US Envoy states that Canada's allegations were based on 'Five Eyes' intel. What is the "Five Eyes Alliance Intelligence"?

Recently, the Prime Minister of Canada alleged the government of India of possible ties with the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Now, as per a US envoy, Canada's allegations were based on 'Five Eyes' intel. What is the "Five Eyes Alliance Intelligence"?

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister made allegations against India in Canada's Parliament that the government of India may have "potential links" to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Since then, the relations between India and Canada have not been sound. David Cohen, the United States Ambassador has expressed in an interview recently with Canada's CTV, that the allegations were based on the "shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners". The shared intel, according to Cohen, helped "lead: Canada to the claims against India made by the Canadian PM. "Five Eyes" is an intelligence-sharing alliance of Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, stated on Friday that the United States is "deeply concerned" regarding the allegations. He further stated that Washington was actually in close coordination with Ottawa on the matter. Washington, as per Blinken, wishes to see "accountability" in the matter. The other members of the Five Eyes Alliance, such as Australia and the United Kingdom stated that they are closely monitoring the case and are in communication with the Indian officials. Since the Five Eyes Alliance is of great importance in the present matter, let us know more about the Five Eyes Alliance.

It was at the time of the Second World War that the Five Eyes Alliance came into inception. After breaking the German and Japanese codes, the United Kingdom and the United States made a decision to share intelligence.