Here's everything you need to know about marijuana legalization in the United States.

In 2012, on Election Day, people in Washington and Colorado assented to making the recreational utilization and sale of cannabis legal. These states then became the first ones to legalize the sale and recreational use of cannabis legal. In the next 10 years, 22 other states would be legalizing the drugs with the rapid rise of public support for legalization, in spite of the fact that at the federal level. marijuana is illegal.

At present, marijuana legalization has become an important theme of discussion among Democratic politicians. A few Republicans too support the view. State legislatures are pondering over if and how to make the drug legal. Additionally, many marijuana bills that seek to decriminalize the drug have been introduced in Congress.

The marijuana bills April 1, 2022: The House assented to a marijuana decriminalization bill. After a few months, a myriad of senators, which included the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer- welcomed the Cannabis Administration Opportunity Act. The Act would decriminalize weed at the federal level. However, the future of the bill is not certain in the Senate. October 7, 2022: U.S. President Joe Biden stated that he will be issuing pardons to the ones convicted of the federal offense of marijuana possession. the president called for governors to take such steps for convictions as per state laws. The proclamation will be applied to approximately 6,500 Americans. A White House official, however, cleared the air by saying that no one is at present behind the bards for the federal crime of simple marijuana possession.