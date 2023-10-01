List of Top 10 Highest Paid College Football Players in U.S. 2023

NIL agreements are now making significant strides within the realm of sports. Even college athletes, who are not salaried, can now monetize their name and reputation before turning professional. The sport that has seen the most substantial surge in NIL deals is undoubtedly football.

Numerous NIL (name, image, and likeness) agreements have garnered more attention than confirmed financial success, largely due to a lack of defined terms. In some instances, we do possess knowledge of the endorsement's value. Regardless, these deals have inaugurated this eagerly anticipated era with great excitement.

Below, we present the top ten highest-paid college football players in the United States:

Given the colossal fan base that college football enjoys among collegiate sports, it comes as no surprise that many of the most lucrative NIL deals have been directed toward football prospects. Let us now delve into the top ten highest earners in college football for the year 2023, based on a list issued by On3 .

Most Paid College Football Players in the United States

1. Shedeur Sanders

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, following in the footsteps of his father, Deion Sanders, at Colorado, is a prominent figure in the NIL arena. He boasts an impressive social media following of 2.1 million and commands an On3 NIL valuation of $4.5 million.

2. Arch Manning

Arch Manning, hailing from football royalty, the Manning family, embarked on his collegiate journey with the Texas Longhorns. An intriguing anecdote suggests that his grandfather, Archie Manning, prevented him from entering NIL deals until he secured a starting position. Manning currently boasts a social media following of 274,000 across various platforms. Despite recently securing his inaugural NIL contract with Panini America, he already boasts an On3 NIL valuation of $2.8 million.

3. Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams, the quarterback for the USC Trojans and reigning Heisman Trophy recipient, has inked significant NIL contracts with Neutrogena, United Airlines, Beats By Dre, and PlayStation's Playmaker program. With 319,000 social media followers, Williams commands an impressive NIL valuation of $2.6 million, as reported by On3. He narrowly missed the top spot due to unique circumstances benefiting another prospect.

4. Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter, a highly touted five-star recruit, made the unconventional choice of Jackson State, following his mentor, Deion Sanders, once more. Hunter has secured NIL deals with NXTRND, Kastking, and Gary Yamamoto Custom Baits. With an impressive social media following of 1.8 million, he boasts an On3 NIL valuation of $2.1 million.

5. Drake Maye

Quarterback Drake Maye of the Tar Heels has entered into NIL agreements with Heels4Life and Jimmy's Famous Food. Notably, his most significant deal is with Dwayne Johnson's ZOA Energy, which also counts LSU's Angel Reese as an ambassador. Maye maintains a social media following of 75,000 and an NIL valuation of $1.5 million.

6. Evan Stewart

Widely recognized as the Texas A&M Aggies' standout Wide Receiver, Evan Stewart has signed NIL contracts with NOCO, Coach, and Texas Aggies United. His considerable social media presence, with 2.4 million followers, corresponds with an On3 NIL valuation of $1.4 million.

7. Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State's star wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., featured prominently on the packaging of Grippos Chips and has also secured NIL deals with Dr. Teal's and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's energy drink, ZOA Energy. With 470,000 social media followers and an On3 NIL valuation of $1.3 million, Harrison Jr. is a noteworthy presence in the NIL landscape.

8. Michael Penix Jr.

Washington State's quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., has entered into agreements with Beats by Dre, Simple Seattle, and Panini America. Despite having 43,000 social media followers, Penix Jr. commands an On3 NIL valuation of $1.2 million.

9. Sam Hartman

Sam Hartman, serving as the starting quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, initiated his NIL journey with deals involving Beats by Dre, Mizzen+Main, and Topps. With a social media following of 135,000 and a NIL valuation of $1.2 million, Hartman is a prominent figure in the collegiate NIL landscape.

10. Bo Nix

Oregon's quarterback, Bo Nix, emerged as one of the early beneficiaries of NIL deals. In 2021, he inked contracts with Milo's Tea Company and Topps, with Candy Digital joining the roster soon after. However, his ascent up this list was propelled by a lucrative agreement with Bose in the past year. Bo Nix boasts 197,000 social media followers and an On3 NIL valuation of $1.1 million.

