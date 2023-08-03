The title of First Lady of the United States is generally associated with the wife of the President of the United States. In exceptional cases, such as when the President is unmarried or a widower, he can appoint a relative to act as the First Lady of the United States.
The first lady of the United States is also known by the acronym FLOTUS. The role of a first lady mainly revolves around assisting the President in political campaigns, overseeing the maintenance of the White House, promoting social causes, and accompanying the President in official ceremonies.
At present, Jill Biden is the first lady of the United States, as she is the wife of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.
In this article, we will be looking at the list of the first ladies of the United States.
List of First Ladies of the United States (1789 - 2023)
Here is a list of all the first ladies of the United States.
|
Sl. No
|
Name
|
Tenure
|
1
|
Martha Washington
|
April 30, 1789 to March 4, 1797
|
2
|
Abigail Adams
|
March 4, 1797 to March 4, 1801
|
3
|
Martha Jefferson
|
March 4, 1801 to March 4, 1809
|
4
|
Dolley Madison
|
March 4, 1809 to March 4, 1817
|
5
|
Elizabeth Monroe
|
March 4, 1817 to March 4, 1825
|
6
|
Louisa Adams
|
March 4, 1825 to March 4, 1829
|
7
|
Emily Donelson
|
March 4, 1829 to November 26, 1834
|
8
|
Sarah Jackson
|
November 26, 1834 to March 4, 1837
|
9
|
Sarah Van Buren
|
November 27, 1838 to March 4, 1841
|
10
|
Anna Harrison
|
March 4, 1841 to April 4, 1841
|
11
|
Jane Harrison
|
March 4, 1841 to April 4, 1841
|
12
|
Letitia Tyler
|
April 4, 1841 to September 10, 1842
|
13
|
Elizabeth Priscilla Tyler
|
September 10, 1842 to June 26, 1844
|
14
|
Julia Tyler
|
June 26, 1844 to March 4, 1845
|
15
|
Sarah Polk
|
March 4, 1845 to March 4, 1849
|
16
|
Margaret "Peggy" Taylor
|
March 4, 1849 to July 9, 1850
|
17
|
Abigail Fillmore
|
July 9, 1850 to March 4, 1853
|
18
|
Jane Pierce
|
March 4, 1853 to March 4, 1857
|
19
|
Harriet Lane
|
March 4, 1857 to March 4, 1861
|
20
|
Mary Lincoln
|
March 4, 1861 to April 15, 1865
|
21
|
Eliza Johnson
|
April 15, 1865 ti April 15, 1969
|
22
|
Julia Grant
|
March 4, 1869 to March 4, 1877
|
23
|
Lucy Hayes
|
March 4, 1877 to March 4, 1881
|
24
|
Lucretia Garfield
|
March 4, 1881 to September 19, 1881
|
25
|
Mary McElroy
|
September 19, 1881 to March 4, 1885
|
26
|
Rose Cleveland
|
March 4, 1885 to June 2, 1886
|
27
|
Frances Cleveland
|
June 2, 1886 to March 4, 1889
|
28
|
Caroline Harrison
|
March 4, 1889 to October 25, 1892
|
29
|
Mary Harrison McKee
|
October 25, 1892 to March 4, 1893
|
30
|
Frances Cleveland
|
March 4, 1893 to March 4, 1897
|
31
|
Ida McKinley
|
March 4, 1897 to September 14, 1901
|
32
|
Edith Roosevelt
|
September 14, 1901 to March 4, 1909
|
33
|
Helen "Nellie" Taft
|
March 4, 1909 to March 4, 1913
|
34
|
Ellen Wilson
|
March 4, 1913 to August 6, 1914
|
35
|
Margaret Wilson
|
March 4, 1913 to August 6, 1914
|
36
|
Edith Wilson
|
December 18, 1915 to March 4, 1921
|
37
|
Florence Harding
|
March 4, 1921 to August 2, 1923
|
38
|
Grace Coolidge
|
August 2, 1923 to March 4, 1929
|
39
|
Lou Hoover
|
March 4, 1929 to March 4, 1933
|
40
|
Anna Eleanor Roosevelt
|
March 4, 1933 to April 12, 1945
|
41
|
Elizabeth "Bess" Truman
|
April 12, 1945 to January 20, 1953
|
42
|
Mamie Eisenhower
|
January 20, 1953 to January 20, 1961
|
43
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Kennedy
|
January 20, 1961 to November 22, 1963
|
44
|
Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson
|
November 22, 1963 to January 20, 1969
|
45
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Ford
|
August 9, 1974 to January 20, 1977
|
46
|
Eleanor Rosalynn Carter
|
January 20, 1977 to January 20, 1981
|
47
|
Nancy Reagan
|
January 20, 1981 to January 20, 1989
|
48
|
Barbara Bush
|
January 20, 1989 to January 20, 1993
|
49
|
Hillary Clinton
|
January 20, 1993 to January 20, 2001
|
50
|
Laura Bush
|
January 20, 2001 to Januray 20, 2009
|
51
|
Michelle Obama
|
January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017
|
52
|
Melania Trump
|
January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021
|
53
|
Jill Biden
|
January 20, 2021 to Present
That was all about the list of first ladies of the United States.