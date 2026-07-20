UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Class 10th & 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamaik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has officially released the class 10th and 12th Compartment Admit Card 2026 on the official website. Students can check and download it from upmsp.edu.in. UP board class 10th compartment admit card 2026 and UP board class 12th compartment admit card 2026 is available online. Schools are required to use their log in user ID and password to download the admit card. After downloading the admit cards for both class 10th and 12th, they can distribute among the students.

As it is a mandatory document, all the students are required to collect their admit cards from school to appear for the compartment exams. Admit cards will have your details such as the student’s name, roll number, exam centre, and exam dates are specified on the UP Board Class 12, 10 Compartment Roll Number 2026.