The UEFA Super Cup 2025 gave us an exciting night of football as Paris Saint-Germain beat Tottenham Hotspur in a penalty shootout to win their first Super Cup Trophy ever. Games took place at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy. The match ended 2–2 before Paris Saint-Germain triumphed in a penalty shoot-out 4-3, making them the first French club to win a Super Cup title. Tottenham Hotspur took a 2–0 lead and appeared to be out of reach for Paris Saint-Germain until they made a late comeback. Tottenham Hotspur scored two goals, but when they missed their penalty shootout, heartbreak left them stunned as Paris Saint-Germain scored a victory in the shootouts. Both clubs are winners with substantial prize money awarded. Paris Saint-Germain received €5 million for their victory, and made it happen with sound strategy off the pitch as well. Aside from all the on-field drama, both clubs also earned a lot of money off the pitch.

The 2025 Super Cup is another example of how the best football clubs in Europe showcased their talent, and perhaps with more important things at stake, the enormous amount of money available to win. Check Out: UEFA Champions League Winners List (1955 to 2025) What is the UEFA Super Cup? The UEFA Super Cup is an annual football match organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) that pits a side from the UEFA Champions League from the previous season against a side that won the UEFA Europa League from the previous season. Established in 1972, the Super Cup is the traditional opener for the European club football season, which is held typically in August. Normally, a single game at a proper venue, the Super Cup has used a neutral venue in current times, but originally was played in a two-legged format. Furthermore, the UEFA Super Cup boasts two of Europe's best club teams competing for the title to show their dominance of the sport and secure a cash prize.

Overall, the UEFA Super Cup is a highly enjoyed competition for its football played, the competitiveness shown, and the chance for clubs to add early-season silverware and bragging rights. Who Won UEFA Super Cup 2025? Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Super Cup 2025, claiming the first title in the competition's history. After all the fanfare, the match happened on August 13 at Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy. Paris Saint-Germain had to face Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur, but the reigning Champions League winners had begun the match to find themselves 2–0 down. PSG came back well late in the match to secure a 2-2 draw before holding their nerve in the penalty shootout to win 4-3. The win not only represented a landmark achievement for the French club, but it also became the first French club to win the Super Cup. It's another significant trophy in PSG's European history.

Runner-Up: UEFA Super Cup 2025 In the UEFA Super Cup 2025, Tottenham Hotspur was the runner-up on August 13, versus Paris Saint-Germain. Tottenham was up 2–0 against PSG at Stadio Friuli in Udine, and looked disciplined and lively under the direction of new manager Thomas Frank. PSG came back late in the match to level the score at 2–2, forcing the game into a penalty shootout. Although Tottenham fought hard, they lost the shootout 4-3. While the result was disappointing for the north London club, the team was lauded for its intensity and tactical approach. This was Tottenham's second Super Cup appearance, and while they fell a little short of winning, they showed the continued development of the club in relation to European football. The financial rewards received from the UEFA Super Cup 2025 are indicative of the esteem of the event, and the prize money rewards the final placement of both teams. The winners of the UEFA Super Cup, Paris Saint-Germain, collectively received €5 million (including a £4 million flat participation fee and a £1 million winner's fee).