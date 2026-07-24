Gujarat PGCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out Today, Check Steps To Download, Direct Link
The Gujarat PGCET 2026 round 1 seat allotment result out today, July 24, 2026 will be available for download via the “Candidate Login” facility on the official website gujacpc.admissions.nic.in. Students can check their seat allotment status using user ID, application number and password.
Gujarat PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat will release the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 round 1 seat allotment result today, July 24, 2026. Students can check and download their seat allotment status on the official website gujacpc.admissions.nic.in using their user ID and password. The round 1 choice-filling window closed on July 23, 2026 at 2 pm.
How To Download Gujarat PGCET Round 1 Result 2026?
- Visit the official website gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Candidate Login PGCET 2026” link under the “Candidate Activity” board.
- Enter your user ID, password and click on “Sign in”.
- Your allotted college and course status will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the seat allotment status for future reference.
Gujarat PGCET 2026 Official Website Direct Link
Gujarat PGCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link
Students may be required to visit the website for their respective course also, where they will be able to check their seat allotment status using their application number. Those unsatisfied with their seat allotment result will be able to participate in the second round.
How To Fill Choices For Gujarat PGCET Counselling 2026?
- Students first must check their merit rank on the official website’s candidate login window.
- After logging in, they should check the availability of choices under the dashboard section.
- Students can fill the maximum number of choices, as allowed.
- With the tools available, students can rearrange their choices and save their preferences.
The Gujarat PGCET result was announced on July 14, 2026. The exam consisted of 100 Multiple Choice objective type Questions, each carrying one mark for correct answer. There was no negative marking applicable.
The PGCET is held for admission into postgraduate (PG) courses and covers several disciplines such as Aerospace, Bio-Medical, Electronics and Communication, Food, Metallurgy, Civil, Mechanical, Chemical.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.