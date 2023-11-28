Quick Links

List of Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Roster

Approximately 75% of the players anticipated to secure spots on the final roster can be directly attributed to the strategic decisions and vision of the new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. This infusion of fresh talent and strategic maneuvering under Adofo-Mensah's leadership sets the stage for an intriguing season, as the Vikings embark on a new era with a reimagined defensive lineup.

Nov 28, 2023, 08:04 EDT
The commencement of the 2023 NFL regular season for the Minnesota Vikings is set to unfold with a clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 at the iconic U.S. Bank Stadium. As the anticipation builds, a notable aspect is the familiarity reigning on the offensive and special teams fronts. Impressively, 11 out of the 14 projected starters were initially acquired during the tenure of the former general manager, Rick Spielman. This continuity ensures a cohesive and seasoned presence in key areas of the team.

List of Minnesota Vikings Players 2023 NFL Roster

Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Roster

In a notable shift from previous seasons, the Minnesota Vikings have chosen to retain three quarterbacks, a departure from the norm since 2018. This decision is, in part, a response to a recent NFL rule change that permits a third quarterback exemption on game days, provided that the designated quarterback is on the active roster.

Offense

This rule allows flexibility for the Vikings, enabling the third quarterback, Hall in this case, to suit up for games without impacting the team's 48-player limit on Sundays. Notably, this limit must include a mandatory count of eight offensive linemen. This strategic adjustment reflects the team's adaptability to the evolving dynamics of the NFL regulations and enhances their options for game-day roster configurations.

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

QB

Joshua Dobbs

Nick Mullens

Jaren Hall

    

RB

Alexander Mattison

Ty Chandler

Kene Nwangwu

    

FB

C.J. Ham

        

WR

Jalen Nailor

N'Keal Harry

Trishton Jackson

  

Lucky Jackson

WR

K.J. Osborn

Jordan Addison

Brandon Powell

    

TE

T.J. Hockenson

Josh Oliver

Johnny Mundt

Nick Muse

  

LT

Christian Darrisaw

David Quessenberry

      

LG

Dalton Risner

        

C

Garrett Bradbury

Austin Schlottmann

      

RG

Ed Ingram

Blake Brandel

      

RT

Brian O'Neill

Hakeem Adeniji

      

Defence

The Vikings have made strategic moves on their practice squad, bringing back Day, Whitley, and Smith, with Whitley being a notable inclusion. Carter, the undrafted rookie who secured a team-record $340,000 guaranteed to sign, has earned a spot despite a somewhat lacklustre summer performance. Carter's potential upside is evident, especially in comparison to Vilain, who showcased his skills with three quarterback hits in the exhibition opener at Seattle.

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

OLB

Danielle Hunter

Pat Jones II

Andre Carter II

DE

Dean Lowry

Jaquelin Roy

  

NT

Harrison Phillips

Khyiris Tonga

  

DE

Jonathan Bullard

    

OLB

D.J. Wonnum

    

LB

Ivan Pace Jr.

    

LB

Brian Asamoah II

Troy Dye

  

CB

Akayleb Evans

Andrew Booth Jr.

Najee Thompson

CB

Byron Murphy Jr.

Mekhi Blackmon

  

S

Harrison Smith

Josh Metellus

Jay Ward

S

Camryn Bynum

Lewis Cine

Theo Jackson

Special Team

Meanwhile, in the kicking department, Greg Joseph has solidified his position by withstanding competition from Georgia rookie Jack Podlesny. Podlesny was released without the opportunity to kick in a preseason game. Joseph's impressive record of making 10 out of 11 kicks across three exhibitions underscores his reliability and effectiveness in the crucial kicking role for the team.

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

K

Greg Joseph

    

P

Ryan Wright

    

H

Ryan Wright

    

LS

Andrew DePaola

    

KR

Ty Chandler

  

Brandon Powell

PR

  

Brandon Powell

  

