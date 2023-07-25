What are wormholes? Are they real?

Wormholes are currently a fictitious entity in this vast space. Their existence has been theorised for decades, however, there is no single shred of solid evidence to confirm their existence.

By now you must be aware of one of the most mystifying entities in the universe- black holes. In case you don’t know what they are, here is a quick refresher for you. Black holes are the densest things in the entire known universe. They are so dense that even if light (the fastest entity in the known universe) once enters them, it cannot escape. Black holes fascinated astronomers and scientists for decades until their existence was finally proven. With this, the question arises- Where do these objects go after being sucked up by black holes? This is where our fictitious wormholes come into the picture.

Scientists have put out a theory that contends wormholes might actually exist in space and are not just figments of our imagination. So, what are wormholes, exactly? Let's find out.

What are wormholes? Wormholes are space-time tunnels that connect two far-off locations. Wormholes are said to function as shortcuts since it is reported that it takes much less time to get via the fictitious bridge than it does to get from one place to another.