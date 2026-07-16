PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026 Releasing On July 21- Check Download Link at pgimer.edu.in

PGIMET Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has officially announced that the admit cards of the PGIMER Paramedical Entrance Exam 2026 will be available for download from July 21, 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered for the paramedical courses can access and download their hall tickets at the institute’s official website – pgimer.edu.in. The entrance test will take place all across India on July 31, 2026, in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates are required to visit the “Information for Candidates” page on the homepage of the website, click the appropriate link and then log in using their unique User ID and password. Candidates’ hall ticket will contain important information such as the name of the candidate, roll number, photograph, reporting time and venue of the test center. Candidates are required to get a printed copy of the hall ticket. In addition to the admit card, candidates need to bring along two color passport size photographs and one valid government issued identity proof like Aadhaar Card/PAN Card to the test center.