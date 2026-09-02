JanAI Report 2026: 26% Government School Teachers Use AI as Teaching Aid

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JanAI Report 2026 shows 26% of government school teachers use AI as a teaching aid. JanAI is set to build communities to improve the use of AI and provide more resources

According to a report published by JanAI, around 26% of government school teachers use Artificial Intelligence (AI) regularly, and 72% have a positive view of AI in Education. The report was published in the AI Readiness of India’s Government School Teachers, an initiative of the Head Held High Foundation. As per reports, a survey conducted across 797 government schools shows that teachers in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are adopting AI despite infrastructure gaps. The report states that teachers are accessing AI through personal phones, including schools without computer labs. AI is primarily being used as a teaching aid, and the top uses are simplifying difficult concepts, generating examples and activities and preparing worksheets and assessments. JanAI Survey Link - Click Here

The AI report states that over 86% of teachers believe that AI makes them more effective in their work; however, it does increase students' dependence on technology. Teachers have, however, not expressed concerns about AI replacing them in classrooms, with most stating that they do not see it as a threat to their profession. JanAI plans to build a 50,000-strong community of rural AI teacher champions who, over the next 12 to 18 months, will identify, train and organise rural government-school teachers as local AI change agents. Madan Padaki, founder, JanAI and co-founder, HHHF, states that the government school teachers are not waiting to be persuaded. He adds that they have already picked the tool and are waiting for a system willing to stand beside them while they learn to use it responsibly.