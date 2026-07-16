PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026 Releasing On July 21- Check Download Link at pgimer.edu.in
PGIMET Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The Paramedical Entrance Examination 2026 Admit Card will be available from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh at www.pgimer.edu.in on July 21, 2026. The Computer Based Test for all India will be held on July 31, 2026. Candidates are requested to download the admit card using User ID and password.
PGIMET Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has officially announced that the admit cards of the PGIMER Paramedical Entrance Exam 2026 will be available for download from July 21, 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered for the paramedical courses can access and download their hall tickets at the institute’s official website – pgimer.edu.in. The entrance test will take place all across India on July 31, 2026, in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Candidates are required to visit the “Information for Candidates” page on the homepage of the website, click the appropriate link and then log in using their unique User ID and password. Candidates’ hall ticket will contain important information such as the name of the candidate, roll number, photograph, reporting time and venue of the test center. Candidates are required to get a printed copy of the hall ticket. In addition to the admit card, candidates need to bring along two color passport size photographs and one valid government issued identity proof like Aadhaar Card/PAN Card to the test center.
How To Download The PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026?
To Download The PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Visit the site directly by opening your web browser and using the URL http://pgimer.edu.in.
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Carefully examine the homepage and locate the Information for Candidates tab.
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Proceed to click the particular PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026 link.
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Enter your unique application number and password into the login box.
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Verify the captcha code and click the submit button.
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Print out two copies of the generated admit card.
PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026: Key Dates
Below are the important dates related to the PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026:
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Event
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Date
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Admit Card Release Date
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July 21, 2026
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PGIMER Paramedical Exam Date
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July 31, 2026
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Expected Result Declaration
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August 8, 2026
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First Physical Counselling Session
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August 25, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.