What is the “Gravity Hole” found at the bottom of the Indian Ocean? What’s causing it?

Researchers at IISc, Bengaluru, discovered a massive “Gravity Hole” at the bottom of the Indian Ocean. Scientists may have found the reason for the gravitational anomaly.

The Indian Ocean geoid low (IOGL), often referred to as the Indian Ocean's "gravity hole," challenges our understanding of the Earth's gravitational field. This gravity hole is a huge dent in the gravitational field, covering more than three million square kilometres of the ocean, where the gravitational force is much lower than the global average. This gravitational anomaly has baffled scientists from all over the world for years. Recent studies conducted show that researchers now have a probable scientific explanation as to what’s causing this gravity hole. The Earth is in the shape of an ellipsoid. We all know that our planet is not shaped like a perfect sphere, and when it spins, the middle portion of the planet bulges out.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science embarked on a quest to decipher the origins of the IOGL using advanced "time-dependent global mantle convection models" spanning back to the Cretaceous period (the period that began 145 million years ago). Drawing insights from our understanding of tectonic plate movements, they simulated the flow of heat over millions of years to unravel the mystery. Their findings revealed a fascinating explanation for the IOGL.

