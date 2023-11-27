Trans Women not allowed in International Cricket. Here is the matter explained!

Trans Women are not allowed in International Cricket
Recently, the sport of cricket has barred transgender players from making their place in the world of International Cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a decision to ban trans women from playing in women's international cricket. The move led Danielle McGahey to announce retirement.
Here is all you need to know about the complete story.
The Decision of the ICC
On November 21, the ICC declared its decision to bar transgender cricketers from being a part of international cricket. As per the decision, any cricketer who has gone through the transition from a biological male to female, no matter what the process of doing so has been, is not going to be permitted to be a part of women's international cricket.
The rationale behind the decision
ICC did not give out the ruling without mentioning the reasoning. ICC expressed that it came to the decision post a consultation process that went on for a total of nine months. The consultation process involved seeking the opinion of the various stakeholders of cricket.
ICC further expressed that the decision was being made on the basis of four major principles. They are:
- Fairness
- Safety of women's cricket
- Safeguarding the integrity of the women's game
- and Inclusion
The Medical Advisory Committee of the ICC led the review. Dr Peter Harcourt chaired it. He is also linked to FIBA, the Commonwealth Games Federation, and the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Geoff Allardyce, the CEO of ICC, expressed,
"The changes to the gender eligibility regulations resulted from an extensive consultation process and are founded in science and aligned with the core principles developed during the review. Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women’s game and the safety of players."
ALSO READ: Centenarian Blood Tests Reveal The Secrets of a Long Life!
ALSO READ: List of Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Roster
Transgender Cricketers in Women's Cricket
At present, only one transgender cricketer is a part of international female cricket, Danielle McGahey from Canada. After the decision of the ICC, Danielle McGahey had to retire from the sport.
ALSO READ: The American Heart Association lists 8 health measures that can slow down ageing. Take a look at all of them
ALSO READ: Israel-Hamas War and its Impact on the Scientific Community