDATE'S NAME

    MARKS

    PERCENTAGE

    1

    RIYA JAIN

    580/600

    96.67

    2

    ABHIMANYU VERMA

    575/600

    95.83

    3

    YOGESH PRATAP SINGH

    572/600

    95.33

    4

    GAURAV

    569/600

    94.83

    4

    SHOBHIT KUMAR

    569/600

    94.83

    4

    SHIVANI VERMA

    569/600

    94.83

    5

    NITEESH KUMAR

    568/600

    94.67

    5

    ANSHIKA BAGHEL

    568/600

    94.67

    5

    HIMANSHI VISHWAKARMA

    568/600

    94.67

    6

    RISHABH SINGH

    567/600

    94.50

    6

    UJJWAL TOMAR

    567/600

    94.50

    6

    NISHANT PATEL

    567/600

    94.50

    6

    DEEKSHA PANDEY

    567/600

    94.50

    7

    ARPIT YADAV

    566/600

    94.33

    7

    ARPIT VERMA

    566/600

    94.33

    7

    KAJAL

    566/600

    94.33

    7

    ASTHA SRIVASTAVA

    566/600

    94.33

    7

    DEEPIKA

    566/600

    94.33

    8

    NAMAN

    565/600

    94.17

    8

    ANKIT AGNIHOTRI

    565/600

    94.17

    8

    AKASH RAWAT

    565/600

    94.17

    8

    SRISHTI

    565/600

    94.17

    8

    BHANVI DWIVEDI

    565/600

    94.17

    9

    SHOBHIT VERMA

    564/600

    94.00

    9

    ROSHAN CHAURASIYA

    564/600

    94.00

    9

    ANKUSH DUBEY

    564/600

    94.00

    9

    AKASH KUSHWAH

    564/600

    94.00

    9

    ALISHA ANSARI

    564/600

    94.00

    9

    GARGEE YADAV

    564/600

    94.00

    10

    ARSHAD IQBAL

    563/600

    93.83

    10

    VAISHALI SHARMA

    563/600

    93.83

    10

    ARSHIMA SHEIKH

    563/600

    93.83

    10

    ALKA SINGH

    563/600

    93.83

    UP Class 12 Toppers 2020

    Rank

    Student Name

    Percentage

    District

    1st

    Anurag Malik

    97%

    Baghpat

    2nd

    Pranjal Singh

    96%

    Prayagraj

    3rd

    Utkarsh Shukla

    94.80%

    Auriya

    4th

    Vaibhav Dwivedi

    94.40%

    Unnao

    5th

    Akanksha

    94%

    Sultanpur

    About UP Board School Examination Board (UPMSP)

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducts the UP Board 10th and 12 board examinations for the students. The Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh as it was formally known, is tasked with the management, monitoring and development of education at high-school i.e. Class 10 and Intermediate i.e. Class 12 level. Along with conducting the class 10 and 12 board exams, the board also sets the school exam syllabus and regulates all activities, including practical training and examinations for the students.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Big Announcement: UPMSP to award Full Marks for Out of Syllabus Questions, Get Details Here

    Published on: 2022-04-25 12:42

    UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022: With evaluation for preparation of UP Board Result 2022 underway, UPMSP has announced that it will be awarded full marks to all students for out of syllabus questions asked in High School and Intermediate Exam. Know Subject-wise Marks Details Here.

    UP Board Exam 2022: Evaluation Process Begins Today, Good Handwriting to Get 1 Additional Mark

    Published on: 2022-04-23 08:21

    UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022: UPMSP will begin the evaluation work for UP Board Exam 2022 for High School and Intermediate Class students. As per the evaluation policy, students with good handwriting will be awarded 1 additional mark in each subject. Know Other Details Here.

    UP Board 10th Exam 2023 to have 30% MCQs as UPMSP plans to change Exam Pattern: Report

    Published on: 2022-04-22 19:03

    UP Board 10th Exam 2023 Exam Pattern Change: UPMSP will change the exam pattern for the UP Board High School Exam 2022 for Class 10 students. As part of this change, UP Board Class 10 Exam will include 30% MCQs and internship will be introduced for students in higher classes, as per media report. Get Details Here.

    More News

    FAQ

    When can the UP Board 10th/ 12th Results be expected?

    As per the pattern followed the UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2021 will be released on the official website by May 2022.

    Will the UP Board 10th and 12th Results be available offline?

    Candidates will be able to check their UP Board 10th and 12th results through the link provided in the online mode only.

    When will the 10th and 12th UP Board compartment exams be conducted?

    It is expected that the UP Board class 10 and 12 compartment exams will be conducted within a month from the release of the exam results

    Will the UP Board 10th, 12th Results be available in any other format?

    Apart from the link available on the official website, UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be available through SMS and via DigiLocker facilities.

    How to check Class 10/12 UP Board exams 2022?

    To check the UP Board 10th and 12th exam results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link.