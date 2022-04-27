Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    UP Board 10th Result 2022: Check UPMSP 10th Result Date, How to Check; Get Direct Link

    Created On : Apr 27, 2022 15:40 ISTModified On : Apr 27, 2022 15:40 IST
    UP Board 10th Result 2022
    UP Board 10th Result 2022
    Register For UP Board 10th Result 2022 Updates
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    UP Board 10th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    UP Board 10th Result 2022 Highlights
    UPMSP 10th Results 2022 Date and Time
    Where to check UP Board Result 2022 Class 10?
    How To Check UP Board Class 10 Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    UP Board Result 2022 for Class 10 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    UP Board 10th Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) will soon declare UP Board result 2022 for class 10th. As per media reports, the board is likely to declare the UP Board 10th result 2022 by the second week of May or by the end of the month. There is no such official announcement regarding the date of UP Board 10th result 2022 yet. Students can check the UP Board exam result by using their roll number on the official website upresults.nic.in. This time, due to COVID-19, the board conducted the exam on reduced syllabus. Keep refreshing this page to know the latest updates on UP Board 10th result. 

    Updated as on 27/04/2022 at 3.39 PM

    UP Board Result 2022 Class 10: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be releasing the UP Board class 10 results 2022 on the official website by April 2022. The board conducted the Matriculate exams for the students of class 10 across the various exam centres following strict guidelines. Candidates who have appeared for the UP Board class 10 results and are eagerly awaiting the results can visit the official website to check the UPMSP 10th results.  

    UP Board 10th Result 2022 Highlights 

    Exam name

    UPMSP High School exams 2022

    Result name

    UP Board 10th result 2022

    Board name

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

    UP 10th Result Date

    May 2022

    UP Board High School Result Websites

    upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

    Required credentials

    Roll number

    UPMSP 10th Results 2022 Date and Time 

    UP Board class 10 Board exams 2022 will be conducted by the board officials by March 2022. Candidates can check below the details of the exams and expected result dates.

    Events

    Dates

    UP Board Class 10 Exams 2022

    March 2022

    UP Board Class 12 Exams 2022

    March 2022

    UP Board Results 

    April 2022

    Where to check UP Board Result 2022 Class 10?

    UP Board class 10 results 2022 will be available on the official website of UP Board. To check the UP Board class 10 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website of UP Board. Candidates can also visit the list of websites provided below to check the UP Board 10th Results 2022.

    UP Board 2022 List of Website 

    • upmsp.edu.in
    • results.gov.in
    • results.nic.in
    • results.upmsp.edu.in

    How To Check UP Board Class 10 Result 2022 in Online Mode? 

    Up board class 10 Results 2022 will be available for the students in the online mode only. To check the UP Board 10th Results students have to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the UP Board 10th Result 2022.  

    Step 1st: Visit the UPMSP official website 

    Step 2nd: Click on the UP Board 10th Result link provided on the homepage

    Step 3rd: Enter the UP Board 10th Registration number in the result link

    Step 4th: The UP Board 10th result page will be displayed

    Step 5th: Download the UP Board class 10 results for further reference

    UP Board Result 2022 for Class 10 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    The window for candidates to check the UP Board class 10 results 2022 will be displayed on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Board. As mentioned students will be able to check the UP Board 10th Results by entering the class 10 registration number in the result link given. Students will also be provided with a link here to download the UP Board 10th results 2022. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board

    UP Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 2: Click on the UP Result provide

    UP Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 3: Click on the Class 10 Result link and login using the Registration details

    UP Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 4: Download the UP Board 10th Result for further reference

    How To Check UP Board 10th Result 2022 Via SMS? 

    Along with the link available on the official website, candidates who have appeared for the UP Board matric exams 2022 will also receive their results via SMS. In order to get the results via SMS students are advised to follow the pattern provided below. 

    SMS - UP10 ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

    What details will be mentioned in the UP Board Matric Result 2022?  

    Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Results 2022 will be available in the online mode. The result card displayed on the screen after candidates enter the login credentials in the result link will include the qualifying status of the students who have taken the exams. The complete details of the information provided on UP Board 10th Results 2022 is available below. 

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the examination
    • Subjects appeared for
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total marks secured
    • Maximum marks and minimum marks
    • Grad secured
    • Percentage 
    • Qualifying status of the student

    UP Board 10th Statistics 

    Along with announcing the UP Board 10th results 2022, board officials will also be announcing the exam statistics consisting of the performance of the board students in the class 10 exams. Candidates can check the statistics from the previous year here.

    Year

    Total Students

    Overall Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    2021

    29,82,055

    99.53

    99.55

    99.52

    2020

    27,72,656

    83

    87.29

    79.88

    2019

    30,28,767

    80.06

    76.66

    83.98

    2018

    36,55,691

    75.16

    78.8

    72.3

    2017

    34,04,571

    81.18

    86.5

    76.75

    2016

    37,49,977

    87.66

    91.11

    84.82

    2015

    34,98,430

    89.19

    88.51

    87.29

    What After the Announcement of UP Board 10th Result 2022? 

    After the UP Board class 10 results 2022 are declared online, the board officials will issue a notification for the re-checking and compartmental examinations. Candidates who have doubts in the marks can apply for the revaluation process while those who failed to secure the minimum marks can apply for the compartmental exams.

    Along with this, the board will also be issuing the original marksheets of the students which will be available at the respective schools. 

    UP Board Class 10th 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    The notification for candidates to apply for the UP Board class 10 revaluation and scrutiny will be released on the official website shortly after the results are declared by the officials. Candidates who have issues with the marks allotted to them or wish to get their answer sheets checked once more can apply for the class 10 UP Board rechecking and revaluation process. 

    The results of the UP Board class 10 revaluation process will be released on the official website within a month from the application process.  

    UP Board 10th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam 

    UP board class 10 compartmental exam 2022 will be conducted for the students who were unable to secure the minimum marks to qualify the board exams. Candidates appearing for the UP Board 10th compartmental exams will be required to first visit the website and submit the applications for the compartment exams after which they will be issued with the admit card.

    The results of the UP Board class 10 compartment exams will be released shortly after the compartmental exams are conducted. 

    UP Board Matric Result 2021 - Toppers 

    Along with announcing the UP Board class 10 results, the board officials will also be releasing the class 10 exam toppers for 2022. The list of toppers which will include state toppers, district toppers and subject toppers will also be released by the officials. 

    UP Board 10th / High School Toppers 2020

    RANK

    CANDIDATE'S NAME

    MARKS

    PERCENTAGE

    1

    RIYA JAIN

    580/600

    96.67

    2

    ABHIMANYU VERMA

    575/600

    95.83

    3

    YOGESH PRATAP SINGH

    572/600

    95.33

    4

    GAURAV

    569/600

    94.83

    4

    SHOBHIT KUMAR

    569/600

    94.83

    4

    SHIVANI VERMA

    569/600

    94.83

    5

    NITEESH KUMAR

    568/600

    94.67

    5

    ANSHIKA BAGHEL

    568/600

    94.67

    5

    HIMANSHI VISHWAKARMA

    568/600

    94.67

    6

    RISHABH SINGH

    567/600

    94.50

    6

    UJJWAL TOMAR

    567/600

    94.50

    6

    NISHANT PATEL

    567/600

    94.50

    6

    DEEKSHA PANDEY

    567/600

    94.50

    7

    ARPIT YADAV

    566/600

    94.33

    7

    ARPIT VERMA

    566/600

    94.33

    7

    KAJAL

    566/600

    94.33

    7

    ASTHA SRIVASTAVA

    566/600

    94.33

    7

    DEEPIKA

    566/600

    94.33

    8

    NAMAN

    565/600

    94.17

    8

    ANKIT AGNIHOTRI

    565/600

    94.17

    8

    AKASH RAWAT

    565/600

    94.17

    8

    SRISHTI

    565/600

    94.17

    8

    BHANVI DWIVEDI

    565/600

    94.17

    9

    SHOBHIT VERMA

    564/600

    94.00

    9

    ROSHAN CHAURASIYA

    564/600

    94.00

    9

    ANKUSH DUBEY

    564/600

    94.00

    9

    AKASH KUSHWAH

    564/600

    94.00

    9

    ALISHA ANSARI

    564/600

    94.00

    9

    GARGEE YADAV

    564/600

    94.00

    10

    ARSHAD IQBAL

    563/600

    93.83

    10

    VAISHALI SHARMA

    563/600

    93.83

    10

    ARSHIMA SHEIKH

    563/600

    93.83

    10

    ALKA SINGH

    563/600

    93.83

    About UP Board School Examination Board (UPMSP)

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducts the Matric and Intermediate examinations in the state. Along with conducting the Class 10 board examinations, the UP Board also  sets the syllabus and regulates all activities, including practical training and examinations for the students. UP board examinations are conducted across the various exam centres set by the board officials in the various schools affiliated to the board.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    UPMSP 10th Result 2021 Released @ results.upmsp.edu.in, Know UP Board High School Results Marking Scheme Here

    Published on: 2021-07-31 15:11

    UPMSP 10th Result 2021: The state board has declared the UPMSP class 10th board result today in online mode. Students can check here the evaluation criteria used for the preparation of the UP 10th result. To check the result, they have to use their login credentials.

    UP Board 10th Result Declared @ upresults.nic.in, Check UPMSP 10th Result through Direct Link Here

    Published on: 2021-07-31 14:37

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared the UP Board 10th Results on the official website. Students can check the UP Board 10th Results 2021 by clicking on the link available on the official website. A direct link to check the results will also be available on this page.

    UP Board 10th Result 2021: UPMSP appoints expert committee to decide evaluation criteria, Get Details Here

    Published on: 2021-05-31 11:38

    UP Board 10th Result: As UPMSP has cancelled the 10th board exam due to the pandemic situation, the board has constituted a committee to decide on the evaluation criteria.

    More News

    FAQ

    How to check the UP Board 10th Results?

    To check the UP Board class 10 results students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10 registration number in the result link given. Candidates can also check the results via SMS.

    Will the board be conducting the UP 10th exams online?

    Since there is no intimation regarding the mode of conduct of the exams it is expected that the exams will be conducted offline itself.

    Will the UP Board class 10 results be available offline?

    No. The UP Board 10th Results 2022 will be available online only. However the complete marksheet of the students will be issued by the board offline.

    What Details will be mentioned in the UP Board class 10 Result sheet?

    The UP Board 10th result sheet will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the exam, marks secured, qualifying status and grade of candidate

    When are the compartment exams expected to be conducted?

    The UP Board 10th Compartment exams will be conducted by May 2022.