The world mourns the loss of prominent LGBTQ activist Ociel Baena. The very first nonbinary judge from Mexico who was a strong advocate of LGBTQ rights has been found dead. This has led to strong protests in Mexico City. People demand a thorough investigation into the matter.

Jesus Ociel Baena was a pioneer of LGBTQ rights throughout Latin America and Mexico. Jesus Ociel Baena used to use they/them as pronouns. Last year, Jesus Ocieal Baena was appointed as a magistrate. The moment was huge for the LGBTQ community in Mexico, as the moment gave a ray of hope to LGBTQ individuals who face violence and discrimination.

Ociel Baena was found dead with someone else too. The other person is identified by the local media as their partner. They were found dead at their central city home of Aguascalientes.

Rosa Icela Rodriguez, Security Minister stated that till now it has not been known whether it was an accident or a homicide.

Jesus Figueroa Ortega, Stata Prosecutor expressed that it appears that the pair went through wounds through a sharp object. It has also been expressed that there was actually no indication of an intruder.

It has also been known that LGBTQ rights advocates expressed that Baena had been facing threats because of their strong activism.

Alejandro Brito, Director of Letra S., the LGBTQ rights group expressed that Baena was a person who got tremendous hate messages, including violence and death threats. The Director further stated that such messages cannot be ignored in investigations.

Public reaction

At a vigil in Mexico City, thousands of people demanded justice with the words, “We won’t stay silent.”

Brito also mentioned that the death of Baens could actually spark violence opposing the LGBTQ community.

“If this was a crime motivated by prejudice, these kinds of crimes always have the intention of sending a message,” expressed Brito.

