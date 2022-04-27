UP Board Result 2022 Class 12: As per media reports, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the class 12th result in May 2022. Students can check their UP Board result for class 12th on the official website - upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. As of now, the board has not yet announced any official date for the release of UP Board 12th result 2022. Students will have to use their required credentials to check their Arts, Science and Commerce. UP Board examinations were conducted from 24th March to 13th April 2022. This year about 22,50,742 students of class 12th appeared in this examination. Check latest updates on UP Board 12th result on this page.



UP Board Result 2022 Class 12: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to release the UP Board class 12 results 2022 on the official website by mid April-May 2022. As per reports, the UP Board class 12 examinations will be conducted in March 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the UP Board Intermediate Arts, Science and commerce stream examinations can visit the official website of UP Board to check the results of the exams. Candidates can also follow the details provided below to know more about the UP Board 12th results 2022.

UP Board 12th Result 2022 Highlights

UPMSP 12th Results 2022 Date and Time

Although the board has not officially announced the date for the declaration of the UP Board 12th Results 2022, it is expected that the Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce stream results 2022 will be available by mid-April or May 2022. Students who have taken the UPMSP 12th exams are advised to keep visiting this page for further details.

Events Dates UP Board Class 10 Exams 2022 March 2022 UP Board Class 12 Exams 2022 March 2022 UP Board Results April 2022

Where to check UP Board 12th Result 2022?

UP Board 2022 List of Website

upmsp.edu.in

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

How To Check UP Board Class 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

UPMSP Class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream results 2022 will be available on the official website of UP Board. To check the UP Board 12th results for the various streams students are required to visit the official website and enter the UP Board 12th registration number in the result link. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the UP Board 12th results.

Step 1st: Visit the UPMSP official website

Step 2nd: Click on the UP Board 12th Result link (Streamwise) provided on the homepage

Step 3rd: Enter the UP Board 12th Registration number in the result link

Step 4th: The UP Board 12th result page will be displayed

Step 5th: Download the UP Board class 12 results for further reference

UP Board Result 2022 for Class 12 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

The UP Board class 12 result 2022 window will be available on the official website. Candidates must note that the link for the Arts, Commerce and Science stream students will be available separately. Candidates will be required to click on the desired link and enter the class 12 registration number after which the result will be displayed.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board

Step 2: Click on the UP Result provided

Step 3: Click on the Class 12 Result link and login using the Registration details

Step 4: Download the UP Board 10th Result for further reference

How To Check UP Board 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the link available on the official website, the students will also be able to check the UP Board 12th results 2022 via SMS. To get the UP Board 12th results through SMS students are required to follow the pattern given below.

SMS - UP12 ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

What details will be mentioned in the UP Board Intermediate Result 2022?

UP Board 12th results 2022 will be available streamwise. Students when checking the UP 12th Arts, Science and Commerce stream results 2022 must make sure that they cross check all the details provided on the result page. Candidates can also check below the complete list of details mentioned in the UP Board 12th results 2022

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the examination

Stream appeared for

Subjects appeared for

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks secured

Maximum marks and minimum marks

Grad secured

Percentage

Qualifying status of the student

UP Board 12th Statistics

The UP Board class 12 result statistics will give the students an idea about how the students java fared in the UP Board 12th examinations in the various streams. The UP Board officials along with announcing the 12th results will also be releasing the complete statistics of the number of students who have passed the exams and the overall percentage in each stream.

Stream Registered Passed Pass percentage Humanities 932445 912093 97.92 Science 1527442 1495097 97.88 Commerce 72211 70206 97.22 Agriculture part - 1 23051 22105 95.89 Agriculture part - 2 18416 18069 98.11 Vocational 36682 36123 98.47

UP board 12th result - Previous Years’ Statistics

Result Year Students Girls Passed Boys Passed Overall Pass % 2021 26,10,247 98.40 97.47 97.88 2020 24,84,479 81.96 68.88 74 2019 25,77,887 76.46 64.4 70.06 2018 26,04,093 78.44 67.36 72.43 2017 26,24,681 88.8 77.16 82.5 2016 30,71,892 81.91 82.23 87.99 2015 29,24,768 77.87 78.55 83.5 2014 31,27,000 73.62 74.12 79.67

What After the Announcement of UP Board 12th Result 2022?

After the UP Board 12th results 2022 are released, students who have qualified the Arts, Science and commerce stream examinations will be eligible for admissions to higher education while those students who wish to improve their scores or were unable to get the desired marks will be eligible to apply for the improvement and evaluation process.

The notification for the UP Board 12th revaluation and improvement process will be made available on the official website of UP Board. Candidates are required to fill in the requisite application form to apply for the revaluation and improvement process.

UP Board Class 12th 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

UP Board class 12 revaluation and scrutiny is conducted for those students who have doubts in the totalling of their answer sheets. Such students are required to fill in the application for the UPMSP 12th answer sheet scrutiny.

The application for the UP Board 12th revaluation and scrutiny will be available shortly after the class 12 results are released on the official website. Students must note that a fee will be applicable for the revaluation of each subject answer sheet. Further details on the UP Board 12th answer sheet scrutiny will be provided here as and when the notification is issued on the official website.

UP Board 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

UP Board compartment examinations are conducted for those students who were unable to secure a minimum marks for qualifying the board examinations. The notification for the UP Board 12th compartmental exams will be provided on the official website shortly after the class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream results are released on the official website. Candidates will be required to apply for the compartment exams as per their requirement. The results of the UP 12th compartment exams will be issued shortly after the exams are conducted.

UP Board Intermediate Result 2021 - Toppers

When announcing the UP Board 12th exam results 2022, the officials will also be releasing the list of toppers for the various streams. The list of toppers will be both stream wise and district wise. The overall toppers will also be announced by the officials along with the best performing stream, districts etc.

Rank Student Name Percentage District 1st Anurag Malik 97% Baghpat 2nd Pranjal Singh 96% Prayagraj 3rd Utkarsh Shukla 94.80% Auriya 4th Vaibhav Dwivedi 94.40% Unnao 5th Akanksha 94% Sultanpur

About UP Board School Examination Board (UPMSP)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducts the Matric and Intermediate examinations in the state for the class 10 and 12 students across the various exam centres in the state. Along with conducting the Class 10 board examinations, the UP Board also sets the syllabus and regulates all activities, including practical training and examinations for the students. UP board examinations are conducted across the various exam centres set by the board officials in the various schools affiliated to the board.