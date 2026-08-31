ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Exam Begins September 1, Know Reporting Time, Essentials, Guidelines
CA Intermediate September 2026 exams begin on September 1, with Group 1 papers scheduled on September 1, 3 and 6. Check the reporting time, exam timings, permitted items, prohibited items and dress code guidelines for the CA Inter exam.
The Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate September 2026 examination is scheduled to begin tomorrow, September 1, 2026, and will continue until September 12. Candidates appearing for the exam should reach the examination centre by around 1 pm, as security checks and document verification may take some time. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates should carry only black ink pens, a transparent water bottle, their admit card and a valid photo ID. Carrying a passport-size photograph is also advisable.
The CA Intermediate Group 1 examination will be conducted on September 1, September 3 and September 6, from 2 pm to 5 pm.
CA Inter September Exam Guidelines: Items Not To Carry
Strict Prohibitions & Rules
Electronic Devices: Mobile phones, smartwatches and other communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall, even when switched off.
No Marking Symbols: Candidates must not write religious symbols such as Om, Swastika or 786, prayers, or any irrelevant or emotional messages to the examiner in the answer book. Such markings may lead to penalties under unfair means provisions.
No Borrowing: Candidates are not permitted to exchange or borrow pens, scales, calculators or other examination-related items from fellow candidates during the exam.
Dress Code: Candidates should preferably wear simple, pocket-less and single-layered clothes along with basic footwear such as slippers or sandals. Heavy metallic accessories, belts and large jewellery should be avoided.
What Candidates Should Carry
Admit Card & ID: Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID, such as a PAN card, Aadhaar card or Voter ID.
Stationery & Calculators: Only black ink pens should be used. Pens of other colours, sketches and highlighters are not permitted. Candidates may carry an electronic calculator, provided it does not have a memory or printing facility.
Health & Comfort: A transparent water bottle is permitted inside the examination hall. Candidates may also carry a face mask and a small hand sanitizer, as these are optional.
Candidates should check all examination-day requirements in advance and reach the centre well before the reporting time to avoid delays during entry and verification.
ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Exam Schedule
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Paper
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Exam Date
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Exam Timing
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Advanced Accounting
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September 1, 2026
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2 pm to 5 pm
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Corporate and Other Laws
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September 3, 2026
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2 pm to 5 pm
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Section A: Income-TaxLaw Section B: Goods and Services Tax (GST)
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September 6, 2026
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2 pm to 5 pm
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Cost andManagement Accounting
|
September 8, 2026
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2 pm to 5 pm
|
Auditing and Ethics
|
September 10, 2026
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2 pm to 5 pm
|
Financial Management and Strategic
|
September 12, 2026
|
2 pm to 5 pm
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.