NIOS Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

NIOS Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the class 10 and 12 practical exam hall tickets. The NIOS Class 10 and 12 practicals are scheduled to begin on September 16, 2023. Candidates appearing for the NIOS board class 10 and 12 practical exams can visit the official website of the board to download the admit card.

The class 10 and 12 NIOS board practical exam hall ticket is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students to the exam centre on the day of the examination. The admit card will include the details of the candidate, exam date, reporting time, exam centre details, and exam instructions.

NIOS 10th and 12th practical exam admit card is available on the official website - nios.ac.in. Candidates appearing for the practical exam can also download the hall ticket through the direct link given below.

NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam Hall Ticket - Click Here

NIOS Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Hall Ticket Steps to Download

Candidates appearing for the NIOS class 10 and 12 practical exams can download the exam hall ticket through the link provided here. When downloading the admit card candidates are required to enter the enrollment number and select the hall ticket type. Follow the steps given here to download the hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NIOS board

Step 2: Click on the NIOS Admission section

Step 3: Click on Exam and Result and visit the practical hall ticket link

Step 4: Enter the enrollment number in the link given

Step 5: Download the NIOS practical exam hall ticket for further reference

