The American Heart Association lists 8 health measures that can slow down ageing. Take a look at all of them

Want to slow down your body's aging process? The American Heart Association names eight powerful measures that can help you do that.

Aging is a problem that lacks the right solutions. It is a natural process, and perhaps the most hated one. Everyone wishes that their age stops growing post 21 or 23 or 25 at the max, but the moment we blow out the candles of our birthdays, the same opportunity arises after 12 months and seems like a blink. No wonder nobody likes their first grey hair or those tiny fine lines, and while there are no time machines now that can stop time for people, thank God for scientists. Yes, scientists cannot stop you from growing hold, but they definitely have some secret lifestyle measures that can slow down your aging, by over 6 years! Sounds like a big deal? Well, it is. Scientists have come forward with eight measures that hold the power to slow down the aging process of the body by 6 years.

Let's dig into the requisites, What does it take for a human body to feel and look young? Well, sound body weight, optimal blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, and the right blood sugar could be a few checkboxes that require to be ticked. That is what the US experts also recommend. Additionally, keeping the right eating regimes, the right amount of quality sleep, and a lifestyle sans smoking, are some of the measures that can slow down aging, as said by the experts. A study points out the fact that abiding by these measures can lead to sound heart health. Sound heart health is what slows down the pace of biological aging by about six years.

The findings are derived from information gathered from over 6,500 adults holding an average age of 47. These findings are being showcased at the American Heart Association Scientific Conference held in Philadelphia. Researchers are of the view that people holding the best cardiovascular health were actually over six years younger biologically. This means that the pace at which these individuals' bodies age for is slower than their actual age.