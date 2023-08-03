List of First Ladies of the United States

The title of First Lady of the United States is generally associated with the wife of the President of the United States. In exceptional cases, such as when the President is unmarried or a widower, he can appoint a relative to act as the First Lady of the United States.

The first lady of the United States is also known by the acronym FLOTUS. The role of a first lady mainly revolves around assisting the President in political campaigns, overseeing the maintenance of the White House, promoting social causes, and accompanying the President in official ceremonies.