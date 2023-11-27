Trans Women not allowed in International Cricket. Here is the matter explained!

Danielle McGahey, a trans cricket, took retirement from International Cricket with a new decision by ICC. The decision is to bar transgender cricketers from being a part of international cricket. Here is everything you need to know about International Cricket.

Trans Women are not allowed in International Cricket Recently, the sport of cricket has barred transgender players from making their place in the world of International Cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a decision to ban trans women from playing in women's international cricket. The move led Danielle McGahey to announce retirement.

Here is all you need to know about the complete story.

The Decision of the ICC On November 21, the ICC declared its decision to bar transgender cricketers from being a part of international cricket. As per the decision, any cricketer who has gone through the transition from a biological male to female, no matter what the process of doing so has been, is not going to be permitted to be a part of women's international cricket.

The rationale behind the decision