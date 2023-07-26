What is the “Gravity Hole” found at the bottom of the Indian Ocean? What’s causing it?

The Indian Ocean geoid low (IOGL), often referred to as the Indian Ocean's "gravity hole," challenges our understanding of the Earth's gravitational field. This gravity hole is a huge dent in the gravitational field, covering more than three million square kilometres of the ocean, where the gravitational force is much lower than the global average. This gravitational anomaly has baffled scientists from all over the world for years. Recent studies conducted show that researchers now have a probable scientific explanation as to what’s causing this gravity hole.
The Earth is in the shape of an ellipsoid. We all know that our planet is not shaped like a perfect sphere, and when it spins, the middle portion of the planet bulges out.
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science embarked on a quest to decipher the origins of the IOGL using advanced "time-dependent global mantle convection models" spanning back to the Cretaceous period (the period that began 145 million years ago). Drawing insights from our understanding of tectonic plate movements, they simulated the flow of heat over millions of years to unravel the mystery.
Their findings revealed a fascinating explanation for the IOGL.
Also Read | What are wormholes? Are they real?
What’s causing the Gravity Hole?
Beneath the Indian Ocean, hidden deep within the Earth's mantle, hot upward "plumes" or currents of rock altered the mantle's structure. Over time, sections of the Earth's crust sank, inducing the ascent of the heated rock beneath the Indian Ocean. Consequently, the IOGL emerged as an area of low mass, attributed to the upwelling rock, resulting in a slight downtick in gravity at that specific location.
This discovery holds profound implications for our understanding of Earth's dynamic processes and gravitational interactions. It provides a glimpse into the complex forces shaping our planet over millions of years and underscores the importance of continually unraveling nature's mysteries.
As scientists delve deeper into the intricacies of the Indian Ocean geoid low, new revelations may reshape our perception of Earth's geological past and potentially offer insights into our planet's future. The gravity hole, once an enigmatic puzzle, now becomes a testament to the relentless pursuit of knowledge and understanding in the vast realms of science.
You May Also Like | What is the Military Method of sleeping that can help you sleep in seconds?