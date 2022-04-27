UP Board 10th Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) will soon declare UP Board result 2022 for class 10th. As per media reports, the board is likely to declare the UP Board 10th result 2022 by the second week of May or by the end of the month. There is no such official announcement regarding the date of UP Board 10th result 2022 yet. Students can check the UP Board exam result by using their roll number on the official website upresults.nic.in. This time, due to COVID-19, the board conducted the exam on reduced syllabus. Keep refreshing this page to know the latest updates on UP Board 10th result.

Updated as on 27/04/2022 at 3.39 PM

UP Board Result 2022 Class 10: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be releasing the UP Board class 10 results 2022 on the official website by April 2022. The board conducted the Matriculate exams for the students of class 10 across the various exam centres following strict guidelines. Candidates who have appeared for the UP Board class 10 results and are eagerly awaiting the results can visit the official website to check the UPMSP 10th results.

UP Board 10th Result 2022 Highlights

Exam name UPMSP High School exams 2022 Result name UP Board 10th result 2022 Board name Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) UP 10th Result Date May 2022 UP Board High School Result Websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in Required credentials Roll number

UPMSP 10th Results 2022 Date and Time

UP Board class 10 Board exams 2022 will be conducted by the board officials by March 2022. Candidates can check below the details of the exams and expected result dates.

Events Dates UP Board Class 10 Exams 2022 March 2022 UP Board Class 12 Exams 2022 March 2022 UP Board Results April 2022

Where to check UP Board Result 2022 Class 10?

UP Board class 10 results 2022 will be available on the official website of UP Board. To check the UP Board class 10 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website of UP Board. Candidates can also visit the list of websites provided below to check the UP Board 10th Results 2022.

UP Board 2022 List of Website

upmsp.edu.in

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

How To Check UP Board Class 10 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Up board class 10 Results 2022 will be available for the students in the online mode only. To check the UP Board 10th Results students have to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the UP Board 10th Result 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the UPMSP official website

Step 2nd: Click on the UP Board 10th Result link provided on the homepage

Step 3rd: Enter the UP Board 10th Registration number in the result link

Step 4th: The UP Board 10th result page will be displayed

Step 5th: Download the UP Board class 10 results for further reference

UP Board Result 2022 for Class 10 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

The window for candidates to check the UP Board class 10 results 2022 will be displayed on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Board. As mentioned students will be able to check the UP Board 10th Results by entering the class 10 registration number in the result link given. Students will also be provided with a link here to download the UP Board 10th results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board

Step 2: Click on the UP Result provide

Step 3: Click on the Class 10 Result link and login using the Registration details

Step 4: Download the UP Board 10th Result for further reference

How To Check UP Board 10th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the link available on the official website, candidates who have appeared for the UP Board matric exams 2022 will also receive their results via SMS. In order to get the results via SMS students are advised to follow the pattern provided below.

SMS - UP10 ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

What details will be mentioned in the UP Board Matric Result 2022?

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Results 2022 will be available in the online mode. The result card displayed on the screen after candidates enter the login credentials in the result link will include the qualifying status of the students who have taken the exams. The complete details of the information provided on UP Board 10th Results 2022 is available below.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the examination

Subjects appeared for

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks secured

Maximum marks and minimum marks

Grad secured

Percentage

Qualifying status of the student

UP Board 10th Statistics

Along with announcing the UP Board 10th results 2022, board officials will also be announcing the exam statistics consisting of the performance of the board students in the class 10 exams. Candidates can check the statistics from the previous year here.

Year Total Students Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2021 29,82,055 99.53 99.55 99.52 2020 27,72,656 83 87.29 79.88 2019 30,28,767 80.06 76.66 83.98 2018 36,55,691 75.16 78.8 72.3 2017 34,04,571 81.18 86.5 76.75 2016 37,49,977 87.66 91.11 84.82 2015 34,98,430 89.19 88.51 87.29

What After the Announcement of UP Board 10th Result 2022?

After the UP Board class 10 results 2022 are declared online, the board officials will issue a notification for the re-checking and compartmental examinations. Candidates who have doubts in the marks can apply for the revaluation process while those who failed to secure the minimum marks can apply for the compartmental exams.

Along with this, the board will also be issuing the original marksheets of the students which will be available at the respective schools.

UP Board Class 10th 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

The notification for candidates to apply for the UP Board class 10 revaluation and scrutiny will be released on the official website shortly after the results are declared by the officials. Candidates who have issues with the marks allotted to them or wish to get their answer sheets checked once more can apply for the class 10 UP Board rechecking and revaluation process.

The results of the UP Board class 10 revaluation process will be released on the official website within a month from the application process.

UP Board 10th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

UP board class 10 compartmental exam 2022 will be conducted for the students who were unable to secure the minimum marks to qualify the board exams. Candidates appearing for the UP Board 10th compartmental exams will be required to first visit the website and submit the applications for the compartment exams after which they will be issued with the admit card.

The results of the UP Board class 10 compartment exams will be released shortly after the compartmental exams are conducted.

UP Board Matric Result 2021 - Toppers

Along with announcing the UP Board class 10 results, the board officials will also be releasing the class 10 exam toppers for 2022. The list of toppers which will include state toppers, district toppers and subject toppers will also be released by the officials.

UP Board 10th / High School Toppers 2020 RANK CANDIDATE'S NAME MARKS PERCENTAGE 1 RIYA JAIN 580/600 96.67 2 ABHIMANYU VERMA 575/600 95.83 3 YOGESH PRATAP SINGH 572/600 95.33 4 GAURAV 569/600 94.83 4 SHOBHIT KUMAR 569/600 94.83 4 SHIVANI VERMA 569/600 94.83 5 NITEESH KUMAR 568/600 94.67 5 ANSHIKA BAGHEL 568/600 94.67 5 HIMANSHI VISHWAKARMA 568/600 94.67 6 RISHABH SINGH 567/600 94.50 6 UJJWAL TOMAR 567/600 94.50 6 NISHANT PATEL 567/600 94.50 6 DEEKSHA PANDEY 567/600 94.50 7 ARPIT YADAV 566/600 94.33 7 ARPIT VERMA 566/600 94.33 7 KAJAL 566/600 94.33 7 ASTHA SRIVASTAVA 566/600 94.33 7 DEEPIKA 566/600 94.33 8 NAMAN 565/600 94.17 8 ANKIT AGNIHOTRI 565/600 94.17 8 AKASH RAWAT 565/600 94.17 8 SRISHTI 565/600 94.17 8 BHANVI DWIVEDI 565/600 94.17 9 SHOBHIT VERMA 564/600 94.00 9 ROSHAN CHAURASIYA 564/600 94.00 9 ANKUSH DUBEY 564/600 94.00 9 AKASH KUSHWAH 564/600 94.00 9 ALISHA ANSARI 564/600 94.00 9 GARGEE YADAV 564/600 94.00 10 ARSHAD IQBAL 563/600 93.83 10 VAISHALI SHARMA 563/600 93.83 10 ARSHIMA SHEIKH 563/600 93.83 10 ALKA SINGH 563/600 93.83

About UP Board School Examination Board (UPMSP)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducts the Matric and Intermediate examinations in the state. Along with conducting the Class 10 board examinations, the UP Board also sets the syllabus and regulates all activities, including practical training and examinations for the students. UP board examinations are conducted across the various exam centres set by the board officials in the various schools affiliated to the board.