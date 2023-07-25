What are wormholes? Are they real?

By now you must be aware of one of the most mystifying entities in the universe- black holes. In case you don’t know what they are, here is a quick refresher for you. Black holes are the densest things in the entire known universe. They are so dense that even if light (the fastest entity in the known universe) once enters them, it cannot escape. Black holes fascinated astronomers and scientists for decades until their existence was finally proven.
With this, the question arises- Where do these objects go after being sucked up by black holes? This is where our fictitious wormholes come into the picture.
Scientists have put out a theory that contends wormholes might actually exist in space and are not just figments of our imagination.
So, what are wormholes, exactly? Let's find out.
What are wormholes?
Wormholes are space-time tunnels that connect two far-off locations. Wormholes are said to function as shortcuts since it is reported that it takes much less time to get via the fictitious bridge than it does to get from one place to another.
Nathan Rosen, a colleague of Einstein, asserted in the 1930s that there was no reason why a bridge could not be built between a black hole and a white hole (the other end of a black hole).
This is why the term Einstein-Rosen bridge is frequently used to refer to wormholes.
Although there is no solid evidence to prove their existence, wormholes are said to be the gateway to time travel.
According to a study in Physical Review D, wormholes could connect the entrances of black holes and white holes (the opposite end of a black hole), serving as a space-time conduit. And that, although they are hidden from view, wormholes are real and exist in space.
Time travel, a common theme in science fiction, may very likely become a reality if wormholes are proven to exist, shattering everything we know about space and time.