List of First Ladies of the United States

The title First Lady of the United States is associated with the hostess of the White House, which is usually the wife of the president of the United States. Here we will look at the list of all the first ladies of the United States.

Mrigank Chakraborty
By Mrigank Chakraborty
Aug 3, 2023, 09:00 EDT
List of First Ladies of the United States
List of First Ladies of the United States

The title of First Lady of the United States is generally associated with the wife of the President of the United States. In exceptional cases, such as when the President is unmarried or a widower, he can appoint a relative to act as the First Lady of the United States.

The first lady of the United States is also known by the acronym FLOTUS. The role of a first lady mainly revolves around assisting the President in political campaigns, overseeing the maintenance of the White House, promoting social causes, and accompanying the President in official ceremonies.

At present, Jill Biden is the first lady of the United States, as she is the wife of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. 

In this article, we will be looking at the list of the first ladies of the United States.

List of First Ladies of the United States (1789 - 2023)

Here is a list of all the first ladies of the United States.

Sl. No

Name

Tenure

1

Martha Washington

April 30, 1789 to March 4, 1797

2

Abigail Adams

March 4, 1797 to March 4, 1801

3

Martha Jefferson

March 4, 1801 to March 4, 1809

4

Dolley Madison

March 4, 1809 to March 4, 1817

5

Elizabeth Monroe

March 4, 1817 to March 4, 1825

6

Louisa Adams

March 4, 1825 to March 4, 1829

7

Emily Donelson

March 4, 1829 to November 26, 1834

8

Sarah Jackson

November 26, 1834 to March 4, 1837

9

Sarah Van Buren

November 27, 1838 to March 4, 1841 

10

Anna Harrison

March 4, 1841 to April 4, 1841

11

Jane Harrison

March 4, 1841 to April 4, 1841

12

Letitia Tyler

April 4, 1841 to September 10, 1842

13

Elizabeth Priscilla Tyler

September 10, 1842 to June 26, 1844 

14

Julia Tyler

June 26, 1844 to March 4, 1845

15

Sarah Polk

March 4, 1845 to March 4, 1849

16

Margaret "Peggy" Taylor

March 4, 1849 to July 9, 1850

17

Abigail Fillmore

July 9, 1850 to March 4, 1853

18

Jane Pierce

March 4, 1853 to March 4, 1857

19

Harriet Lane

March 4, 1857 to March 4, 1861

20

Mary Lincoln

March 4, 1861 to April 15, 1865

21

Eliza Johnson

April 15, 1865 ti April 15, 1969

22

Julia Grant

March 4, 1869 to March 4, 1877

23

Lucy Hayes

March 4, 1877 to March 4, 1881

24

Lucretia Garfield

March 4, 1881 to September 19, 1881

25

Mary McElroy

September 19, 1881 to March 4, 1885

26

Rose Cleveland

March 4, 1885 to June 2, 1886

27

Frances Cleveland

June 2, 1886 to March 4, 1889

28

Caroline Harrison

March 4, 1889 to October 25, 1892

29

Mary Harrison McKee

October 25, 1892 to March 4, 1893

30

Frances Cleveland

March 4, 1893 to March 4, 1897

31

Ida McKinley

March 4, 1897 to September 14, 1901

32

Edith Roosevelt

September 14, 1901 to March 4, 1909

33

Helen "Nellie" Taft

March 4, 1909 to March 4, 1913

34

Ellen Wilson

March 4, 1913 to August 6, 1914

35

Margaret Wilson

March 4, 1913 to August 6, 1914

36

Edith Wilson

December 18, 1915 to March 4, 1921

37

Florence Harding

March 4, 1921 to August 2, 1923

38

Grace Coolidge

August 2, 1923 to March 4, 1929

39

Lou Hoover

March 4, 1929 to March 4, 1933

40

Anna Eleanor Roosevelt

March 4, 1933 to April 12, 1945

41

Elizabeth "Bess" Truman

April 12, 1945 to January 20, 1953

42

Mamie Eisenhower

January 20, 1953 to January 20, 1961

43

Jacqueline "Jackie" Kennedy

January 20, 1961 to November 22, 1963

44

Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson

November 22, 1963 to  January 20, 1969

45

Elizabeth "Betty" Ford

August 9, 1974 to January 20, 1977

46

Eleanor Rosalynn Carter

January 20, 1977 to January 20, 1981

47

Nancy Reagan

January 20, 1981 to January 20, 1989

48

Barbara Bush

January 20, 1989 to January 20, 1993

49

Hillary Clinton

January 20, 1993 to January 20, 2001

50

Laura Bush

January 20, 2001 to Januray 20, 2009

51

Michelle Obama

January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017

52

Melania Trump

January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021

53

Jill Biden

January 20, 2021 to Present

 That was all about the list of first ladies of the United States.

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Trending