List of Minnesota Vikings Players 2023 NFL Roster

The commencement of the 2023 NFL regular season for the Minnesota Vikings is set to unfold with a clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 at the iconic U.S. Bank Stadium. As the anticipation builds, a notable aspect is the familiarity reigning on the offensive and special teams fronts. Impressively, 11 out of the 14 projected starters were initially acquired during the tenure of the former general manager, Rick Spielman. This continuity ensures a cohesive and seasoned presence in key areas of the team.
However, a significant narrative shift is evident on the defensive front, reflecting a comprehensive overhaul. Approximately 75% of the players anticipated to secure spots on the final roster can be directly attributed to the strategic decisions and vision of the new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. This infusion of fresh talent and strategic maneuvering under Adofo-Mensah's leadership sets the stage for an intriguing season, as the Vikings embark on a new era with a reimagined defensive lineup.
Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Roster
In a notable shift from previous seasons, the Minnesota Vikings have chosen to retain three quarterbacks, a departure from the norm since 2018. This decision is, in part, a response to a recent NFL rule change that permits a third quarterback exemption on game days, provided that the designated quarterback is on the active roster.
Offense
This rule allows flexibility for the Vikings, enabling the third quarterback, Hall in this case, to suit up for games without impacting the team's 48-player limit on Sundays. Notably, this limit must include a mandatory count of eight offensive linemen. This strategic adjustment reflects the team's adaptability to the evolving dynamics of the NFL regulations and enhances their options for game-day roster configurations.
|
Position
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|
5th
|
QB
|
Joshua Dobbs
|
Nick Mullens
|
Jaren Hall
|
RB
|
Alexander Mattison
|
Ty Chandler
|
Kene Nwangwu
|
FB
|
C.J. Ham
|
WR
|
Jalen Nailor
|
N'Keal Harry
|
Trishton Jackson
|
Lucky Jackson
|
WR
|
K.J. Osborn
|
Jordan Addison
|
Brandon Powell
|
TE
|
T.J. Hockenson
|
Josh Oliver
|
Johnny Mundt
|
Nick Muse
|
LT
|
Christian Darrisaw
|
David Quessenberry
|
LG
|
Dalton Risner
|
C
|
Garrett Bradbury
|
Austin Schlottmann
|
RG
|
Ed Ingram
|
Blake Brandel
|
RT
|
Brian O'Neill
|
Hakeem Adeniji
Defence
The Vikings have made strategic moves on their practice squad, bringing back Day, Whitley, and Smith, with Whitley being a notable inclusion. Carter, the undrafted rookie who secured a team-record $340,000 guaranteed to sign, has earned a spot despite a somewhat lacklustre summer performance. Carter's potential upside is evident, especially in comparison to Vilain, who showcased his skills with three quarterback hits in the exhibition opener at Seattle.
|
Position
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
OLB
|
Danielle Hunter
|
Pat Jones II
|
Andre Carter II
|
DE
|
Dean Lowry
|
Jaquelin Roy
|
NT
|
Harrison Phillips
|
Khyiris Tonga
|
DE
|
Jonathan Bullard
|
OLB
|
D.J. Wonnum
|
LB
|
Ivan Pace Jr.
|
LB
|
Brian Asamoah II
|
Troy Dye
|
CB
|
Akayleb Evans
|
Andrew Booth Jr.
|
Najee Thompson
|
CB
|
Byron Murphy Jr.
|
Mekhi Blackmon
|
S
|
Harrison Smith
|
Josh Metellus
|
Jay Ward
|
S
|
Camryn Bynum
|
Lewis Cine
|
Theo Jackson
Special Team
Meanwhile, in the kicking department, Greg Joseph has solidified his position by withstanding competition from Georgia rookie Jack Podlesny. Podlesny was released without the opportunity to kick in a preseason game. Joseph's impressive record of making 10 out of 11 kicks across three exhibitions underscores his reliability and effectiveness in the crucial kicking role for the team.
|
Position
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
K
|
Greg Joseph
|
P
|
Ryan Wright
|
H
|
Ryan Wright
|
LS
|
Andrew DePaola
|
KR
|
Ty Chandler
|
Brandon Powell
|
PR
|
Brandon Powell
