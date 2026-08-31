ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Exam Begins September 1, Know Reporting Time, Essentials, Guidelines

CA Intermediate September 2026 exams begin on September 1, with Group 1 papers scheduled on September 1, 3 and 6. Check the reporting time, exam timings, permitted items, prohibited items and dress code guidelines for the CA Inter exam.

The Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate September 2026 examination is scheduled to begin tomorrow, September 1, 2026, and will continue until September 12. Candidates appearing for the exam should reach the examination centre by around 1 pm, as security checks and document verification may take some time. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates should carry only black ink pens, a transparent water bottle, their admit card and a valid photo ID. Carrying a passport-size photograph is also advisable. The CA Intermediate Group 1 examination will be conducted on September 1, September 3 and September 6, from 2 pm to 5 pm. CA Inter September Exam Guidelines: Items Not To Carry Strict Prohibitions & Rules Electronic Devices: Mobile phones, smartwatches and other communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall, even when switched off.

No Marking Symbols: Candidates must not write religious symbols such as Om, Swastika or 786, prayers, or any irrelevant or emotional messages to the examiner in the answer book. Such markings may lead to penalties under unfair means provisions. No Borrowing: Candidates are not permitted to exchange or borrow pens, scales, calculators or other examination-related items from fellow candidates during the exam. Dress Code: Candidates should preferably wear simple, pocket-less and single-layered clothes along with basic footwear such as slippers or sandals. Heavy metallic accessories, belts and large jewellery should be avoided. What Candidates Should Carry Admit Card & ID: Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID, such as a PAN card, Aadhaar card or Voter ID.