Check College Football Playoff (CFP) Rankings 2023 List Here

Based on the discerning eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee, the Ohio State Buckeyes currently rank number one in college football. As the sun set on Tuesday, the inaugural CFP rankings for the 2023 season were unveiled, and the Buckeyes emphatically claimed the pinnacle. They stand at the zenith, proudly followed by four other unblemished contenders in Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, and Washington, shaping the upper echelons of the rankings.

Here are the full rankings: RANK College RECORD 1 Ohio State 8-0 2 Georgia 8-0 3 Michigan 8-0 4 Florida State 8-0 5 Washington 8-0 6 Oregon 7-1 7 Texas 7-1 8 Alabama 7-1 9 Oklahoma 7-1 10 Ole Miss 7-1 11 Penn State 7-1 12 Missouri 7-1 13 Louisville 7-1 14 LSU 6-2 15 Notre Dame 7-2 16 Oregon State 6-2 17 Tennessee 6-2 18 Utah 6-2 19 UCLA 6-2 20 Southern California 7-2 21 Kansas 6-2 22 Oklahoma State 6-2 23 Kansas State 6-2 24 Tulane 7-1 25 Air Force 8-0 Anticipation was palpable in the lead-up to the unveiling of the initial rankings on Tuesday, with the foremost question centring on which of the five undefeated Power Five teams would ascend to the coveted No. 1 position.

College Football Playoff (CFP) Rankings 2023 The inaugural College Football Playoff rankings for the year 2023 present a surprising twist, with Ohio State Buckeyes ascending to the summit, eclipsing the likes of the reigning champions, Georgia, and their longstanding rivals, Michigan. The Buckeyes have carved their path to glory with remarkable victories over Penn State and Notre Dame, solidifying their standing at the zenith.

