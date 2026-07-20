UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Class 10th & 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket at upmsp.edu.in
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the High School and Matric Compartment exam admit card 2026 on its official website. Students can download their exam hall ticket using their login credentials.
UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamaik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has officially released the class 10th and 12th Compartment Admit Card 2026 on the official website. Students can check and download it from upmsp.edu.in. UP board class 10th compartment admit card 2026 and UP board class 12th compartment admit card 2026 is available online. Schools are required to use their log in user ID and password to download the admit card. After downloading the admit cards for both class 10th and 12th, they can distribute among the students.
As it is a mandatory document, all the students are required to collect their admit cards from school to appear for the compartment exams. Admit cards will have your details such as the student’s name, roll number, exam centre, and exam dates are specified on the UP Board Class 12, 10 Compartment Roll Number 2026.
UP Board 12th, 10th Compartment Time Table 2026
Students can check out the UP Board Compartment exam date sheet 2026 for class 10 and 12 in the table below:
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UP Compartment Exam 2026
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UP Board High School, Inter Compartment Exam Date 2026
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UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Timing
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UP Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2026
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28-Jul-2026 (Tuesday)
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8:30 am to 11:45 am
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UP Board 10th Compartment Exam 2026
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28-Jul-2026
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2 pm to 5:15 pm
How to download UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Admit Card 2026?
UPMSP has recently published the Class 12, 10 Compartment Admit Card 2026 UP Board on its website. The schools can only access and download the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 by following these simple steps:
- Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in.
- Click on the “UP Board High School, Intermediate Compartment Admit Card 2026 Download Link”.
- Enter the User ID and password and submit details.
- The UP Board Admit Card 2026 Class 10 and 12 PDFs for all the students will appear on your screen.
- The school head can download and take its printouts and distribute to students
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.