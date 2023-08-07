In 2012, on Election Day, people in Washington and Colorado assented to making the recreational utilization and sale of cannabis legal. These states then became the first ones to legalize the sale and recreational use of cannabis legal.
In the next 10 years, 22 other states would be legalizing the drugs with the rapid rise of public support for legalization, in spite of the fact that at the federal level. marijuana is illegal.
At present, marijuana legalization has become an important theme of discussion among Democratic politicians. A few Republicans too support the view.
State legislatures are pondering over if and how to make the drug legal. Additionally, many marijuana bills that seek to decriminalize the drug have been introduced in Congress.
The marijuana bills
April 1, 2022: The House assented to a marijuana decriminalization bill. After a few months, a myriad of senators, which included the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer- welcomed the Cannabis Administration Opportunity Act. The Act would decriminalize weed at the federal level. However, the future of the bill is not certain in the Senate.
October 7, 2022: U.S. President Joe Biden stated that he will be issuing pardons to the ones convicted of the federal offense of marijuana possession. the president called for governors to take such steps for convictions as per state laws. The proclamation will be applied to approximately 6,500 Americans. A White House official, however, cleared the air by saying that no one is at present behind the bards for the federal crime of simple marijuana possession.
Is marijuana good or bad? Let's view the two sides
Proponents of marijuana decriminalization are of the view that marijuana is not as risky as alcohol is. Plus, they also say that marijuana contains therapeutic benefits which cannot be overlooked. Such a drug is beneficial to deal with pain and stress.
Moreover, many proponents also view it as a strong moneymaker for the states. They consider it a much-needed social justice initiative.
On the other hand, stand the opponents with strong contentions. they are of the view that marijuana may lead to a public health and safety risk. Some opponents also view it from the moral glasses.
A study of December 2022 published by the American Medical Associated discovered that full legalization decreased arrests related to marijuana even in the states that had decriminalized cannabis already. This means that the drug is actually illegal, however, an individual won't be prosecuted under a specific amount.
What all states have legalized recreational marijuana?
The states that have legalized recreational marijuana are Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Guam, Illinois Island, Jersey, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mexico, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Oregon, Rhode, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and York.
What is the situation at the federal level? Is marijuana legal?
Marijuana is not legal at the federal level. It is actually classified as a Schedule I drug, falling under the Controlled Substances Act. This means that the government views it to have absolutely no medical purpose and something that has a high potential for abuse. Growing, possessing, or distributing marijuana is a violation of federal drug laws. However, On October 7, 2022, Joe Biden's proclamation had a request that insisted “to initiate the administrative process to review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.”